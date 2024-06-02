Teen Mom's Maci Bookout and Leah Messer Share How They Talk to Their Teens About Sex

Watch : Teen Mom's Taylor Selfridge Gives Update on Daughter Maya's Health

Let's talk about sex, baby. No, really, Teen Mom stars Maci Bookout McKinney and Leah Messer are talking to their babies about sex.

With eldest son Bentley set to turn 16 this fall, "I just do it point blank," 16 and Pregnant alum Maci told E! News in an exclusive interview. As in, forget the birds and the bees and get real about birth control. "I feel like honesty is the best policy when it comes to that. You want them to be as prepared to make smart decisions as possible. And you also want them to feel confident in what they know so that they can advocate for themselves."

Having literally written the book on the topic—touching on everything from from sexual abuse to suicidal thoughts in her unflinching 2020 memoir Hope, Grace, & Faith—Leah is just as frank with her and ex-husband Corey Simms' 14-year-old twins Ali and Aleeah. "If they ask a question," the 32-year-old explained to E! News, "they're old enough to know the answer."