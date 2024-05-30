General Hospital Actor Johnny Wactor’s Friend Shares His Brave Final Moments Before Death

Watch : 'General Hospital’ Star Johnny Wactor’s Mom Speaks Out After His Death in Fatal Shooting

Johnny Wactor acted bravely in the minutes before his death.

The General Hospital actor was shot and killed in downtown Los Angeles May 25 while trying to stop a group of men from stealing a catalytic converter from a car, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson previously told NBC News. He was 37.

Now, Wactor's friend and coworker—who was on the scene—has broken her silence on the attack, sharing what happened after the pair finished bartending for the night.

"My friend of 8 years went from laughing together, working side by side, leaving our bartending shift and walking to our cars," pal Anita Joy wrote on Instagram May 29, "to him dying in my arms in the streets of DTLA in the dark hours of 3am."

Joy said the incident happened "in an instant" when she and Wactor approached the guys who were tampering with his car.