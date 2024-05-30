The Best Pool Floats That Are Insta-Worthy, Will Fit Your Besties & Keep You Cool All Summer Long

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Are you as excited for summer as we are (meaning you've already ordered 20+ swimsuits and coverups in preparation)?! Sounds about right. As the warmer months slowly start to make their beautiful appearance, we wouldn't blame you if you want to have all your beach/pool must-haves prepped as soon as the first day of summer arrives. Obviously stocking up on your favorite sunscreen is the top priority, but getting a large Insta-worthy pool float is a close second. And we're here to make sure you get your hands on the cutest one ever before they go out of stock.
From a ginormous pool party dome with plenty of space for the entire friend group to a trendy pineapple-shaped pool float that'll pair perfectly with your butter yellow bikini, there's plenty to choose from depending on the vibe you're going for this summer. So, buckle up in your new inflatable yacht and keep scrolling to shop for the best pool floats that are currently on the market. You can thank us later besties.
FUNBOY x Malibu Barbie Tube Float - 2 Pack
Hi Barbie! It's time to have some fun in the sun in a matching pool float with your BFF. This one comes in a two-pack and also has an integrated plastic drink holder to keep your drinks secure.
FUNBOY Giant Inflatable Clear Blue Swan Pool Float
Pink flamingos are so last year, that's why this summer we're snagging a stunning clear blue swan to relax in the pool with. Just imagine all the cute Insta pics you'll take!
FUNBOY Inflatable Luxury Yacht Speed Boat Pool Float
If it's always been your dream to relax in your yacht with a bottle of champagne in hand, now's your chance. Okay, so maybe this one is technically inflatable, but with a special dip designed to hold ice and a bottle of your favorite bubbly, it'll feel just like the real thing.
FUNBOY Disco Dome
Yes, it might be a splurge but imagine all the pool parties you can throw in this Disco Dome?! It has enough space for four people to squeeze in and comes with a mesh sunshade too. Just make sure you add the disco ball to your cart since it's sold separately.
Sunnylife Luxe Twin Hammock Float
If your hot girl summer means sunbathing all day long (with plenty of SPF obvi), this giant float is a must-have. It features a deep, water-cooling mesh lining, cup holders, space for you and a friend, and comfy neck cushions. Trust that we'll be lounging on this one all summer.
FUNBOY x Malibu Barbie Golf Cart Pool Float
Thanks to its oversized design, this FUNBOY x Malibu Barbie golf cart has enough space for you and your bestie to tee off to Barbieland! It also features a removable mesh shade, cup holders, handles, and a tether point for ultimate summer vibes.
FUNBOY Inflatable Rainbow Cloud Island Pool Float
Isn't this fluffy cloud floatie complete with a magical rainbow just dreamy?! Reviewers love its massive 50-square-foot design and how easy it is to inflate (yup, only takes four minutes).
Luxy Float Inflatable Pineapple Pool Float
Who lives in a pineapple on top of the sea... we do! At least we will all summer long with this adorable pineapple-shaped pool float. Not only is it affordable, it'll also perfectly match our butter yellow bikinis.
Sun Squad Cheetah Pool Float
So technically, this may be a kid's pool float. But we're still certain it can accommodate any adult. Just imagine how cool you'll look in this, especially with your matching aviator sunglasses.
JODIYAAH Inflatable Avocado Pool Float
Dive into double the fun with this avocado-themed combo: an adorable pool float and a pit-shaped beach ball. It's the perfect way to toast to summer!
