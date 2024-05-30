Former YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki’s Son Marco Troper’s Cause of Death Revealed

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Sports Stars of 2024

New details have emerged about Marco Troper's final moments.

The son of former YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki was found dead on his college campus on Feb. 13, and now, his cause of death has been revealed. Troper died from "acute combined drug toxicity," the Alameda County Coroner's Bureau confirmed to People May 29.

As for what drugs were in Troper's system? The 19-year-old had high concentrations of cocaine, amphetamine, alprazolam (the generic of Xanax) and hydroxyzine (an antihistamine) in his body at the time of his passing, resulting in an accidental overdose, according to a toxicology report obtained by SFGate.

And the percentages of two of those drugs were particularly exorbitant, with the report saying that the amount of "alprazolam and cocaine found in his blood could be high enough to cause death," per SFGATE.

E! News reached out to Alameda County Coroner's Bureau for additional comment but has not heard back.