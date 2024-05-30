Dakota Fanning Shares Reason She and Sister Elle Fanning Aren't Competitive About Movie Roles

Watch : Hear How Dakota Fanning Stays "Normal" in Hollywood

Dakota Fanning will always be fanning over her sister.

In fact ,the Watchers star and her younger sister Elle Fanning have never been competitive about movie roles—or anything else, for that matter.

"We have a very playful relationship, but we're not competitive," Dakota, 30, told E! News in an exclusive interview airing May 30. "We were never competitive growing up."

And while she acknowledged that she and Elle, 26, "obviously have similarities," the Uptown Girls actress said that their interests don't usually align.

"We have really different personalities too, so I think that's also helpful," Dakota continued. "We like different things."

If anything, she's found a valuable support system in her sibling, who herself has starred in Hollywood blockbusters like Maleficent and Super 8.

"I definitely just feel fortunate to have a sister period," Dakota explained. "And then to have a sister that fully understands every aspect of my life brings a sense of calm that I don't even know that I have a full understanding of just because it has always been the way that it is."