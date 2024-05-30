NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyals

Cynthia Nixon Addresses Sara Ramirez's Exit From And Just Like That

And Just Like That star Cynthia Nixon revealed that Sara Ramirez, who played her nonbinary love interest Che Diaz on the HBO show, won't be returning for season three.

By Leah Degrazia May 30, 2024 8:21 PMTags
TVSex And The CityCynthia NixonCelebrities
Watch: Sarah Jessica Parker Teases ‘And Just Like That’ Season 3

And just like that, Miranda Hobbes is moving on. 

Months after it was confirmed that Sara Ramirez won't be returning as Che Diaz on season three of And Just Like That, Cynthia Nixon shared her thoughts on saying goodbye to her character's polarizing love interest . 

"I think they felt, and [producer] Michael Patrick King felt, that that character had run its course," Cynthia told Variety in an interview published May 30. "They came in and shook everything up, and then the arc was completed."

But that's not to say the Sex and the City alum's real-life relationship with Sara will come to an end. Cynthia revealed that she still texts the Grey's Anatomy alum often and praised them for bringing such an important role to life. 

"They created such an amazing character," the 58-year-old continued, "such a controversial character, but such an amazing character."

As for what's next for Miranda, whose affair with Che led to her divorce from longtime love Steve Brady (David Eigenberg)? Cynthia's excited to see the attorney return to her single life, explaining, "I do feel like our show always works best when people are dating."

photos
All the Iconic Sex and the City Items Sarah Jessica Parker Has Reworn on And Just Like That

Sara's exit isn't the only casting change ahead of the new And Just Like That season.

Karen Pittman, who played Professor Nya Wallace, previously opted not to reunite with Cynthia, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis for the show's third installment due to scheduling difficulties. (She also stars in The Morning Show and will appear in the upcoming adaptation of Judy Blume's Forever.)

Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Cynthia Nixon Addresses Sara Ramirez's And Just Like That Exit

2

Khloe Kardashian Shares NSFW Confession About Her Vagina

3

Nicole Brown Simpson's Sisters Share Update on Her and O.J.'s Kids

As for new faces taking Manhattan by storm, earlier this month, Rosie O'Donnell revealed that she would be joining the series as a character named Mary by sharing a photo of the first episode's script. 

Alongside the snap, the comedian captioned the May 1 Instagram, "here comes mary."

While you wait to find out when season three of And Just Like That will premiere, keep reading to catch up on more shows that are returning to TV screens this year.  

FOX

Beat Shazam (Fox) - May 28

Jamie Foxx and Corinne Fox return for a new season of the interactive game show.

Trae Patton/NBC

America's Got Talent (NBC) - May 28

The 19th season of America’s Got Talent returns with a new set of aspiring performers looking to compete for the ultimate $1 million prize. Executive producer Simon Cowell returns to the star-studded judging panel with Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara.  

FOX

Masterchef (Fox) - May 29

Gordon Ramsay, acclaimed chef Aarón Sánchez and renowned restaurateur Joe Bastianich return for the ultimate cook-off, as the top home cooks from four different generations, inclusive of Gen Z, Millenials, Gen X and Baby Boomers, battle it out. 

MTV/Viacom

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter (MTV) - May 30

Catelynn Baltierra, Jade Cline, Cheyenne Davis, Briana DeJesus, Ashley Jones, Maci McKinney, Leah Messer and Amber Portwood return for the new season. The moms are stepping into new territory, some of them giving driving lessons to their adolescents and others weighing their desire to have more children. In the midst of it all, they are juggling their relationships, prioritizing time for their significant others and navigating personal discoveries.

Laura Radford/Peacock

We Are Lady Parts (Peacock) - May 30

Season two of We Are Lady Parts sees the band return with a renewed artistic mission after the high of their first U.K. tour, only to find a rival band threatens their delicate status quo. As the reality of chasing success sets in, Lady Parts embark on recording their first album, juggling personal ambitions and deciding whether "making it big" is really what they wanted.  

Laura Radford/Peacock

 We Are Lady Parts (Peacock) - May 30

Season two of We Are Lady Parts sees the band return with a renewed artistic mission after the high of their first U.K. tour, only to find a rival band threatens their delicate status quo. As the reality of chasing success sets in, Lady Parts embark on recording their first album, juggling personal ambitions and deciding whether ‘making it big’ is really what they wanted. 

Bravo

The Real Housewives of Dubai (Bravo) - June 2

Season two of the reality series debuts this summer.

Lifetime

Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up (Lifetime) - June 3

On the heels of the buzzed about documentary The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard where Gypsy Rose Blanchard told her story in her own words, Lifetime's new eight episode docuseries, Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up picks up immediately from the days before her release from prison on Dec. 28 of last year. The series follows Gypsy as she experiences life as a free woman, including reconnecting with family and finally living with her husband Ryan Anderson for the first time.

Lorraine O’Sullivan/FOX

Name That Tune (Fox) - June 3

Hosted by Jane Krakowski and band leader Randy Jackson, contestants' musical knowledge will be tested for a chance to win over $100,000. 

Bravo

Below Deck Mediterranean (Bravo ) - June 3

The azure waters and ancient ruins of Athens, Greece set the scene as Capt. Sandy Yawn returns to steer her team through a season brimming with fresh and formidable challenges. Between eccentric guests, an abundance of late-night demands that require intervention and a never-before-seen mechanical issue that orders all hands on deck, the crew faces tumultuous waves from the start. 

FX

Clipped (Hulu) - June 4

Clipped takes you behind the scenes of a notorious NBA owner’s racist remarks, captured on a tape heard around the world. Based on the hit ESPN 30 for 30 podcast The Sterling Affairs, this limited series charts the collision between a dysfunctional basketball organization and even less functional marriage, and the precipitating tape’s impact on an ensemble of characters striving to win against the backdrop of the most cursed team in the league.

Peacock/NBCUniversal

Queer Planet (Peacock) - June 6

Queer Planet traverses the world to uncover nature’s hidden LGBTQ+ community, witnessing extraordinary creatures and never-before-seen behaviors that shed new light on unconventional sexualities and genders in the natural world. Plus, scientists weigh in with the facts on what comes naturally in the animal world as it relates to sex and gender.  

Hulu/Disney

Becoming Karl Lagerfeld (Hulu) - June 7

 In 1972, Karl Lagerfeld (Daniel Brühl) is 38 and not yet wearing his iconic hairstyle. He is a ready-to-wear designer, unknown to the general public. While he meets and falls in love with the sultry Jacques de Bascher (Théodore Pellerin), an ambitious and troubling young dandy, the most mysterious of fashion designers dares to take on his friend (and rival) Yves Saint Laurent (Arnaud Valois), a genius of haute couture backed by the redoubtable businessman Pierre Bergé (Alex Lutz).

Netflix

Perfect Match (Netflix) - June 7

In the second season of Perfect Match, 22 new singles from across Netflix’s unscripted series are back in the search for love. They will couple up and test their romantic relationships through compatibility challenges. Winning couples gain power in the game to bring in new singles to match with their castmates – setting up potential love matches or stirring trouble in paradise as they compete to be the strongest couple at the villa, crowned the Perfect Match.

Amazon/Prime Video

The Boys (Prime) - June 13

In Season Four, the world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power. Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca’s son and his job as The Boys’ leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it’s too late.

Courtesy of HBO

House of the Dragon (HBO) - June 16

Emma D'Arcy, Olivia Cooke and Matt Smith return in the for the HBO series' second season, which sees the Targaryen families at war over the Iron Throne.

Hulu/Disney

Diane von Furstenberg: Woman in Charge (Hulu) - June 25

An unprecedented look at the non-stop life of a cultural luminary. At a time when gender equality and women’s issues are at the forefront, Diane von Furstenberg’s life exemplifies empowerment, resilience, entrepreneurship, and style. She is an inspiration to women with her unapologetic demeanor. Diane never saw herself as a victim of sexism; rather, she embraced her femininity in a strong and profound way, forging a path for her daughter and the next generation of women to follow.

Amazon/MGM Studios

I Am: Celine Dion (Prime VIdeo) - June 25

Directed by Academy Award nominee Irene Taylor, I Am: Celine Dion gives us a raw and honest behind-the-scenes look at the iconic superstar’s struggle with a life-altering illness. Serving as a love letter to her fans, this inspirational documentary highlights the music that has guided her life while also showcasing the resilience of the human spirit.

FX/Disney

The Bear (FX & Hulu) - June 27

Season three of The Bear returns in June, with all the episodes dropping on Hulu at the same time.

SYFY/NBCUniversal

The Ark (SYFY) - July 17

The Ark takes place 100 years in the future when planetary colonization missions have begun as a necessity to help secure the survival of the human race. In season two, after the brave crew of Ark One reaches their destination and finds it uninhabitable, they must survive long enough to locate a new home for themselves and all the ships that follow.

Peacock/NBCUniversal

Those About to Die (Peacock) - July 18

Those About to Die is an epic drama set in the corrupt world of the spectacle-driven gladiatorial competition, exploring a side of ancient Rome never before told—the dirty business of entertaining the masses, giving the mob what they want most…blood and sport. The series introduces an ensemble of characters from all corners of the Roman Empire who collide at the explosive intersection of sports, politics and dynasties.

NBC/Peacock

2024 Summer Olympics (NBC & Peacock) - July 26

The Paris games kick off with the 2024 Opening Ceremony Friday, July 26.

Netflix

The Umbrella Acadmey (Netflix) - Aug. 8

The Hargreeves siblings have scattered after the climactic showdown at the Hotel Oblivion led to a complete reset of their timeline. Stripped of their powers, each is left to fend for themselves and find a new normal—with wildly varying degrees of success. Yet the trappings of their uncanny new world prove too hard to ignore for very long. Their father Reginald, alive and well, has stepped out of the shadows and into the public eye, overseeing a powerful and nefarious business empire. A mysterious association known as The Keepers holds clandestine meetings believing the reality they’re living in is a lie and a great reckoning is coming. As these strange new forces conspire around them, the Umbrella Academy must come together one last time—and risk upsetting the shaky peace they’ve all endured so much to secure—to finally set things right.

Peacock/NBCUniversal

Bel-Air (Peacock) - Aug. 15

Season three is summer season of Bel-Air! No school. No uniforms. Just summer sizzle. Pools, beach parties, bonfires, fireworks, Juneteenth celebrations and lots of summer lovin’.  

Season three explores questions like, how do you prove yourself in a world that views you in limited ways? How do you reach beyond your comfort zone to create new opportunities for yourself?  How does a family rebuild broken trust?  

Netflix

Emily in Paris (Netflix) - Aug. 15

This summer, fans will finally be able to see how the Emily (Lily Collins), Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) and Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) love triangle plays out after the sesaon three cliff hanger.

Patrick Harbron/Hulu

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu) - Aug. 27

In season four of Only Murders in the Building, Charles, Oliver and Mabel wrestle with the shocking events at the end of season three surrounding Charles’ stunt double & friend Sazz Pataki. Questioning whether Sazz or Charles was the intended victim, our trio’s investigation leads them all the way to Los Angeles where a Hollywood studio is readying a film about the Only Murders podcast. As our amateur sleuths race back to New York, they embark on an even more epic journey — traversing their building’s courtyard to delve into the twisted lives of the Arconia’s West Tower residents.

Peacock

Love Island USA (Peacock) - Summer 2024

Season six of the hit dating competitionshow will premiere summer 2024 on Peacock. 

Elizabeth Morris/NBC

American Ninja Warrior (NBC) - Summer 2024

Season 16 of American Ninja Warrior returns with the most elite athletes in the country competing on the world’s most difficult obstacle courses. Hosts Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila, along with co-host Zuri Hall, are back to call the action as the ninjas make their way through the qualifying and semifinal rounds in Los Angeles before moving to the national finals in Las Vegas. 

Trae Patton/NBC

Password (NBC) - Summer 2024

New episodes of the iconic game show Password will continue throughout the summer with Emmy Award-winning host Keke Palmer and Jimmy Fallon. The hour-long episodes will include two back-to-back games with recurring player Fallon paired with a contestant competing against a celebrity guest/contestant duo for cash prizes by guessing a secret password using only one-word clues. 

Greg Gayne/NBC

The Wall (NBC) - Summer 2024

Hosted by Emmy Award winner Chris Hardwick, The Wall is an action-packed game with more than $12 million on the line each night and up to $3 million on a single heart-stopping drop, as teammates work together to answer questions to build a huge cash prize. The rules are simple: Get a question correct and a green ball will fall down the four-story wall and add the value of the slot to the players’ winning total. Miss a question and an ominous red ball will fall and deduct the value from the team’s total. 

photos
View More Photos From 2024 TV Premiere Dates
For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Cynthia Nixon Addresses Sara Ramirez's And Just Like That Exit

2

Khloe Kardashian Shares NSFW Confession About Her Vagina

3

Nicole Brown Simpson's Sisters Share Update on Her and O.J.'s Kids

4
Exclusive

Dolly Parton Says This Is the Secret to Her 57-Year Marriage

5

Taylor Swift Shouts Out Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds’ Kids at Eras Tour