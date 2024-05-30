Why Teen Mom's Mackenzie McKee Says Fiancé Khesanio Hall Is "100 Percent My Person"

Watch : Most UNIQUE Celebrity Engagement Rings: J.Lo & More!

Mackenzie McKee is ready for her next chapter with fiancé Khesanio Hall.

In fact, the Teen Mom: The Next Chapter newcomer exclusively told E! News that the soccer player—who popped the question in a romantic beach proposal May 28—is "100 percent my person."

"When two people come together and they're not compatible, it just doesn't make sense," Mackenzie explained, noting that her relationship with Khesanio "so far has made a lot of sense."

"We're coming up on two years and there hasn't been one red flag," she continued. "We make a lot of sense together. Just being around each other our very first night, it was like, 'Oh my gosh, this is so compatible.'"

And though she and Khesanio grew up in "two different worlds," the 29-year-old said they're actually very similar as people and "have a lot of fun together."

"You have your Oklahoma girl and someone from Jamaica, and then they both end up in Florida," she shared. "Way different lives, but so much alike when we hang out."