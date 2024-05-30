Why Teen Mom's Mackenzie McKee Says Fiancé Khesanio Hall Is "100 Percent My Person"

Mackenzie McKee is ready for her next chapter with fiancé Khesanio Hall.
In fact, the Teen Mom: The Next Chapter newcomer exclusively told E! News that the soccer player—who popped the question in a romantic beach proposal May 28—is "100 percent my person."
"When two people come together and they're not compatible, it just doesn't make sense," Mackenzie explained, noting that her relationship with Khesanio "so far has made a lot of sense."
"We're coming up on two years and there hasn't been one red flag," she continued. "We make a lot of sense together. Just being around each other our very first night, it was like, 'Oh my gosh, this is so compatible.'"
And though she and Khesanio grew up in "two different worlds," the 29-year-old said they're actually very similar as people and "have a lot of fun together."
"You have your Oklahoma girl and someone from Jamaica, and then they both end up in Florida," she shared. "Way different lives, but so much alike when we hang out."
Mackenzie added, "When you can be yourself and have fun, that's your person."
Still, she did have some reservations about sharing more of their love story on the upcoming season of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. As Mackenzie put it, "For Khesanio, this whole world is very new to him."
"Filming, sharing his life and putting himself out there is new and not really a thing he grew up seeing in Jamaica," she said. "So, it's been really interesting for him and his family and his friends."
But Mackenzie is no stranger to MTV cameras, having previously starred in Teen Mom 3 and Teen Mom OG with ex Josh McKee, with whom she shares kids Gannon, 13, Jaxie, 10, and Broncs, 7. Most recently, she appeared on the third season of Teen Mom: Family Reunion.
"Without that reunion, I would have been way more nervous coming back," the fitness trainer admitted. "So, when we were asked to continue sharing our story, we were really excited."
Teen Mom: The Next Chapter premieres on MTV on May 30.