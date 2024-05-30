NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyals

Teen Mom's Mackenzie McKee Engaged to Khesanio Hall

Teen Mom OG 's Mackenzie McKee announced her engagement to Khesanio Hall after almost two years of dating, saying, “I cannot believe I get to marry the most amazing human on earth.”

Mackenzie McKee is getting married!

The Teen Mom OG star is engaged to boyfriend Khesanio Hall after almost two years of dating.

"I cannot believe I get to marry the most amazing human on earth!" Mackenzie wrote on Instagram May 29. "My best friend. I love you so much."

As seen in photos of the romantic proposal, Khesanio—clad in a tan polo shirt and white shorts—got down on one knee during sunset at the beach. Mackenzie, who wore a pink crop top and gray linen pants for the occasion, responded with a passionate hug before the couple celebrated with Champagne.

And according to the Teen Mom 3 alum, the surprise was extra special because Khesanio invited her family—including her dad and sisters—to witness the engagement. In fact, the Jamaican soccer player even included a nod to Mackenzie's late mom Angie Douthit, who died in December 2019 after a battle with cancer, when he popped the question.

photos
Teen Mom Status Check: Which Couples Are Still Together?

"All the people I loved were here and everyone was crying," she told Us Weekly. "He made it very, very special."

The 29-year-old added, "It means a lot to me."

The engagement comes more than a year after Mackenzie went Instagram official with Khesanio, also 29. In January 2023, she shared photos of the couple cozied up on a bench together.

 

Instagram

Since then, Khesanio has become a staple on her feed, often appearing in family photos alongside Mackenzie's kids Gannon, 13, Jaxie, 10, and Broncs, 7, who she shares with ex-husband Josh McKee

"I'm just really happy and I've never had this kind of love," Mackenzie told Us Weekly after the proposal. "I just really, really look up to him as a person and he just kind of stepped in and raised these kids."

Who else got engaged this year? Keep reading to find out.

Instagram

Mackenzie McKee & Khesanio Hall

The Teen Mom OG star got engaged to the Jamaican soccer player after almost two years of dating. "I cannot believe I get to marry the most amazing human on earth!" she wrote on Instagram May 29. "My best friend. I love you so much."

Shane Anthony Sinclair/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA

Phoebe Dynevor & Cameron Fuller

E! News confirmed on May 7 the Bridgerton actress is set to tie the knot with the producer after she was seen wearing a diamond ring on that finger at the 2024 Met Gala.

Instagram/Aesha Scott

Aesha Scott & Scott Dobson

The Below Deck Mediterranean star's boyfriend popped the question in May after four years of dating.

Tianna Robillard, Instagram

Cody Ford & Tianna Robillard

The Cincinnati Bengals player proposed to his girlfriend of two years, TikToker Tianna Robillard, in April 2024 candlelit affair. As he wrote on Instagram, "Best night of my life." 

Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for Paramount+

Kid Cudi & Lola Abecassis Sartore

The "Pursuit of Happiness" rapper announced his engagement to the menswear designer on social media after making their red carpet debut at the London Knuckles premiere. 

This amazing woman makes me so happy, she is everything to me and im so excited to share this news w u all," the rapper, whose real name is Scott Mescudi, wrote on Instagram April 17. "Life is wild, and right when I felt my future was uncertain, it became crystal clear with Lola. Happy Cud in full effect."

Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Chris Conran & Alana Milne

The Bachelor in Paradise couple got engaged during a trip to Bali. 

Posting pictures of himself getting down on one knee surrounded by flowers, candles and a waterfront view, Chris wrote on Instagram March 24, "My dream girl said yes to forever."

Instagram / Sammi Sweetheart

Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola & Justin May

The Jersey Shore star said yes to forever with justin in March, calling it, "The easiest question I've ever answered."

Instagram/Ed Westwick

Ed Westwick & Amy Jackson

The Gossip Girl alum got down on one knee during the couple's ski trip to Switzerland.

Instagram

Ioan Gruffudd & Bianca Wallace

"The most precious thing happened…," the Fantastic Four actor and his fianceé wrote in a joint Instagram on Jan. 20.

Billy Seidl /Instagram

Brielle Biermann & Billy Seidl

The Don't Be Tardy alum said yes to the minor league baseball player in February.

Instagram

Ashley Brewster & Mark Bauch

"The greatest human I’ve ever met wants to marry me!!" the Bold and the Beautiful actress wrote of the producer on Jan. 14. "We’re engaged!!! I love you beyond measure @mark_bauch."

Instagram/Christina Mandrell

Brayden Bowers & Christina Mandrell

The Bachelor in Paradise couple kicked off The Golden Bachelor wedding in January with a proposal.

