Where Alexander “A.E.” Edwards and Travis Scott Stand After Altercation in Cannes

Alexander "A.E." Edwards and Travis Scott have buried the hatchet.

Days after the music producer and the "Sicko Mode" rapper got into an altercation at Richie Akiva's "The After" party following the 2024 amFAR gala in Cannes, France, A.E. is speaking out about the incident.

"It's all good—I don't got no hard feelings," he told TMZ May 29 after nodding in confirmation that everything was "cool" between him and Travis. "It is what it is, it went how it went, that's it."

Joking about holding his own during the altercation, he even added that his bodyguard "didn't have to work that night."

Ultimately, though, A.E. considers himself irenic, and even emphasized that he considers rapper Southside—who was also involved in the kerfuffle—a colleague.

"I don't want to fight," he noted. "I don't initiate that s--t. I'm not about that, but I'm going to protect myself and my people."