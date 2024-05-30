The Longest-Lasting Lip Gloss I've Ever Used, Dissolving Cleanser Tabs & My Favorite New Beauty Launches

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
We've all wondered which new beauty products are worth the hype. Well, I've got you covered because I've spent the past month diving deep into new product launches to find the gems you need to know about. From hair care to skincare, body care, and makeup, I've tried as many new releases as I could so you don't have to waste your time and money on products that don't deliver.
At the top of my list this month? Prepare to be amazed because I've stumbled upon the longest-lasting lip gloss I've ever used. Seriously, it's a game-changer! I've also discovered these dissolving facial cleanser tablets that are nothing short of revolutionary. Whether you're after a flawless hair day, radiant skin, or a stunning makeup look, these products deliver the goods. Get ready to meet your new beauty obsessions from top brands like Kylie Cosmetics, Maybelline, Revlon, Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, Sofie Pavitt Face, Charlotte Tilbury, and more.
TL;DR Best New Beauty Products May 2024
- The Longest-Lasting Lip Gloss I've Ever Used: Kylie Cosmetics Supple Kiss Lip Glaze ($19)
- The Most Innovative Product I Used This Month: Olay Cleansing Melts ($9.99)
- The Lowest Price: Covergirl Eye Enhancer 3D Mascara Eye Enhancer 3D Mascara ($8.36)
Kylie Cosmetics Supple Kiss Lip Glaze
I've been simultaneously obsessed and frustrated with lip gloss since middle school. I love the shiny look, but I get so annoyed by the constant need to apply it over and over again. To get around that, I've used long-lasting lip oils and some careful layering with lip gloss over lip stains. I have finally found a long-lasting lip gloss that actually does what it says. It really does last for hours on hours. Kylie, if you're reading this, please don't discontinue this product. I would be devastated.
Maybelline Sunkisser Multi-Use Liquid Blush
Yearning for that sun-kissed glow without the sun damage? This multi-use liquid blush and bronzer is just what you need. Whether you're aiming for a natural flush or a bronzed goddess look, this product is perfect for adding warmth and dimension to your complexion. Its blendable formula seamlessly melts into your skin, leaving a radiant finish that lasts all day long.
Shoppers Say: "This blush provides the perfect sun-kissed look! I bought the color City Sizzle. The product is more on the sheer side but it is buildable. I use two dots on each cheek and blend with a brush for a seamless look."
Revlon ColorStay Limitless Matte Liquid Lipstick
Whether you're sipping coffee or heading out for a night on the town, this lipstick stays put without smudging or fading. Its matte finish adds a touch of sophistication to any look, while its comfortable formula keeps your lips feeling hydrated.
Shoppers Say: "I absolutely loveeeee this product!!! so so so good! it is the perfect shade, it goes on soooo smooth and lasts me all day!! it seriously has changed the game!"
Covergirl Eye Enhancer 3D Mascara Eye Enhancer 3D Mascara
Enhance your lashes like never before with this next-level mascara. Whether you're going for natural volume or dramatic length, this mascara has got you covered. Its innovative formula coats each lash from root to tip, giving you 3D-like definition and volume.
Shoppers Say: "I love this product, it has GREAT volume and lengthens your lashes. It doesn't drip off if you are sweating and is easy to remove. I love the brush to it, its sooooo much better than other Cover Girl mascara brushes."
Kylie Cosmetics Powder Blush Stick
Looking to add a pop of color to your cheeks? This blush stick is your new best friend. With its creamy formula and easy application, achieving that rosy glow has never been easier. Whether you're going for a natural flush or a more dramatic look, this blush stick blends seamlessly for a flawless finish.
Shoppers Say: "These blushes are gorgeous! I bought two shades and honestly will be buying more of them! They are the perfect formula and you can also build them up too!! I highly recommend, they are also so easy to apply either applying them directly to the face or using a brush."
Maybelline Lifter Liner Lip Liner Pencil with Hyaluronic Acid
Say goodbye to feathering and hello to plump, defined lips with this innovative lip liner. Infused with hyaluronic acid, it enhances your lip shape and keeps your pout hydrated all day long. Whether you're wearing it alone or as a base for your favorite lipstick, this liner glides on smoothly for a flawless finish.
Shoppers Say: "The pigment is amazing. It last a long time. It glides on so smooth. I am loving this so far. Does not have a scent that I can tell. You can wear alone or really with any gloss."
Olay Cleansing Melts
Olay Cleansing Melts Introducing the future of skincare with these truly innovative cleansing melts! With just a splash of water, they transform into a luxurious, micro-bubble lather, offering a spa-like experience in the comfort of your home. With only eight powerful ingredients, they deliver 3-in-1 benefits: cleansing, toning, and refreshing your skin effortlessly. Whether you're at home or on the go, these convenient, resealable packs are perfect for maintaining your skincare routine with ease. Choose from three varieties: hyaluronic acid, retinol, and vitamin C, for a personalized skincare experience tailored to your needs.
Milk Makeup Pore Eclipse Non-Comedogenic Mattifying + Blurring Primer Stick
Ditch the visible pores for smooth, matte skin with this game-changing blur stick. Whether you're prepping for a night out or just want a flawless base for your makeup, this stick has got you covered. Its lightweight formula glides on effortlessly, instantly blurring imperfections and minimizing the appearance of pores.
Shoppers Say: "Best product ever. Super easy to use, blurs out everything so smoothly. Definitely going to use it everyday especially during the summer!"
Kopari Star Bright Vitamin C Moisturizer
Get your glow on with this vitamin C moisturizer that's a game-changer for your skincare routine. Packed with brightening ingredients, it leaves your skin looking radiant and refreshed. Whether you're combating dullness or uneven skin tone, this moisturizer has got you covered.
Shoppers Say: "I have combo oily skin and this is the perfect day cream for me! It's not heavy, it absorbs quickly, and it doesn't irritate my skin. This really brightens up my skin on contact!"
Oribe Hair Alchemy Heatless Styling Balm
Introducing your new hair hero: this innovative styling balm that works wonders without any heat! Whether you're rocking natural waves or sleek strands, this balm helps you achieve the perfect look effortlessly. Infused with nourishing ingredients, it tames frizz, adds shine, and enhances your hair's natural texture. Say goodbye to heat damage and hello to effortless style with this must-have addition to your hair care routine.
Shoppers Say: "Heatless blow dry in a bottle! This is such a great product for summer! It gives body and texture to my hair without having to use any other products or tools. Just apply to fresh clean hair, brush and let it air dry. I like to give my hair a good dry with microfiber turbans before applying the product. After a little while I notice how the balm starts to dry out and give my hair the look of being blown dry without the heat, time or effort."
OUAI St. Barts Hair and Body Mist
Whether you're lounging by the pool or heading out for a night on the town, a spritz of this mist will transport you to the sandy shores of St. Barts. This refreshing mist is like a vacation in a bottle, leaving you feeling refreshed and smelling divine. With its lightweight formula and luxurious scent, it's the perfect way to add a touch of luxury to your everyday routine.
Makeup by Mario Softsculpt Multi-Use Bronzing & Shaping Serum
Get ready to sculpt and bronze like a pro with this game-changing serum. Whether you're a makeup enthusiast or just starting out, this product is a must-have in your beauty arsenal. Its lightweight formula effortlessly blends to create a natural, sun-kissed glow while contouring and shaping your features.
Shoppers Say: "Absolute 10/10 product for me!! It is incredibly easy to blend and work with under and over makeup. It gives me a perfect bronze and I actually like how it is on the more sheer side, it makes it easier to work with and build up! Also the packaging is genius!!"
Sofie Pavitt Face Micellar Cleansing Pads
Packed with micellar technology, these cleansing pads effortlessly removes makeup, dirt, and impurities without stripping your skin. With just a few swipes, it leaves your skin feeling refreshed and hydrated. No more harsh cleansers, just clean, glowing skin.
Shoppers Say: "Obsessed! Where have these been all my life?!?!?! I love packing these for trips, they're so easy to use and take makeup off so quickly. A new must-have for me!"
IT Cosmetics Hello Sunshine Invisible Sunscreen For Face SPF 50
Whether you're soaking up the sun or running errands, this lightweight formula has got you covered. It's perfect for daily wear, seamlessly blending into your skin without leaving any white cast. With its high SPF protection and skincare benefits, it's a must-have addition to your beauty routine for healthy, radiant skin.
Shoppers Say: "This stuff is awesome! I used this while I was in Fl on our boat for hours and it kept the sun off my face! I liked that it went on well and rubbed in without being greasy."
"This cream melted into my face so smoothly and my makeup looks amazing after I use it. I'm so pleased!"
Nécessaire The Body Wash Hinoki- Resurfacing Treatment Cleanse With 6% Acids + Resveratrol
Indulge in a spa-like experience every time you shower with this luxurious body wash. Infused with the soothing scent of hinoki, it transforms your daily cleansing routine into a moment of relaxation. Formulated with clean ingredients, it gently cleanses and nourishes your skin, leaving it feeling soft and hydrated.
Shoppers Say: "Not only does this body wash leave me feeling clean without stripping the skin, it's smells amazing. I've tried all the scents and they all smell so clean, fresh, and natural. There's nothing I hate more than an artificial smelling scent, gives me headaches, so I love this stuff. Definitely worth the splurge."
ONE/SIZE by Patrick Starrr Ultimate Blurring Setting Powder
Whether you're rocking a full glam look or keeping it simple, this powder locks in your makeup for hours without creasing or fading. Its lightweight formula feels like silk on your skin, blurring imperfections and giving you a flawless finish. No more midday touch-ups, just makeup that stays put from morning till night.
Shoppers Say: "Blurred and locked my makeup in place. I live in a HOT tropical climate where the humidity is off the charts. So believe me when I say my setting powder has to work hard and this powder did all that and more."
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Hydra Vizor Huez SPF 30
Upgrade your skincare game with this multitasking gem. Formulated with hydrating ingredients and SPF protection, it's your go-to for radiant, protected skin. With its range of shades, it's perfect for all skin tones, offering coverage while fading dark spots for a flawless complexion. Say hello to healthy, glowing skin with this must-have addition to your beauty routine!
Shoppers Say: "This moisturizer is seriously impressive and it's got tint and SPF 30 mineral sunscreen. The formula is fantastic, smoothing texture without any overpowering scent. No white cast, and it feels super light and creamy when I use. Plus, it softens my skin and gives it a natural-looking finish that's perfect for everyday wear. Highly recommended."
Charlotte Tilbury Fragrance Collection of Emotions
Ready to discover your signature scent? This fragrance sample set is your ticket to finding the perfect perfume! With a curated selection of luxurious scents, it's like having a personal fragrance consultant at your fingertips. Whether you prefer floral, woody, or citrus notes, this set has something for everyone.
Shoppers Say: "Astonishing fragrances. This is a great discovery set! I was so eager to smell Charlotte's new scents and this set did not disappoint."
ILIA Lip Sketch Hydrating Lipstick + Lip Liner Crayon
Looking for the perfect lipstick to complete your makeup look? Look no further! This lipstick/lip liner is the ideal addition to your collection. With its creamy texture and long-lasting formula, it glides on smoothly for a flawless finish.
Shoppers Say: "From the moment I swiped on the ILIA Lip Sketch, my lips felt like they were wrapped in a velvety cloud. The hydrating formula glided effortlessly, leaving behind a rich, pigmented hue that lasted all day. No more dry, cracked lips—this crayon is my new lip hero."
Glossier You Eau de Parfum Travel Size
This brand new travel-sized version of this beloved perfume is a must-have. Whether you're jetting off on a weekend getaway or simply navigating your busy day-to-day, this compact fragrance is ready to go wherever you do. It's a harmonious blend of warm, creamy notes intertwined with subtle hints of fresh florals. Imagine the comforting embrace of a cozy sweater combined with the delicate freshness of a spring breeze.
Shoppers Say: "This product is simply out of this world, with the most intoxicating floral scent. You will not want to leave the house without this, and won't be able to go anywhere without receiving compliments!!!"
