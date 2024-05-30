Taylor Swift Gives Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ Kids Onstage Shoutout at Eras Tour Concert in Madrid

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' daughters will dream of this moment all summer long.
After all, Taylor Swift gave the actors' daughters James, 9, Inez, 7, and Betty, 4, a special shoutout before playing her Folklore song "betty" at her Eras Tour concert in Madrid, Spain.
"I have to say that on Folklore," Taylor told the crowd May 29, "some of my favorite characters are named James, Inez and Betty."
Naturally, the comment was a nod to Blake and Ryan's daughters, who are all name-dropped in the aforementioned track. And Taylor's performance of the song was even more special considering Blake and some of their daughters were seen in the audience at the recent Santiago Bernabéu stadium show alongside Alana Haim, Este Haim and Daniella Haim.
Ryan joined the squad at Taylor's concert in the city the following night.
Speaking of the Deadpool star, he recently gave Taylor a shoutout of her own while discussing the name of his and Blake's 15-month-old.
"We always wait for Taylor to tell us what the child's name will be," he joked on a May 14 episode of Today. "And, we'll say this: we're still waiting, so Taylor, let's maybe start. You know, she's a prolific writer. I mean, what are we doing here? And lazy is not a word I'd attach to Taylor."
In addition to their children's names showing up in her songs, Blake and Ryan continue to make their presence known at Taylor's Eras Tour.
"My wife and kids have been to five of them, five or six now," Ryan gushed on Today. "They love it, they're obsessed."
Blake and her brood are certainly not the only ones. Taylor's pals Gigi Hadid and Selena Gomez as well as her boyfriend Travis Kelce have also attended multiple shows.
