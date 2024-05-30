The Longest-Lasting Lip Gloss I've Ever Used, Dissolving Cleanser Tabs & My Favorite New Beauty Launches

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

We've all wondered which new beauty products are worth the hype. Well, I've got you covered because I've spent the past month diving deep into new product launches to find the gems you need to know about. From hair care to skincare, body care, and makeup, I've tried as many new releases as I could so you don't have to waste your time and money on products that don't deliver.

At the top of my list this month? Prepare to be amazed because I've stumbled upon the longest-lasting lip gloss I've ever used. Seriously, it's a game-changer! I've also discovered these dissolving facial cleanser tablets that are nothing short of revolutionary. Whether you're after a flawless hair day, radiant skin, or a stunning makeup look, these products deliver the goods. Get ready to meet your new beauty obsessions from top brands like Kylie Cosmetics, Maybelline, Revlon, Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, Sofie Pavitt Face, Charlotte Tilbury, and more.

TL;DR Best New Beauty Products May 2024