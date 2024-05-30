Score 70% Off Banana Republic, 60% Off J.Crew, 65% Off Reebok, $545 Off iRobot Vacuums & More Deals

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
The thrill of finding a great deal is like discovering buried treasure. But let's face it, keeping up with all the sales and discounts out there can feel like a full-time job, especially when you're on a budget. Well, fear not, keeping up with those deals and sales is my full-time job. I totally have you covered! I've looked through hundreds of my favorite stores to compile a list of today's best deals and sales.
Whether you're hunting for a new wardrobe refresh, upgrading your beauty routine, or just looking for some everyday home essentials, here's your chance to go on a shopping spree without breaking the bank.
E! Shopping Editor Picks
- lululemon: Technically, there isn't a lululemon sale today, but you can get amazing prices on 200+ styles in the We Made Too Much section.
- Banana Republic Factory: Get an EXTRA 25% off Banana Republic styles that are already 70% off.
- Reebok: Use the code MEMORIALDAY to save 65% sitewide and get an EXTRA 20% off sale styles.
- Tatcha: Save 20% on all Tatcha products with the code FRIEND24. All orders ship free. My Pick: Kathy Hilton's spray-on moisturizer.
- Disney: Save up to 60% during Disney's Twice Upon a Year Sale.
- Loungefly: Save 30% on Disney, Addams Family, Sanrio, Lisa Frank, and more merch.
- ghd: Take 30% off ghd flat irons, hair dryers, curling irons, and more. Plus, get free personalization ($15 value).
- iRobot: Take $545 off select iRobot vacuums.
- J.Crew Factory: Get up to 60% off J.Crew styles.
- Nordstrom Rack: Shop Nordstrom Rack's top 100 summer deals.
- VICI: Get 40% off dresses, jumpsuits, and rompers with the code LOOKGOOD.
- Zappos: Save up to 70% on Free People, Sam Edelman, Brooks, Veja, Nine West, and more during the Zappos Memorial Day Sale.
- Lancome: Save 30% on makeup and skincare from Lancome.
Today's Best Fashion Deals
Banana Republic Deals
Get an EXTRA 25% off Banana Republic styles that are already 70% off.
More Fashion Deals
Aerie: Save up to 60% on your Aerie order.
ALDO Shoes: Buy 1, get 1 for 40% off (discount applied at checkout).
BaubleBar: Take 20% off BaubleBar necklaces for a limited time.
Bare Necessities: Sale into summer with 25% off swimwear, bras, panties, loungewear, and more.
Boohoo: Save 40% on almost everything from Boohoo.
Coach: Summer styles are coming in hot with 40% off deals.
Coach Outlet: Stand out in style with 70% off Coach deals.
Cupshe: Save up to 80% on swimsuits and cover-ups.
Everlane: Take 25% off men's styles from Everlane.
Gap: Shop 50% off summer essentials and an EXTRA 50% off sale styles (discount applied at checkout).
Gap Factory: Refresh your wardrobe with 75% off deals from Gap.
Halara: Get Halara bestsellers for 80% off.
Hollister: Don't miss these $10 styles from Hollister.
J.Crew: Shop wear-to-work styles for only $39.50
J.Crew Factory: Get up to 60% off J.Crew styles.
Kate Spade: Save 40% on Kate Spade markdowns.
Kate Spade Outlet: Nab 70% off hundreds of Kate Spade styles. Plus, an EXTRA 20% off almost everything.
Lands' End: Use the code VACATION to get 40% off from Lands' End. Plus, save 60% on swimwear.
lululemon: Technically, there isn't a lululemon sale today, but you can get amazing prices on 200+ styles in the We Made Too Much section.
M.Gemi: Use the code SUNNY30 to get 30% off M.Gemi sandals.
Marshalls: Get major fashion deals from Marshalls.
Michael Kors: Use the code VIP25 to get an extra 25% off Michael Kors.
Nasty Gal: Save 60% on summer styles from Nasty Gal.
Nordstrom: Shop major deals during the iconic Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale.
Nordstrom Rack: Shop Nordstrom Rack's top 100 summer deals.
Reebok: Use the code MEMORIALDAY to save 65% sitewide and get an EXTRA 20% off sale styles.
Skechers: Save up to 25% on Skechers with the code STOCKUP.
Swimsuits For All: Save 70% on swimsuits just in time for summer.
Talentless: Get 40% off everything from Scott Disick's Talentless.
Terez: Use the code SOS to get an EXTRA 30% off the Terez sale section.
TJ Maxx: Don't miss major discounts on spring and summer fashion from TJ Maxx.
VICI: Get 40% off dresses, jumpsuits, and rompers with the code LOOKGOOD.
White House Black Market: You can save 40% on summer dresses.
Windsor: Save up to 80% on Windsor spring styles.
Zappos: Save up to 70% on Free People, Sam Edelman, Brooks, Veja, Nine West, and more during the Zappos Memorial Day Sale.
Today's Best Beauty Deals
ghd Deals
Take 30% off ghd flat irons, hair dryers, curling irons, and more. Plus, get free personalization ($15 value).
More Beauty Deals
Beachwaver: Save 40% on Beachwaver rotating curling irons (that do all the work for you) and styling products.
Bio Ionic: Use the code FLASH25 to get 25% off Bio Ionic hair tools.
Dermstore: Use the code SUN to get 20% off summer beauty essentials from EltaMD, Skinmedica, Oribe, and more.
Farmacy Beauty: Use the code SKINRESET to take 25% off Farmacy Beauty products.
Herbivore Botanicals: Use the code BRIGHT to get 25% off Vitamin C products.
IGK Hair: Kick off summer with major savings on all your favorite IGK hair care products.
Kitsch: Use the code MDW25 to get 25% off Kitsch hair care, skincare, and more.
Lancome: Save 30% on makeup and skincare from Lancome.
MAC Cosmetics: Save 25% on MAC Cosmetics essentials.
Murad: Use the code RETINAL to get 25% off Murad Retinal ReSculpt Overnight Treatment.
Nudestix: Use the promo code NUDEWEEKEND2024 to save 25% on your Nudestix purchase.
NuFACE: Shop 20% off last chance deals on NuFACE skincare devices and serums. Use the code SAVE20 at checkout.
Ogee: Get glowing with 20% off Ogee products.
Paula's Choice: Get your favorite Paula's Choice products for just $29.
Tan-Luxe: Spring into summer with 70% discounts from Tan-Luxe.
Tatcha: Save 20% on all Tatcha products with the code FRIEND24. All orders ship free. My Pick: Kathy Hilton's spray-on moisturizer.
T3: Use the code FF25 to get 25% off T3 curling irons, flat irons, hair dryers, and more.
Violet Grey: Save 50% on Charlotte Tilbury, Maison Margiela, Byredo, and more top beauty brands.
Today's Best Home Deals
iRobot Deals
More Home Deals
Amerisleep: Get $500 off an Amerisleep mattress.
Apt2B: Save up to 35% on Apt2B furniture, decor, and more.
Avocado Mattress: Take 20% off certified organic mattresses during the Memorial Day Sale.
Casper: Get 30% off mattresses and more during the Casper Memorial Day Sale.
Cocoon by Sealy: Take 35% off your Cocoon by Sealy purchase.
Cozy Earth: Score up to 25% off best-selling bedding and more from Cozy Earth.
Crate & Barrel: Get 30% off best-selling furniture and more deals from Crate & Barrel.
DreamCloud: Save 50% on DreamCloud mattresses.
Dyson: Get $170 off Dyson vacuums and other devices.
Leesa: Take 30% off a Leesa mattress.
Nectar Sleep: Shop 40% off deals on Nectar Sleep mattresses.
Nest Bedding: Get 50% off deals on bedding, furniture, mattresses, and more.
Nuzzie: Use the code MEMORIALDAY20 to get 20% off my favorite weighted blankets.
Ostrichpillow: Save 20% during Ostrichpillow's biggest sale of the season.
Pottery Barn: Shop 60% off summer clearance items.
Pottery Barn Kids: Take 50% off kids' furniture.
Pottery Barn Teen: Get 60% off during the Summer Furniture Sale.
Purple: Get up to $800 off a Purple mattress and base.
Raymour & Flanigan: Take 30% off living room must-haves, bedroom furniture, rugs, outdoor decor, and more.
Ruggable: Use the code MDW24 to get 20% off all rugs.
Rugs.com: Take 80% off indoor and outdoor rugs.
Saatva: Save $600 on Saatva mattresses and more before these Memorial Day deals disappear.
Sleep Number: Save up to 50% during the Sleep Number Memorial Day Sale.
Sur La Table: Take up to 70% off summer home essentials.
West Elm: Redecorate your home with 60% off deals.
Yankee Candle: Get 75% off Yankee Candles, home fragrances, and more.
More Deals
Away: Get $50 off any best-selling suitcase and bag combo from Away.
The Bouqs: Use the code CELEBRATE to get $20 off farm-fresh flowers.
BruMate: Get 30% off select BruMate travel mugs.
Calpak: Take up to 50% off Calpak bags, luggage, accessories, and more.
Disney: Save up to 60% during Disney's Twice Upon a Year Sale.
Etsy: Get 30% off Father's Day gifts from Etsy.
Loungefly: Save 30% on Disney, Addams Family, Sanrio, Lisa Frank, and more merch.
Omaha Steaks: Shop 50% discounts from Omaha Steaks.
Rifle Paper Co: Use the code BLOOM25 to save 25% sitewide.
Samsonite: Travel in style with 30% off Samsonite luggage discounts.
What are the best deals right now?
Where can I find the best deals?
If you love discounts, but you don't have the time to search, you can count on E! Insider Shop to scout the best deals. We share the must-shop sales every week day morning from our favorite retailers.
What stores always have deals?
Even if there isn't a designated sale, you can always find amazing discounts at Nordstrom Rack, Banana Republic Factory, Coach Outlet, the lululemon We Made Too Much section, Kate Spade Outlet, J.Crew Factory, TJ Maxx, and Marshalls.