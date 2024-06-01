Teen Mom's Maci Bookout Reveals How She and Ryan Edwards Finally Learned to Co-Parent

Watch : Maci Bookout on Returning to Teen Mom: Family Reunion

Seems that Maci Bookout McKinney and former fiancé Ryan Edwards are teeing off a whole new chapter.

And even she never imagined she'd be discussing husband Taylor McKinney's recent golf day with Ryan and their 15-year-old son Bentley on the season two premiere of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter May 30.

"Especially the last five years, I would have thought you lost your mind," she admitted in an exclusive interview with E! News. "Like, you're living in la-la land, it's never going to happen."

But somewhere between Maci and Taylor's on-air 2021 showdown with Ryan's parents Jen Edwards and Larry Edwards and the start of filming last fall, they found a way to navigate themselves out of the rough.

"All of us involved have done a whole lot of work," noted Maci, 32, also mom to Jayde, 9, and Maverick, 8, with Taylor. "We have just honestly worked on ourselves. So, naturally, it's all coming together."