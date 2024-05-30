The Best Pool Floats That Are Insta-Worthy, Will Fit Your Besties & Keep You Cool All Summer Long

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Are you as excited for summer as we are (meaning you've already ordered 20+ swimsuits and coverups in preparation)?! Sounds about right. As the warmer months slowly start to make their beautiful appearance, we wouldn't blame you if you want to have all your beach/pool must-haves prepped as soon as the first day of summer arrives. Obviously stocking up on your favorite sunscreen is the top priority, but getting a large Insta-worthy pool float is a close second. And we're here to make sure you get your hands on the cutest one ever before they go out of stock.

From a ginormous pool party dome with plenty of space for the entire friend group to a trendy pineapple-shaped pool float that'll pair perfectly with your butter yellow bikini, there's plenty to choose from depending on the vibe you're going for this summer. So, buckle up in your new inflatable yacht and keep scrolling to shop for the best pool floats that are currently on the market. You can thank us later besties.