The Latest Lululemon We Made Too Much Drops Start at $19, But They're Going Fast

Well, it's Thursday, and that means we're almost to the weekend. And as we inch closer and closer to summer, that also means sunny days, good vibes, and, of course, some time to shop. What better place to start than with lululemon's latest additions to their beloved We Made Too Much section?
I've set my filters to "new arrivals" and scrolled away, so you don't have to. Starting with Align leggings for just $39, I've found some great price tags, great styles, and since they're newly dropped, there's a lot of size availability. But, of course, these items won't last long – like this Align dress with built-in shorts and super trendy tennis skirt in jewel-toned green. These are immediate add-to-cart finds, believe me.
So, you know what that means. Head over to lululemon's We Made Too Much section now. Like, right now.
Lightweight High-Rise Tennis Skirt
Serve up the latest tenniscore trend with this high-rise tennis skirt. You'll love the cute design, built-in liner shorts, and stretchy, sweat-wicking fabric. It's also available in strawberry and lilac.
Everywhere Belt Bag 1L Ripstop
This belt bag is everywhere and at $29, it's a great price. The versatile black color goes with everything and makes it so easy to keep your essentials handly.
Scuba Oversized Funnel-Neck Half Zip
So soft, so cozy, I've been waiting for this Scuba Half Zip to get added to the We Made Too Much section for a while. It features an oversized fit, length that hits at the waist, and a bright pop of color that's irresistible.
Wundermost Ultra-Soft Nulu Crewneck Cropped T-Shirt
Get pretty in pink with this lightweight, stretchy crop top that's great for layering or wearing solo. It fits like a glove and comes in sizing from X-Small to X-Large.
Align High-Rise Pant 25-inch
These Align leggings are known for being buttery soft, stretchy, and feeling like you're not wearing anything at all. Shoppers love them and at this price, you'll love them, too.
Align Cross-Back Bodysuit 25-inch
Go the distance with this bodysuit that's designed for yoga or just running an errand or two. Layer it with an oversized button down and a baseball cap, or wear it solo. Best of all, it's super soft and seamless for a perfect fit.
UnderEase Super-High-Rise Shortie Underwear
Breathable, soft, and sweat-wicking, you can wear this super-high-rise underwear to yoga or under your favorite summer dress for coverage and comfort. It's even designed with chafe-resistant seams and a smooth waistband that stays in place no matter what.
Scuba Oversized Half-Zip Hoodie
Just like the Scuba half-zip above, this hoodie is super soft and cozy. With a relaxed fit and perfect length, it'll look as good as it feels. Plus, the kangaroo pocket features a convenient phone sleeve and there's even thumbholes.
Align Dress
If you love the feeling of Align leggings but want more, then you need the Align dress. It's just as stretchy, buttery soft, and breathable, and even includes built-in shorts and a shelf bra. Your perfect summertime staple just arrived.
Tear-Away Mid-Rise Track Pant
The best part of these retro-inspired track pants are the tear away snaps at the side. When you're done warming up, just rip them off. Plus, they're stretchy, lightweight, and sweat-wicking for keeping you cool and comfy on the go.