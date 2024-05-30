Selling Sunset Gets New Spinoff in New York: Selling the City

Watch : ‘Selling the OC’ Season 3: The 4 Biggest Feuds and Where the Stars Stand Today! (Exclusive)

Luxury is getting a new area code.

After the sky-high success of Selling Sunset and its spinoff, Selling the OC, Netflix is setting its sights on a new city: New York.

According to the streaming giant, Selling the City will follow "a dynamic group of no-nonsense, kickass agents at Douglas Elliman as they navigate the cutthroat world of luxury real estate in New York City."

And with the promise of stunning real estate and equally alluring personal drama, all set against the backdrop of a fiercely competitive city, Netflix's newest spinoff looks to be just as addicting as the first two series.

Though the cast won't be revealed until a later date, production is set to start this spring and will accumulate to eight 45-minute episodes. The series will also see Adam DiVello—who created Selling Sunset and Selling the OC—return as an executive producer.

Meanwhile, Selling Sunset released its seventh season last year, with an eighth already confirmed, while the third season of Selling the OC recently hit viewers' screens.