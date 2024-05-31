NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyals

Every Gut-Wrenching Revelation From Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard's Summer House Breakup Convo

Carl Radke's on-camera breakup with former fiancée Lindsay Hubbard during Summer House's season eight finale was more brutal than fans could have imagined. Inside their explosive fight.

By Brett Malec May 31, 2024 2:15 AMTags
TVBreakupsReality TVBravoCouplesNBCUSummer House
Watch: Watch Summer House’s Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke Question Their Engagement (Exclusive)

Summer is over—and so is Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard's relationship.

Summer House fans have been waiting all season long to see the former couple's explosive breakup conversation air during the Bravo series' season eight finale. And the now-exes' showdown was more gut-wrenching than anyone could have expected.

After a summer filled with fighting over his uncertain next career move and her straight-forward delivery, Carl finally sat his then-fiancée down during the May 30 episode to end their engagement just two months before their November 2023 wedding. 

In an attempt to work out their problems, Lindsay began their heart-to-heart with, "I do not want to fight with you. It's not productive, it's not helping either of us. Today I was like, 'Oh, maybe Carl sees me asking questions is me belittling you or thinking you're not capable.' And then I was like, 'But where did this come from?'"

However, Carl couldn't move past the publicist constantly doubting his professional endeavors, noting multiple career opportunities she shot down last year, including acting and opening a sober bar. 

"I have asked for you to be a little more comforting," he noted, "and excited and positive, versus the questioning."

photos
Summer House Season 8 Reunion Looks

Carl then accused the 37-year-old of gaslighting him.

"I literally live in two different worlds with you," he claimed. "There's the reality and then there's what you spin the reality to be. You're really gifted at playing victim."

Carl, 39, also revealed some shocking jabs Lindsay allegedly took at him amid their ongoing relationship problems.

Bravo

"Time and time again you're over-questioning, you bulldoze me, you called me a loser," Carl recounted. "You called me a little b---h, you called me a little baby, little mama's boy, 'run home to your parents.'"

The showdown got even darker when he brought up his ongoing sobriety journey—and how he feels Lindsay is rooting against it.

"I don't think you trust me," Carl continued. "I think you think I'm gonna relapse. I think you want me to relapse. I think you want me to fall back so you can control me even more."

Trending Stories

1

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Reunite at Family Event Amid Split Rumors

2

Nick Pasqual Arrested for Attempted Murder After Allie Shehorn Attack

3

Nicole Brown Simpson's Sisters Share Update on Her and O.J.'s Kids

photos
2024 Celebrity Breakups

Although Lindsay insisted she wanted to work through their problems, Carl's mind was made up.

"We continue to trigger each other and I don't want to live like that," he confessed. "We are supposed to be married in two and a half months and I'm not ready to do that. I don't feel comfortable. I'm hurt, I'm really unhappy and I don't think our communication is going to improve. 

Instagram/@carlradke

Lindsay's response?

"You want me to fight right now for this relationship? I'm not gonna beg you to be with me," she angrily replied. "There's no more point to this conversation, you've made the decision clear."

After retreating to separate corners of their shared NYC apartment, Lindsay called her father as Carl awkwardly listened to her vent and expressed his frustrations to a Bravo cameraman.

"I can hear her conversation," Carl, breaking the fourth wall, told the crewmember. "It's like 'all of a sudden.' No, this isn't all of a sudden. That's the crazy part. She's blind to the things that have gone on the last year. Fight after fight after fight. Even in this building we had a noise complaint because of our fighting and she got an email from the landlord."

"I'm always gonna lose," he concluded. "She's gonna spin and tell everybody she's blind-sided, she's caught off guard and I'm gonna be the a--hole again and my life will be canceled. But she'll be the fallen woman who everyone's gonna feel sorry for."

See Carl and Lindsay come face to face to hash out their bitter breakup when the Summer House reunion kicks off Thursday, June 6, at 9 p.m. on Bravo. Extended and uncensored versions of the shocking reunion will be available to stream next day on Peacock.

Keep reading to relive the exes' romance in happier times.

Instagram
September 2021: More Than Friends?

Before going public, Carl and Lindsay attended costars Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula's September 2021 wedding as each others' dates.

Sasha Israel/Bravo
2022: Officially Dating

After being friends and costars for years, Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard confirmed they were officially a couple at the start of 2022.

Instagram/@carlradke
August 2022: Engaged

Carl got down on one knee and proposed to Lindsay in August 2022 in Southampton while filming season seven of Summer House.

Instagram/@carlradke
September 2022: Italian Getaway

The Bravolebrities enjoyed a romantic vacation in Italy. "One of the most beautiful places I've ever visited! And breathtaking (literally)," he shared on Instagram. "Finally getting through our travel photos with so many highlights but hiking through Cinque Terre was incredible. Bellisimo! "

Instagram/@carlradke
December 2022: Happy Holidays

Carl and Lindsay rang in Christmas 2022 surrounded by familymembers.

Instagram/@carlradke
February 2023: Wedding Planning

Carl and Lindsay opened up about planning their Mexico wedding in February 2023.

"It's taken this long for us to come together," she exclusively shared with E! News. "I don't think there is anybody in our lives that would let us get away with a small wedding, including Bravo."

Lindsay also confirmed plans to film the nuptials for season eight of the show. "If we were just getting married with all of our guests and friends that would be one thing," she continued, "but when you're considering the idea of filming it, there's another level of criteria that you have to get checked off."

Instagram/@carlradke
April 2023: Montauk Mayhe\m

The duo lets loose with their Summer House costars in Montauk in April 2023.

Instagram/@carlradke
May 2023: Date Night

Carl and Lindsay attend a friends wedding in Florida.

Instagram/@carlradke
June 2023: Festivals & Friends

The duo attend the Palm Tree Music Festival in New York with fellow Summer House couple Kory Keefer and Sam Feher.

Instagram/@carlradke
Summer 2023: Summer Lovin'

Carl and Lindsay are all smiles while celebrating summer.

Instagram/@carlradke
June 2023: Bravo Besties

In honor of Andy Cohen's birthday, Carl shared a tribute to the Bravo bigwig.

Instagram/Carl Radke
August 2023: Bridal Bash

The lovebirds celebrated Lindsay's bridal shower in NYC surrounded by their costars, including Danielle Olivera, Amanda Batula, Ciara Miller, Gabby Prescod and Samantha Feher

Charles Sykes/Bravo
August 2023: Splitsville

Less than three months before they were supposed to say "I do," news of Carl and Lindsay's breakup came to light in August 2023.

Instagram/@lindshubbs
September 2023: Lindsay Speaks Out

Exactly two weeks after the split news came to light, Lindsay broke her silence and revealed she's "heartbroken" and humiliated" with how Carl ended things.

"My trust has been betrayed, and coming to terms with that has been difficult for me," she wrote on Instagram Sept. 14. "This was not my decision, and I do not agree with quitting a relationship (at this level) without trying everything possible first. I have spent the last couple of weeks finding my own closure and peace. I am forever grateful to my best friends who have not left my side, and have been picking up the pieces of my heart and life every day from the fallout."

(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family)

We value your thoughts! Click here to share your feedback and help us improve!

Trending Stories

1

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Reunite at Family Event Amid Split Rumors

2

Nick Pasqual Arrested for Attempted Murder After Allie Shehorn Attack

3

Nicole Brown Simpson's Sisters Share Update on Her and O.J.'s Kids

4

Cynthia Nixon Addresses Sara Ramirez's And Just Like That Exit

5

Lenny Kravitz Reveals He's Celibate 9 Years After Last Relationship