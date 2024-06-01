Untangling the Story Behind Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult

The story behind any alleged cult always has at least two sides: The ex-members who say it was a cult and the people still in the group who maintain they are in no way part of a cult.
Robert Shinn, the founding pastor of Los Angeles-based Shekinah Church, has maintained that he's just trying to bring his flock closer to God, and that his 7M Films is simply a talent management company.
But a number of former acolytes, including several dancers with millions of Instagram and TikTok followers, have accused the pastor of running his church like a cult. They've alleged he urged them to cut ties with family and manipulated them—emotionally, spiritually, financially and, in some cases, sexually—to keep them under his thumb.
"I needed spiritual guidance, and Robert could do that," dancer Aubrey Fisher, a former Shekinah member and 7M client, said in the new Netflix docuseries Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult, explaining why he found the dynamic attractive in the first place. "And he also handled the business side. I'm in, count me in."
The initial pitch that hooked the 26-year-old is representative of the other stories told by ex-Shekinah followers in the three-part series.
In October 2022, as rumors about what was going on behind the scenes at his church spread like wildfire on social media, Robert filed a lawsuit against several former members alleging conspiracy to commit defamation and trade libel.
A group including Aubrey filed a cross-complaint in March 2023, calling Shekinah "a cult operating under the guise of a religious institution," according to a copy of the lawsuit reviewed by E! News that accuses Robert of "building his personal wealth on the backs of the free labor or excessive fees from Shekinah members."
The litigation is still pending and, according to CNN, is expected to go to trial in 2025.
E! News reached out to an attorney for Robert for comment but did not hear back. The Netflix series notes he didn't respond to requests for comment and has previously denied accusations of sexually abusing any Shekinah members or 7M clients. Rolling Stone also reported in 2022 that 7M had denied unduly influencing or taking advantage of any of its clients.
In March 2022, 7M said in a statement posted to Instagram that, while Robert was the company CEO, there was no business affiliation between 7M and Shekinah and clients of the former did not have to be members of the latter, and vice versa.
While no one still aligned with Shekinah participated in the docuseries, in audio clips you can hear Robert laughing off the cult accusations in his sermons—"We're quite famous...hallelujah"—as the congregation chuckles. And since the story originated on social media, there was plenty of video for the production to mine to illustrate the differing perspectives on what was happening under his proverbial roof.
Here is how the story told in Dancing for the Devil caught fire: