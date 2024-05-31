Every Gut-Wrenching Revelation From Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard's Summer House Breakup Convo

Watch : Watch Summer House’s Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke Question Their Engagement (Exclusive)

Summer is over—and so is Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard's relationship.

Summer House fans have been waiting all season long to see the former couple's explosive breakup conversation air during the Bravo series' season eight finale. And the now-exes' showdown was more gut-wrenching than anyone could have expected.

After a summer filled with fighting over his uncertain next career move and her straight-forward delivery, Carl finally sat his then-fiancée down during the May 30 episode to end their engagement just two months before their November 2023 wedding.

In an attempt to work out their problems, Lindsay began their heart-to-heart with, "I do not want to fight with you. It's not productive, it's not helping either of us. Today I was like, 'Oh, maybe Carl sees me asking questions is me belittling you or thinking you're not capable.' And then I was like, 'But where did this come from?'"

However, Carl couldn't move past the publicist constantly doubting his professional endeavors, noting multiple career opportunities she shot down last year, including acting and opening a sober bar.

"I have asked for you to be a little more comforting," he noted, "and excited and positive, versus the questioning."