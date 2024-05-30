Actor Nick Pasqual Arrested for Attempted Murder After Makeup Artist Allie Shehorn Attack

Watch : Hollywood Makeup Artist Stabbed More Than 20 Times in Brutal Attack

There is an update in Allie Shehorn's brutal attack.

Actor Nick Pasqual—the makeup artist's estranged boyfriend—has been charged with one count of attempted murder; one count of first-degree residential burglary with person present; and one count of injuring a spouse, cohabitant, fiancé, boyfriend, girlfriend or child's parent, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced May 29.

If convicted, Pasqual could face the maximum sentence of life in state prison, according to the press release.

Though the release does not identify Shehorn as Pasqual's victim, the statement notes that on May 23 at 4:30 in the morning—the same date of Shehorn's attack, her friends told KTLA—Pasqual allegedly broke into the Los Angeles home of an estranged girlfriend where he proceeded to stab her multiple times.

Pasqual allegedly then fled the scene and was detained at a border check point in Texas between the United States and Mexico, per the release. The statement notes he will be extradited to Los Angeles County.