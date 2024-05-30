Country Singer Carly Pearce Shares She's Been Diagnosed With Heart Condition

Watch : Carly Pearce Confesses That Singing With Dolly Parton is “The Greatest Honor” (Exclusive)

Carly Pearce is taking a moment to focus on her health.

The "What He Didn't Do" singer recently shared her diagnosis with the heart condition pericarditis, which is an inflammation of a sac-like structure that surrounds the heart according to the America Heart Association.

"I have always been transparent and honest about every part of my life," Carley said in a May 20 Instagram video. "So I feel like this deserves the same honesty."

The 34-year-old, who is currently on the road with Tim McGraw for his Standing Room Only Tour, explained her pericarditis diagnosis came amid some ongoing health problems. And while she doesn't have plans to stop life on the road any time soon, she admitted that due to her health, some changes needed to be made.

"I've been working with doctors and talking to my cardiologist and I still want to be out on the road," she continued. "It's really important to me, but we have all decided that it is in my best interest as I'm healing to alter my shows a little bit. So if my shows look a little bit different, just know, it's because I have to keep my heart rate under control right now."