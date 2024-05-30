The Ultimate Lord of the Rings Gift Guide for Everyone in Middle-Earth

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

It all began with the forging of the Great Rings, and so followed Lord of the Rings-themed merch. From t-shirts to mugs to board games, these items feature everything that an elf, dwarf, person, wizard, hobbit, or Dark Lord could want. And whether you're a fan of The Hobbit, the classic trilogy, or The Rings of Power, you'll find something to rep your fandom.

If you're looking for a subtle piece of Elvish jewelry, search no further than this Arwen-inspired necklace in solid gold or gold fill. Want to combine your love for LOTR with your love of cats? Then this Furrllowship of the Ring mug is for you. Going for a Sauron vibe? Then this headphone stand in the shape of the Dark Lord's head is perfect for your desktop. But, this is just the beginning of our tale.

Keep scrolling to find the precious items for every Lord of the Rings fan. These gifts shall pass!