Dance Moms' Kelly Hyland Shares Signs That Led Her to Get Checked for Breast Cancer

Kelly Hyland had a feeling something wasn't quite right.
The Dance Moms star recently reflected on the signs that led her to see her doctor before her breast cancer diagnosis.
"The first red flag was my significant weight loss," Kelly explained in an exclusive interview with E! News. "I lost enough that others noticed and would ask for my dieting hacks, but there was nothing I had changed in my day-to-day to cause the loss."
Then, she found a lump in her breast in March.
"I booked myself a mammogram," the 53-year-old, who encourages others to do breast self-exams, continued. "I had just had one done eight months prior and the results came back clean. However, this new mammogram and sonogram did not, it came back showing a mass."
Weeks after first finding the lump, Kelly was diagnosed with invasive carcinoma stage 1, grade 3. As she noted to E!, she's on her second of six initial chemotherapy treatments, and she plans to undergo surgery, radiation and 11 more treatments.
However, she knows she isn't fighting her cancer battle alone. Her children—daughters and Dance Moms alums Brooke Hyland, 26, and Paige Hyland, 23, as well as son Josh Hyland, 25—have been there for her.
"She is the strongest woman I know and I am confident that she will come out on top of this and I will be there every step of the way," Brooke told E!. "She has so much love and support in her corner!"
This support also comes from their Dance Moms costars. After Kelly informed fans of her diagnosis, several of her former castmates sent along kind messages.
"Love you so much!" Melissa Gisoni, mom to Maddie Ziegler and Kenzie Ziegler, commented underneath Kelly's Instagram post announcing the news. "You got this, and we got you!" Added Kendall Vertes' mom Jill Vertes, "You're so strong Kelly! Keep it up we are all here for you."
