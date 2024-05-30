General Hospital Actor Johnny Wactor’s Friend Shares His Brave Final Moments Before Death

Johnny Wactor acted bravely in the minutes before his death.
The General Hospital actor was shot and killed in downtown Los Angeles May 25 while trying to stop a group of men from stealing a catalytic converter from a car, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson previously told NBC News. He was 37.
Now, Wactor's friend and coworker—who was on the scene—has broken her silence on the attack, sharing what happened after the pair finished bartending for the night.
"My friend of 8 years went from laughing together, working side by side, leaving our bartending shift and walking to our cars," pal Anita Joy wrote on Instagram May 29, "to him dying in my arms in the streets of DTLA in the dark hours of 3am."
Joy said the incident happened "in an instant" when she and Wactor approached the guys who were tampering with his car.
"We cautiously approached the men, questioning what they were doing, at first thinking the car was being towed," she wrote. "We were no threat and Johnny kept his cool as he always did, simply stating that it was his car and for them to leave. Hands open to his sides in peace."
She noted that Wactor was standing between her and the man who shot him, which shielded her from violence.
"As I heard the shot ring into the night, he forcefully tumbled back into my arms," she recalled. "As I grabbed for him, I shouted 'Hunny you ok?!' And he only responded, 'Nope! Shot!' We toppled onto the street where I pushed my legs under him and tried to hold his body up while screaming for help and screaming at him to stay with me."
One of the security guards from their workplace ran over to them after calling 911. The two coworkers tried to save Wactor by performing CPR while they waited for police to arrive.
"We tied my denim jacket around him to stop the bleeding," she continued. "It was too close range, too extreme of a wound for him to survive it but my god, he fought to stay. I am utterly heartbroken and so very angry. My only peace is that I was with him and this didn't happen to him alone - my only other peace will be seeing these awful men brought to justice."
Joy went on to pay tribute the person Wactor was, praising the Siberia actor's "genuine nature" and ability "to make anyone and everyone feel so special in his eyes."
"His energy was magnetic and pulled you in so effortlessly—you were safe with him," she shared. "He treated everyone with love, respect, compassion and he really 'saw' you. He was beautiful, goofy as hell, full of work ethic and values."
Remembering how he affectionately called her "Anita Bonita," his coworker added, "I hope the stamp of his voice saying that every time I saw him never leaves my memory. Just one look into his big blue eyes, followed by a big goofy grin, Johnny made you love him instantly. Absolutely one of the best men I've ever known."