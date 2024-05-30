Kate Middleton Will Miss Trooping the Colour Event 2024 Amid Cancer Treatment

Kate Middleton is focusing on her health.
The Princess of Wales will be absent from the Colonel's Review ahead of the Trooping the Colour Ceremony on June 8 as she continues her cancer treatment.
"This year General James Bucknall K.C.B., C.V.O will carry out the role of Inspecting Officer," a Kensington Palace spokesperson told NBC News May 30. "On behalf of HRH The Princess of Wales at Colonel's Review as she continues her recovery."
The annual Colonel's Review and Trooping the Colour military ceremonies, which will occur on June 8 and June 15, respectively, sees 1400 parading soldiers and hundreds of musicians to celebrate the Sovereign's birthday. Each event is nearly identical, with the Colonel's Review only including some additional mounting officers.
This year's events would have seen Kate—who shares kids Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6 with Prince William—take on a larger role in the ceremony. After all, the 42-year-old was named the Colonel of the Irish Guards in 2023, and the group will troop their colors this year.
Kate's health journey has been her priority since she stepped back from royal duties in January, later sharing her cancer diagnosis in March.
Earlier this month, the Kensington Palace reiterated that Kate will continue to maintain her privacy throughout her treatment.
"The princess is not expected to return to work," a rep for the princess told BBC May 21, "until it's cleared by her medical team."
The royal herself has also expressed advanced gratitude for the public respecting her space and privacy as she undergoes preventative chemotherapy.
"It has been an incredibly tough couple of months," Kate explained in a March 22 video. "We hope that you'll understand that as a family we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment."
Kate also ensured that she will return to her royal duties eventually.
"My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy," she added. "I look forward to being back when I am able, but for now I must focus on making a full recovery."
As Kate continues her road to recovery, keep reading for an update on royal news.