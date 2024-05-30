NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyals

The Latest Lululemon We Made Too Much Drops Start at $19, But They're Going Fast

These picks are new to the We Made Too Much section, so you know they won't last long -- snag a cropped t-shirt for $39, fan-favorite Align leggings for $39, and more.

By Megan Gray May 30, 2024 10:44 PMTags
DealsShoppingE! Insider ShopFlash SaleShop SalesShop FashionE! InsiderLikes
shop_lululemon wmtm 5.30_heroPhoto Courtesy of lululemon

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Well, it's Thursday, and that means we're almost to the weekend. And as we inch closer and closer to summer, that also means sunny days, good vibes, and, of course, some time to shop. What better place to start than with lululemon's latest additions to their beloved We Made Too Much section? 

I've set my filters to "new arrivals" and scrolled away, so you don't have to. Starting with Align leggings for just $39, I've found some great price tags, great styles, and since they're newly dropped, there's a lot of size availability. But, of course, these items won't last long – like this Align dress with built-in shorts and super trendy tennis skirt in jewel-toned green. These are immediate add-to-cart finds, believe me.

So, you know what that means. Head over to lululemon's We Made Too Much section now. Like, right now.

Lightweight High-Rise Tennis Skirt

Serve up the latest tenniscore trend with this high-rise tennis skirt. You'll love the cute design, built-in liner shorts, and stretchy, sweat-wicking fabric. It's also available in strawberry and lilac.

$59$78
lululemon

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L Ripstop

This belt bag is everywhere and at $29, it's a great price. The versatile black color goes with everything and makes it so easy to keep your essentials handly.

$29$38
lululemon

Scuba Oversized Funnel-Neck Half Zip

So soft, so cozy, I've been waiting for this Scuba Half Zip to get added to the We Made Too Much section for a while. It features an oversized fit, length that hits at the waist, and a bright pop of color that's irresistible. 

$89$118
lululemon

Wundermost Ultra-Soft Nulu Crewneck Cropped T-Shirt

Get pretty in pink with this lightweight, stretchy crop top that's great for layering or wearing solo. It fits like a glove and comes in sizing from X-Small to X-Large.

$39$58
lululemon

Align High-Rise Pant 25-inch

These Align leggings are known for being buttery soft, stretchy, and feeling like you're not wearing anything at all. Shoppers love them and at this price, you'll love them, too.

$39$98
lululemon
read
Elevate Your Ensemble with Lululemon’s We Made Too Much Section – Align Leggings for $39 & More

Align Cross-Back Bodysuit 25-inch

Go the distance with this bodysuit that's designed for yoga or just running an errand or two. Layer it with an oversized button down and a baseball cap, or wear it solo. Best of all, it's super soft and seamless for a perfect fit.

 

$99$148
lululemon

UnderEase Super-High-Rise Shortie Underwear

Breathable, soft, and sweat-wicking, you can wear this super-high-rise underwear to yoga or under your favorite summer dress for coverage and comfort. It's even designed with chafe-resistant seams and a smooth waistband that stays in place no matter what.

$19$28
lululemon

Scuba Oversized Half-Zip Hoodie

Just like the Scuba half-zip above, this hoodie is super soft and cozy. With a relaxed fit and perfect length, it'll look as good as it feels. Plus, the kangaroo pocket features a convenient phone sleeve and there's even thumbholes.

$89$118
lululemon

Align Dress

If you love the feeling of Align leggings but want more, then you need the Align dress. It's just as stretchy, buttery soft, and breathable, and even includes built-in shorts and a shelf bra. Your perfect summertime staple just arrived.

$99$148
lululemon

Tear-Away Mid-Rise Track Pant

The best part of these retro-inspired track pants are the tear away snaps at the side. When you're done warming up, just rip them off. Plus, they're stretchy, lightweight, and sweat-wicking for keeping you cool and comfy on the go.

$89$128
lululemon

Looking for more items to elevate your wardrobe? Then check out these finds from H&M that do that, plus they look more expensive than they are.