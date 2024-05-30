Teen Mom's Mackenzie McKee Engaged to Khesanio Hall

Mackenzie McKee is getting married!
The Teen Mom OG star is engaged to boyfriend Khesanio Hall after almost two years of dating.
"I cannot believe I get to marry the most amazing human on earth!" Mackenzie wrote on Instagram May 29. "My best friend. I love you so much."
As seen in photos of the romantic proposal, Khesanio—clad in a tan polo shirt and white shorts—got down on one knee during sunset at the beach. Mackenzie, who wore a pink crop top and gray linen pants for the occasion, responded with a passionate hug before the couple celebrated with Champagne.
And according to the Teen Mom 3 alum, the surprise was extra special because Khesanio invited her family—including her dad and sisters—to witness the engagement. In fact, the Jamaican soccer player even included a nod to Mackenzie's late mom Angie Douthit, who died in December 2019 after a battle with cancer, when he popped the question.
"All the people I loved were here and everyone was crying," she told Us Weekly. "He made it very, very special."
The 29-year-old added, "It means a lot to me."
The engagement comes more than a year after Mackenzie went Instagram official with Khesanio, also 29. In January 2023, she shared photos of the couple cozied up on a bench together.
Since then, Khesanio has become a staple on her feed, often appearing in family photos alongside Mackenzie's kids Gannon, 13, Jaxie, 10, and Broncs, 7, who she shares with ex-husband Josh McKee.
"I'm just really happy and I've never had this kind of love," Mackenzie told Us Weekly after the proposal. "I just really, really look up to him as a person and he just kind of stepped in and raised these kids."
