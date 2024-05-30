Lenny Kravitz Reveals He's Celibate Nearly a Decade After Last Serious Relationship

Lenny Kravitz is still letting love rule, but not sex.
Almost 20 years after he vowed to stay celibate until marriage, the Hunger Games star explained he is currently committed to remaining so until he meets the right person.
As Kravitz explained to The Guardian in an interview published May 30, "It's a spiritual thing."
The "American Girl" rocker, who turned 60 May 26, also shared an update about his love life, noting that he has not been in a serious relationship for nine years and that he believed he might struggle if he were in one now. "I have become very set in my ways," he said, "in the way I live."
But while the four-time Grammy winner is happily single now, when it comes to his relationship history, he's no stranger to dating in the spotlight. After all, he was married to Lisa Bonet, with whom he shares Zoë Kravitz, for six years until their 1993 divorce. And he admitted that after his marriage from the Cosby Show alum, he became more like his late father, noting, "I was becoming a player."
"I didn't like it. I didn't want to be that guy. So I had to tackle that and it took years," said Kravitz, who has previously spoken about his dad's infidelity in his marriage to the rocker's late mom, adding that he did so "by taking responsibility. Discipline. Not letting my own desires take over."
After his divorce from Bonet, Kravitz went on to date Vanessa Paradis and was later engaged to Adriana Lima and Nicole Kidman—who would go on to be his daughter's Big Little Lies costar—in the early aughts.
In 2008, Kravitz revealed that he had been celibate for three years and vowed to remain so until married. "I think sex and intimacy and all that is very important. It's just that I'm going to do it with my wife," he told The Telegraph in 2009. "And not everybody else."
Despite his vow of celibacy, Kravitz remains a sex symbol into his sixth decade—but he doesn't let the attention get to his head.
"I have grown to accept myself and be comfortable with myself," he told The Guardian, "but I have never been one to look in a mirror and go: 'Ooh yeah, look at that! You're so beautiful.'"
