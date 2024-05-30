Kate Middleton Will Miss Trooping the Colour Event 2024 Amid Cancer Treatment

Watch : Palace Shares New Update on Kate Middleton's Return to Work After Cancer Diagnosis

Kate Middleton is focusing on her health.

The Princess of Wales will be absent from the Colonel's Review ahead of the Trooping the Colour Ceremony on June 8 as she continues her cancer treatment.

"This year General James Bucknall K.C.B., C.V.O will carry out the role of Inspecting Officer," a Kensington Palace spokesperson told NBC News May 30. "On behalf of HRH The Princess of Wales at Colonel's Review as she continues her recovery."

The annual Colonel's Review and Trooping the Colour military ceremonies, which will occur on June 8 and June 15, respectively, sees 1400 parading soldiers and hundreds of musicians to celebrate the Sovereign's birthday. Each event is nearly identical, with the Colonel's Review only including some additional mounting officers.

This year's events would have seen Kate—who shares kids Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6 with Prince William—take on a larger role in the ceremony. After all, the 42-year-old was named the Colonel of the Irish Guards in 2023, and the group will troop their colors this year.