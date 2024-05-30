NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyals

Where Alexander “A.E.” Edwards and Travis Scott Stand After Altercation in Cannes

After Alexander “A.E.” Edwards—who has been dating Cher since 2022—and Travis Scott got into a physical altercation during Cannes Film Festival, the rapper gave insight into where the duo stand today.

Alexander "A.E." Edwards and Travis Scott have buried the hatchet. 

Days after the music producer and the "Sicko Mode" rapper got into an altercation at Richie Akiva's "The After" party following the 2024 amFAR gala in Cannes, France, A.E. is speaking out about the incident.

"It's all good—I don't got no hard feelings," he told TMZ May 29 after nodding in confirmation that everything was "cool" between him and Travis. "It is what it is, it went how it went, that's it."

Joking about holding his own during the altercation, he even added that his bodyguard "didn't have to work that night."

Ultimately, though, A.E. considers himself irenic, and even emphasized that he considers rapper Southside—who was also involved in the kerfuffle—a colleague. 

"I don't want to fight," he noted. "I don't initiate that s--t. I'm not about that, but I'm going to protect myself and my people." 

But while A.E.—who has been dating Cher on and off since November 2022—feels at peace with the matter, he and Travis haven't spoken since their squabble. As A.E. confirmed he didn't feel the need to clear the air, he noted, "They got the message."

The clash occurred May 23 while Travis and A.E. were onstage with Tyga, and Travis threw a microphone down after Richie announced all three of the rappers. After A.E.—who works closely with the "Rack City" rapper—attempted to diffuse the tension, things only escalated. In fact, Travis left the stage and returned with Southside—who A.E. punched. 

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Balmain

After A.E.'s blow, a source present at the event informed E! News that Travis "attempted to push A.E. off the stage." while Tyga reportedly remained a bystander. 

Eventually, security broke up the fight, and Travis and Southside shortly left thereafter. Meanwhile, A.E. and Tyga continued to enjoy the event until the early morning. 

Clearly, not even a fight was going to get in the way of enjoying everything Cannes had to offer A.E. Keep reading for more stars who appeared at the iconic festival. 

