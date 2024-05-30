Former TikToker Ali Abulaban Found Guilty in 2021 Murders of His Wife and Her Friend

Watch : 6 Binge-Worthy Shows Based on Real-Life Murders

A verdict has been reached in the case regarding former TikToker Ali Abulaban.

On May 29, a jury in San Diego, Calif., found the social media personality—who went by "JinnKid"— guilty of two counts of first-degree murder in the case regarding the killings of his wife Ana Abulaban and her friend Ray Barron.

In a video of the verdict shared by CBS 8 San Diego, the gallery can be heard cheering as the conviction was revealed and Abulaban can be seen breaking down in tears.

While Abulaban initially pleaded not guilty to the charges back in 2021, he admitted to the killings during the trial that began earlier this month, per the outlet. The jury was then tasked with determining whether this constituted as first or second-degree murder (and if his actions were intended and premeditated) or voluntary manslaughter done in a heat of passion.