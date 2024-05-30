NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyals

Comedian Matt Rife Cancels Shows After Unexpected Medical Emergency

Matt Rife canceled his performances at Indiana University amid health concerns after initially postponing shows at the university back in February.

By Olivia Evans May 30, 2024 4:55 PMTags
Celebrities
Watch: Comedian Matt Rife Admits Which A-List Celeb Has Reached Out to Him

Matt Rife is putting his health first. 

The comedian, who is currently amid his ProbleMATTic World Tour, canceled sold out shows that were supposed to take place at the Indiana University Auditorium May 29. 

"MATT RIFE CANCELED: Tonight's Matt Rife shows (including the 10 p.m. performance) have been canceled," the IU Auditorium wrote in an Instagram post May 29, "due to an unexpected medical emergency."

Matt—who was supposed to perform a 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. show at the Bloomington, Indiana, based-university—also addressed the cancellation on his social media, but claimed they would be rescheduled. 

"I'm so f--king sorry," he wrote in an Instagram Story May 29, "but due to a last minute medical emergency I have to reschedule our shows tonight (again). I've been doing 40+ shows a month for a year and a half and never had to do something like this. I'm so so sorry. I hope you understand and I love you so much."

photos
The Best Stand-Up Comedy Specials Available to Stream Right Now

E! News has reached out to reps for the comedian but has not yet heard back. 

The 28-year-old—who first rose to fame in 2023 for his crowd interaction bits posted to TikTok—had previously postponed his Indiana sets, which were supposed to take place on Feb. 14, just five days before on Feb. 9. 

And while he is set to begin a four day leg in Chicago, Ill. at the Chicago Theatre May 30, he—nor the venue—has yet to confirm if those shows will continue as planned. 

Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Nicole Brown Simpson's Sisters Share Update on Her and O.J.'s Kids

2
Exclusive

Dolly Parton Says This Is the Secret to Her 57-Year Marriage

3

Hollywood Makeup Artist Allie Shehorn Stabbed More Than 20 Times

Since he grew his following in the last year, Matt's schedule has indeed been full. In April, just months after his controversial special Natural Selection hit the platform in Nov. 2023, he inked a deal for another two specials with Netflix in tandem with developing a workplace comedy. 

As for how Matt is handling his growing fame? 

"I'm just happy people like it," he told E! News of his comedy last June. "Maybe I just am a voice for a younger generation. There's not a lot of people my age that have been doing it as long or have the experience that I have. So maybe that's finally showing through a little bit."

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Nicole Brown Simpson's Sisters Share Update on Her and O.J.'s Kids

2
Exclusive

Dolly Parton Says This Is the Secret to Her 57-Year Marriage

3

Hollywood Makeup Artist Allie Shehorn Stabbed More Than 20 Times

4

Blake Lively Is a Tortured Poet at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Madrid

5

Comedian Matt Rife Cancels Shows After Unexpected Medical Emergency