Taylor Swift Gives Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ Kids Onstage Shoutout at Eras Tour Concert in Madrid

Watch : Taylor Swift Gives Blake Lively's Daughters a Sweet Shoutout During Madrid Show

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' daughters will dream of this moment all summer long.

After all, Taylor Swift gave the actors' daughters James, 9, Inez, 7, and Betty, 4, a special shoutout before playing her Folklore song "betty" at her Eras Tour concert in Madrid, Spain.

"I have to say that on Folklore," Taylor told the crowd May 29, "some of my favorite characters are named James, Inez and Betty."

Naturally, the comment was a nod to Blake and Ryan's daughters, who are all name-dropped in the aforementioned track. And Taylor's performance of the song was even more special considering Blake and some of their daughters were seen in the audience at the recent Santiago Bernabéu stadium show alongside Alana Haim, Este Haim and Daniella Haim.

Ryan joined the squad at Taylor's concert in the city the following night.

Speaking of the Deadpool star, he recently gave Taylor a shoutout of her own while discussing the name of his and Blake's 15-month-old.