Every Gut-Wrenching Revelation From Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard's Summer House Breakup Convo

Summer is over—and so is Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard's relationship.
Summer House fans have been waiting all season long to see the former couple's explosive breakup conversation air during the Bravo series' season eight finale. And the now-exes' showdown was more gut-wrenching than anyone could have expected.
After a summer filled with fighting over his uncertain next career move and her straight-forward delivery, Carl finally sat his then-fiancée down during the May 30 episode to end their engagement just two months before their November 2023 wedding.
In an attempt to work out their problems, Lindsay began their heart-to-heart with, "I do not want to fight with you. It's not productive, it's not helping either of us. Today I was like, 'Oh, maybe Carl sees me asking questions is me belittling you or thinking you're not capable.' And then I was like, 'But where did this come from?'"
However, Carl couldn't move past the publicist constantly doubting his professional endeavors, noting multiple career opportunities she shot down last year, including acting and opening a sober bar.
"I have asked for you to be a little more comforting," he noted, "and excited and positive, versus the questioning."
Carl then accused the 37-year-old of gaslighting him.
"I literally live in two different worlds with you," he claimed. "There's the reality and then there's what you spin the reality to be. You're really gifted at playing victim."
Carl, 39, also revealed some shocking jabs Lindsay allegedly took at him amid their ongoing relationship problems.
"Time and time again you're over-questioning, you bulldoze me, you called me a loser," Carl recounted. "You called me a little b---h, you called me a little baby, little mama's boy, 'run home to your parents.'"
The showdown got even darker when he brought up his ongoing sobriety journey—and how he feels Lindsay is rooting against it.
"I don't think you trust me," Carl continued. "I think you think I'm gonna relapse. I think you want me to relapse. I think you want me to fall back so you can control me even more."
Although Lindsay insisted she wanted to work through their problems, Carl's mind was made up.
"We continue to trigger each other and I don't want to live like that," he confessed. "We are supposed to be married in two and a half months and I'm not ready to do that. I don't feel comfortable. I'm hurt, I'm really unhappy and I don't think our communication is going to improve.
Lindsay's response?
"You want me to fight right now for this relationship? I'm not gonna beg you to be with me," she angrily replied. "There's no more point to this conversation, you've made the decision clear."
After retreating to separate corners of their shared NYC apartment, Lindsay called her father as Carl awkwardly listened to her vent and expressed his frustrations to a Bravo cameraman.
"I can hear her conversation," Carl, breaking the fourth wall, told the crewmember. "It's like 'all of a sudden.' No, this isn't all of a sudden. That's the crazy part. She's blind to the things that have gone on the last year. Fight after fight after fight. Even in this building we had a noise complaint because of our fighting and she got an email from the landlord."
"I'm always gonna lose," he concluded. "She's gonna spin and tell everybody she's blind-sided, she's caught off guard and I'm gonna be the a--hole again and my life will be canceled. But she'll be the fallen woman who everyone's gonna feel sorry for."
