Dolly Parton Says This Is the Secret to Her 57-Year Marriage to Carl Dean

Watch : Dolly Parton Says This Is the Secret to Her Long Marriage to Carl Dean

Sometimes, true love flourishes under a different 9 to 5.

In fact, Dolly Parton credits making sure to spend time apart as the source of success for her 57-year marriage to Carl Dean.

"I'm just saying, anything new gets old," she told E! News' Keltie Knight and Justin Sylvester at Dollywood's new "The Dolly Parton Experience" in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. "And I think if you just kind of stay together so much, you just nitpick every little thing and notice all that."

Because as they say, absence makes the heart grow fonder. "It's worked for us because we both do different things and it's exciting when we are together," Dolly continued. "So the fact that there's some little space that makes it exciting when you go home." (For more with Dolly, tune into E! News Monday, June 3 at 11 p.m.)

But of course, after almost six decades of marriage, Dolly, 78, and Carl, 81, do have a number of favorite go-to activities for when they do spend time together.