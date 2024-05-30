Lenny Kravitz Reveals He's Celibate Nearly a Decade After Last Serious Relationship

Watch : Gayle King Shoots Shot with Lenny Kravitz, Asks If She Can "Beat" His Girlfriend's "Ass"

Lenny Kravitz is still letting love rule, but not sex.

Almost 20 years after he vowed to stay celibate until marriage, the Hunger Games star explained he is currently committed to remaining so until he meets the right person.

As Kravitz explained to The Guardian in an interview published May 30, "It's a spiritual thing."

The "American Girl" rocker, who turned 60 May 26, also shared an update about his love life, noting that he has not been in a serious relationship for nine years and that he believed he might struggle if he were in one now. "I have become very set in my ways," he said, "in the way I live."

But while the four-time Grammy winner is happily single now, when it comes to his relationship history, he's no stranger to dating in the spotlight. After all, he was married to Lisa Bonet, with whom he shares Zoë Kravitz, for six years until their 1993 divorce. And he admitted that after his marriage from the Cosby Show alum, he became more like his late father, noting, "I was becoming a player."