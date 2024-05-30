Suki Waterhouse Shares Cheeky Update on Her and Robert Pattinson's Baby Girl

Suki Waterhouse's baby is irrevocably in love with air fried foods.
Or at least, the Daisy Jones & the Six star admitted that her and fiancé Robert Pattinson's daughter—whom they welcomed earlier this year—has an unconventional taste in nighttime literature.
"Who would've thought baby's favorite bedtime story would be the air fryer recipe book that was thrown at me at a North Carolina show," Suki wrote in a May 29 post on X, formerly Twitter. "Really makes you think."
And naturally, the fan who threw it on stage eagerly replied to Suki's post with a video of her throwing it on stage to the 32-year-old, adding, "You're so welcome."
Fans who have been following the air fryer book saga will not be surprised that Suki's daughter has taken to the cooking guide. After all, when the aforementioned recipe book was thrown to Suki during an Oct. 6 performance at the Charlotte Theater in North Carolina, she later gushed about the new reading material on Instagram.
"I'm currently reading my air fryer cookbook while on our way to Austin," the singer wrote in an Oct. 7 post. "Thanks for making me feel so at home NC! Love you guys."
And Suki herself has shared insight into her air frier journey, explaining her struggles with the cooking appliance last summer.
As she noted on X in August, "Who owns an air fryer and has it changed your life?"
Later, the "To Love" artist admitted that it was harder to use than it seemed. "Things are burning—any tips to not have things end up sooo crispy?" Suki posited on Sept. 4, before noting, "My sweet potato game however is stunning."
Suki may not be a fried food connoisseur quite yet, but she's certainly taken to motherhood.
In fact, while performing at Coachella in April—where Rob and her little one accompanied her—the Love, Rosie actress got sentimental about her new life chapter.
"I don't know if some of you know, but I had some big life changes happen recently, some pretty big events have been going down," she said at the desert festival. "I love amazing ladies and I've been very lucky to have my own little amazing lady and meet the love of my life."
