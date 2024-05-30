The Ultimate Lord of the Rings Gift Guide for Everyone in Middle-Earth

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
It all began with the forging of the Great Rings, and so followed Lord of the Rings-themed merch. From t-shirts to mugs to board games, these items feature everything that an elf, dwarf, person, wizard, hobbit, or Dark Lord could want. And whether you're a fan of The Hobbit, the classic trilogy, or The Rings of Power, you'll find something to rep your fandom.
If you're looking for a subtle piece of Elvish jewelry, search no further than this Arwen-inspired necklace in solid gold or gold fill. Want to combine your love for LOTR with your love of cats? Then this Furrllowship of the Ring mug is for you. Going for a Sauron vibe? Then this headphone stand in the shape of the Dark Lord's head is perfect for your desktop. But, this is just the beginning of our tale.
Keep scrolling to find the precious items for every Lord of the Rings fan. These gifts shall pass!
One Dad to Rule Them All Shirt
If you have a Lord of the Rings-loving Dad in your life, then you must add this t-shirt to your cart. It comes in 14 colors and sizing from Small to 3X-Large.
Green Leaf Brooch
This green leaf brooch (aka leaves of Lórien) needs no introduction. Attach it to your coat or bag and your presence in the Fellowship is complete.
The Lord of the Rings The One Ring Glow Mini Backpack
Whether you're traveling into Mordor or just commuting to work, you want to be prepared. Pack your essentials in the mini backpack from Loungefly and get there in style. Best of all, if you turn down the lights, the Elvish inscription on the ring glows.
Fairy Tale Princess Pendant
Channel your inner elf with this Arwen-inspired necklace. It's a subtle piece of LOTR jewelry and you can get it in 14k gold fill, rose gold fill, sterling silver, or solid gold options, and a length of 14 to 22 inches.
Sauron Headphone Stand
Straight from Mordor, this headphone stand features the dark lord himself. Keep Sauron on your desktop (and not in your heart). It's made of plastic, weighs 1.5 pounds, and measures 13 x 6 x 8 inches.
Lord Of The Cats Mug
Cat lovers and LOTR lovers can both agree that this mug is purrfect. It's available in ceramic or enamel and presents the Furrllowship of the Ring the way it was meant to be seen.
Lord of the Rings Battle for Middle Earth Chess Set
Battle for Middle-Earth with this Lord of the Rings-inspired chess set. The black pieces are the forces of evil, including Gollum, the Nazgûl, Saruman, and Sauron, and the white pieces are the forces of good, including Galadriel, Aragorn, Frodo, and Gandalf the Grey. Plus, the pieces come in cloth bags that make it easy to take them on the go.
Lord of the Rings The One Ring Planter
Available in small, large, and mega, these are the planters to rule them all. With a shiny gold color and Elvish on the side, your love for LOTR will only grow with these planters.
J. R. R Tolkien Lord of the Rings Ceramic Coasters - Set of 4
Set your drink down with ease and style with these Tolkien-inspired ceramic coasters. Each 4 x 4-inch coaster features a vintage cover of the Lord of the Rings books, including the prequel, The Hobbit, and is made with cork backing.
No Admittance Except on Party Business Stained Sign
Whether you're throwing your 111th birthday in the Shire or just having a casual evening with friends, you'll want this sign on your door. It's made of lightweight wood and includes pre-drilled holes on the sides for easy hanging.
Lord of the Rings Tumbler
Every hobbit (and person) needs their second dose of caffeine for the day. This insulated, stainless steel, 20-ounce tumbler comes in black or army green, and features the map of Middle-Earth on one side and a simple request on the other.
Lord of The Rings Shirt
Rep your Lord of the Rings fandom with this t-shirt featuring a silhouette of the Fellowship. It's available in a ton of colors and sizes, including v-necks, tank tops, kid tees, and onesies.
The Lord of the Rings The One Ring Glow Zip Around Wallet
This vegan leather wallet is perfect for carrying everything you need on a journey. There's 4 card slots and a clear window for an ID, plus a zippered pouch for coins. The coolest part of all? Turn down the lights and the Elvish words on the ring glow.
The Shire National Park Hat
Show your love for the Shire with this retro trucker hat. One size fits most and it will take you there and back again.
Hasbro Gaming Risk: The Lord of The Rings Trilogy Edition
Play the game Risk as it was meant to be played -- as characters and territories from The Lord of the Rings. The game features a complete map of Middle-Earth including Gondor, Mordor, and Haradwaith Territories, and can be played like a traditional game of Risk, or with alternate versions included.
Hobbit Daily Meals Engraved Plaque/Sign
Serve a day's worth of meals that are fit for a hobbit, whether Took or Baggins. This sign includes second breakfast, afternoon tea, supper, and more, features 3 different shape options, and measures 6 x 9 inches.
Fidget ring Lord of the Rings
Why not wear the ring of power yourself? This fidget ring is a copy of the one itself, includes sizing from 6 to 12, and is available in silver or gold.
The Lord of the Rings The One Ring Glow Crossbody Bag
Featuring a map of Middle-Earth and a ring that glows in the dark, this crossbody is perfect for any LOTR fan on their own journey (or just out running errands). There's plenty of room for your essentials and chic gold chain accents on the strap.
Lord of the Rings Unisex Shirt
Want another subtle way to show your fandom? Then you must add this tee to your cart STAT. It features the Elvish words written on the ring in a simple circle, comes in a ton of colors, and is available in sizing from Small to 4X-Large.