Suki Waterhouse Shares Cheeky Update on Her and Robert Pattinson's Baby Girl

Suki Waterhouse's baby is irrevocably in love with air fried foods.

Or at least, the Daisy Jones & the Six star admitted that her and fiancé Robert Pattinson's daughter—whom they welcomed earlier this year—has an unconventional taste in nighttime literature.

"Who would've thought baby's favorite bedtime story would be the air fryer recipe book that was thrown at me at a North Carolina show," Suki wrote in a May 29 post on X, formerly Twitter. "Really makes you think."

And naturally, the fan who threw it on stage eagerly replied to Suki's post with a video of her throwing it on stage to the 32-year-old, adding, "You're so welcome."

Fans who have been following the air fryer book saga will not be surprised that Suki's daughter has taken to the cooking guide. After all, when the aforementioned recipe book was thrown to Suki during an Oct. 6 performance at the Charlotte Theater in North Carolina, she later gushed about the new reading material on Instagram.