Bebe Rexha Details the Painful Cysts She Developed Due to PCOS

Bebe Rexha is opening up about her health issues.
The "I Got You" singer revealed that she recently developed cysts amid her struggles with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS)—a condition in which the ovaries produce an abnormal amount of male hormones that usually affect women, per Johns Hopkins Medicine.
"Three weeks ago I was in urgent care," Bebe said in a May 29 TikTok. "I was in so much pain, my doctor thought it was appendicitis. But it was actually a cyst that had burst. I was sick to my stomach."
The 34-year-old said that over-the-counter medications, like Tylenol and Advil, didn't relive the pain. "The only thing that helped me," she continued, "and I think you should try this if you have cysts, is a heating pad."
In addition to the cysts, Bebe detailed a variety of other PCOS symptoms she's struggled with.
"Irregular periods," she explained. "One month, I think in February, I had my period for 20 days. I had 10 days on my period, a week off and then another 10 days."
Amid these struggles, Bebe shared she's been taking Metformin—a medication typically used to treat type 2 diabetes—to get a regular menstrual cycle.
However, that hasn't necessarily helped her with other PMS-like symptoms. "I will get super bloated," she expressed. "That's one thing that sucks."
The "I'm Good" artist also gave insight into other ways PCOS has affected her body, including contributing to her weight gain within the last four years, despite her efforts to exercise and eat healthy.
"I was counting my calories, weighing things daily, writing in like '5.2 oz of chicken,'" she detailed of her regimen. "I would have 1,400 calories a day and then I would work out one to two times a day, burning anywhere from 500 to 700 calories."
Then she realized that her approach wasn't sustainable. As she put it, "My doctor once told me that a woman with PCOS can eat a bowl of blueberries and it would be equivalent to a normal person eating a whole pie of pizza."
@beberexha Replying to @jackie.zzz012 ? original sound - Bebe Rexha
And although Bebe has been a champion for body positivity, she doesn't always feel her best.
"I know that the criticism comes with the territory so I am all good with that," Bebe began her since-deleted TikTok in September. "I mean, sometimes it does get to me. I am human. But I wanted to talk about this because I meet a lot of people and...they'll be like, 'Oh my god, I love how you're all about positivity and confident.' Let me tell you, right now, I'm not feeling so confident."
At the time, she was expected to attend the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards but wanted to skip it.
"I am so anxious and stressed about going on the red carpet," she admitted, "and people talking about my weight because I'm not really loving myself right now. Everybody has these days and nobody ever feels perfect, and that's why I wanted to make this video."
Bebe isn't the only star to speak out about her body image. Keep reading to see stars' best body positive quotes.