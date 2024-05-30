Teen Mom's Mackenzie McKee Engaged to Khesanio Hall

Watch : Most UNIQUE Celebrity Engagement Rings: J.Lo & More!

Mackenzie McKee is getting married!

The Teen Mom OG star is engaged to boyfriend Khesanio Hall after almost two years of dating.

"I cannot believe I get to marry the most amazing human on earth!" Mackenzie wrote on Instagram May 29. "My best friend. I love you so much."

As seen in photos of the romantic proposal, Khesanio—clad in a tan polo shirt and white shorts—got down on one knee during sunset at the beach. Mackenzie, who wore a pink crop top and gray linen pants for the occasion, responded with a passionate hug before the couple celebrated with Champagne.

And according to the Teen Mom 3 alum, the surprise was extra special because Khesanio invited her family—including her dad and sisters—to witness the engagement. In fact, the Jamaican soccer player even included a nod to Mackenzie's late mom Angie Douthit, who died in December 2019 after a battle with cancer, when he popped the question.