Cynthia Nixon Addresses Sara Ramirez's Exit From And Just Like That

And just like that, Miranda Hobbes is moving on.

Months after it was confirmed that Sara Ramirez won't be returning as Che Diaz on season three of And Just Like That, Cynthia Nixon shared her thoughts on saying goodbye to her character's polarizing love interest .

"I think they felt, and [producer] Michael Patrick King felt, that that character had run its course," Cynthia told Variety in an interview published May 30. "They came in and shook everything up, and then the arc was completed."

But that's not to say the Sex and the City alum's real-life relationship with Sara will come to an end. Cynthia revealed that she still texts the Grey's Anatomy alum often and praised them for bringing such an important role to life.

"They created such an amazing character," the 58-year-old continued, "such a controversial character, but such an amazing character."

As for what's next for Miranda, whose affair with Che led to her divorce from longtime love Steve Brady (David Eigenberg)? Cynthia's excited to see the attorney return to her single life, explaining, "I do feel like our show always works best when people are dating."