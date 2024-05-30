Dolly Parton Says This Is the Secret to Her 57-Year Marriage to Carl Dean

Sometimes, true love flourishes under a different 9 to 5.
In fact, Dolly Parton credits making sure to spend time apart as the source of success for her 57-year marriage to Carl Dean.
"I'm just saying, anything new gets old," she told E! News' Keltie Knight and Justin Sylvester at Dollywood's new "The Dolly Parton Experience" in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. "And I think if you just kind of stay together so much, you just nitpick every little thing and notice all that."
Because as they say, absence makes the heart grow fonder. "It's worked for us because we both do different things and it's exciting when we are together," Dolly continued. "So the fact that there's some little space that makes it exciting when you go home." (For more with Dolly, tune into E! News Monday, June 3 at 11 p.m.)
But of course, after almost six decades of marriage, Dolly, 78, and Carl, 81, do have a number of favorite go-to activities for when they do spend time together.
"We just enjoy each other," the music legend explained. "I like to cook. And one of the things that we like to do—not necessarily a date night, we have a lot of date days—we have our little RV and we like to travel around. Going down and get some food or I'll make a picnic and we go down to the river and have a picnic and just kind of ride around and do our little things."
And on whether Carl has seen the "9 to 5" singer without her signature makeup and hair?
"Oh, of course," Dolly laughed. "Carl has seen me every which way. In fact, I remember when we first got married, I had just got out of the shower and I didn't have my shoes on. He said, 'Well, you ain't big as a bar soap.'"
Another key to success in their marriage? Resecting each other's boundaries: namely, Carl's desire to remain out of the spotlight.
"Carl has never been in the limelight and all, never wanted to be in it," Dolly shared on her Apple Music radio show What Would Dolly Do? in November. "He don't like it."
In fact, it was only shortly after their 1966 nuptials that it became clear where Carl's preferences lie.
"He went to one thing with me early on when we first married to a BMI Song of the Year, and he came out there taking off his tuxedo, his tie, and all that, and said, 'Don't ever ask me to go to another one of these damn things because I ain't going,'" she remembered. "I never asked him and he never did."
And in the time since, their partnership has flourished. For a full look at the couple's fairytale love story, keep reading.