Bebe Rexha Details the Painful Cysts She Developed Due to PCOS

Bebe Rexha is opening up about her health issues.

The "I Got You" singer revealed that she recently developed cysts amid her struggles with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS)—a condition in which the ovaries produce an abnormal amount of male hormones that usually affect women, per Johns Hopkins Medicine.

"Three weeks ago I was in urgent care," Bebe said in a May 29 TikTok. "I was in so much pain, my doctor thought it was appendicitis. But it was actually a cyst that had burst. I was sick to my stomach."

The 34-year-old said that over-the-counter medications, like Tylenol and Advil, didn't relive the pain. "The only thing that helped me," she continued, "and I think you should try this if you have cysts, is a heating pad."

In addition to the cysts, Bebe detailed a variety of other PCOS symptoms she's struggled with.

"Irregular periods," she explained. "One month, I think in February, I had my period for 20 days. I had 10 days on my period, a week off and then another 10 days."