Country Singer Carly Pearce Shares She's Been Diagnosed With Heart Condition

Carly Pearce is taking a moment to focus on her health.
The "What He Didn't Do" singer recently shared her diagnosis with the heart condition pericarditis, which is an inflammation of a sac-like structure that surrounds the heart according to the America Heart Association.
"I have always been transparent and honest about every part of my life," Carley said in a May 20 Instagram video. "So I feel like this deserves the same honesty."
The 34-year-old, who is currently on the road with Tim McGraw for his Standing Room Only Tour, explained her pericarditis diagnosis came amid some ongoing health problems. And while she doesn't have plans to stop life on the road any time soon, she admitted that due to her health, some changes needed to be made.
"I've been working with doctors and talking to my cardiologist and I still want to be out on the road," she continued. "It's really important to me, but we have all decided that it is in my best interest as I'm healing to alter my shows a little bit. So if my shows look a little bit different, just know, it's because I have to keep my heart rate under control right now."
And as Carley reassured her fans, altering the show "doesn't mean that I'm not gonna be completely fine. It just means right now I've got to really take this seriously."
"So if you're coming to the shows," she added, "if you are going to be a part of any of the amazing things we have going on with Hummingbird, it is all going to be great, it just might look a little different."
The country star ended her video with a plea to fans, urging them to "take care of your body and listen to it."
"I'm a young healthy person that really watches what I eat and exercises," she said, "and this happened to me."
Carly's health update comes weeks before she's set to debut her fourth album Hummingbird on June 7.
"These 14 songs incapsulate my confidence that there is light on the other side of darkness and my true love of country music," she wrote in a March 1 Instagram post about the album. "Wherever you are on your journey, I hope it shows you that pain can be a lesson that shows you just how strong you are and what you truly deserve."
She added, "That we can all find the 'hummingbird' in the midst of whatever we're going through."