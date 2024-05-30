Comedian Matt Rife Cancels Shows After Unexpected Medical Emergency

Watch : Comedian Matt Rife Admits Which A-List Celeb Has Reached Out to Him

Matt Rife is putting his health first.

The comedian, who is currently amid his ProbleMATTic World Tour, canceled sold out shows that were supposed to take place at the Indiana University Auditorium May 29.

"MATT RIFE CANCELED: Tonight's Matt Rife shows (including the 10 p.m. performance) have been canceled," the IU Auditorium wrote in an Instagram post May 29, "due to an unexpected medical emergency."

Matt—who was supposed to perform a 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. show at the Bloomington, Indiana, based-university—also addressed the cancellation on his social media, but claimed they would be rescheduled.

"I'm so f--king sorry," he wrote in an Instagram Story May 29, "but due to a last minute medical emergency I have to reschedule our shows tonight (again). I've been doing 40+ shows a month for a year and a half and never had to do something like this. I'm so so sorry. I hope you understand and I love you so much."