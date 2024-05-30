NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyals

Suki Waterhouse Shares Cheeky Update on Her and Robert Pattinson's Baby Girl

Suki Waterhouse, who welcomed a daughter with Robert Pattinson earlier this year, gave insight into the couple’s bedtime routine with their baby.

By Olivia Evans May 30, 2024 3:39 PMTags
Robert PattinsonCelebritiesSuki Waterhouse
Watch: Suki Waterhouse Shares Postpartum Body With Refreshing Message

Suki Waterhouse's baby is irrevocably in love with air fried foods. 

Or at least, the Daisy Jones & the Six star admitted that her and fiancé Robert Pattinson's daughter—whom they welcomed earlier this year—has an unconventional taste in nighttime literature. 

"Who would've thought baby's favorite bedtime story would be the air fryer recipe book that was thrown at me at a North Carolina show," Suki wrote in a May 29 post on X, formerly Twitter. "Really makes you think."

And naturally, the fan who threw it on stage eagerly replied to Suki's post with a video of her throwing it on stage to the 32-year-old, adding, "You're so welcome."

Fans who have been following the air fryer book saga will not be surprised that Suki's daughter has taken to the cooking guide. After all, when the aforementioned recipe book was thrown to Suki during an Oct. 6 performance at the Charlotte Theater in North Carolina, she later gushed about the new reading material on Instagram

photos
Robert Pattinson's Best Looks

"I'm currently reading my air fryer cookbook while on our way to Austin," the singer wrote in an Oct. 7 post. "Thanks for making me feel so at home NC! Love you guys."

And Suki herself has shared insight into her air frier journey, explaining her struggles with the cooking appliance last summer.

As she noted on X in August, "Who owns an air fryer and has it changed your life?"

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Later, the "To Love" artist admitted that it was harder to use than it seemed. "Things are burning—any tips to not have things end up sooo crispy?" Suki posited on Sept. 4, before noting, "My sweet potato game however is stunning."

Suki may not be a fried food connoisseur quite yet, but she's certainly taken to motherhood. 

In fact, while performing at Coachella in April—where Rob and her little one accompanied her—the Love, Rosie actress got sentimental about her new life chapter. 

"I don't know if some of you know, but I had some big life changes happen recently, some pretty big events have been going down," she said at the desert festival. "I love amazing ladies and I've been very lucky to have my own little amazing lady and meet the love of my life."

As Suki and Rob enjoy early parenthood, keep reading for a lookback at every other highlight from their romance so far. 

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

Romance Rumors

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson first sparked relationship speculation in July 2018, when they were photographed on a PDA-filled date night in London.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Red Carpet Debut

In Dec. 2022, the private pair made their relationship red carpet official at Dior's fashion show in Egypt...

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

The Look of Love

...where they couldn't help but show off their love.

Cindy Ord/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Met Gala Moment

The Daisy Jones actress and the Twilight alum turned the 2023 Met Gala into a date night on the first Monday in May.

Shutterstock for GO Campaign

Camera Ready

The couple attended GO Campaign's 17th annual GO Gala at Citizen News in Hollywood on Oct. 21.

DAMEBK/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Movie Night

About two weeks after Suki confirmed her pregnancy, she and Rob went to the Poor Things premiere in New York. And they weren't the only stars there as Taylor Swift was also at the event.

Shutterstock for GO Campaign

Strike a Pose

In February 2023, Suki shared rare insight into her relationship with Rob. "I'm always incredibly excited when I see his name pop up [on my phone] or even a text, and I think he feels the same about me," she told The Sunday Times. "We've always got so much to say, and I find him hilarious."

Shutterstock for GO Campaign

Supporting Each Other

"Rob definitely isn't getting advice from me about acting," Suki shared with The Sunday Times, "but of course I'll try and get him to help me with an audition before he falls asleep on the sofa."

Instagram

Baby Joy

The singer introduced the couple's baby on Instagram April 4, writing, "welcome to the world angel."

