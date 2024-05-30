Dance Moms' Kelly Hyland Shares Signs That Led Her to Get Checked for Breast Cancer

Watch : 'Dance Moms' Kelly Hyland Reveals Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Kelly Hyland had a feeling something wasn't quite right.

The Dance Moms star recently reflected on the signs that led her to see her doctor before her breast cancer diagnosis.

"The first red flag was my significant weight loss," Kelly explained in an exclusive interview with E! News. "I lost enough that others noticed and would ask for my dieting hacks, but there was nothing I had changed in my day-to-day to cause the loss."

Then, she found a lump in her breast in March.

"I booked myself a mammogram," the 53-year-old, who encourages others to do breast self-exams, continued. "I had just had one done eight months prior and the results came back clean. However, this new mammogram and sonogram did not, it came back showing a mass."

Weeks after first finding the lump, Kelly was diagnosed with invasive carcinoma stage 1, grade 3. As she noted to E!, she's on her second of six initial chemotherapy treatments, and she plans to undergo surgery, radiation and 11 more treatments.