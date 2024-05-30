The Ultimatum and Ultimatum: Queer Love Both Returning for New Seasons: Say Yes to Details

Netflix is saying "I do" to more ultimatums.
The streamer revealed May 30 that The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On is returning for season three in December, and the LGBTQ+ spinoff The Ultimatum: Queer Love has been renewed for season two.
Season three of the original edition—which will have 10 episodes hosted once again by Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey—will feature six real-life couples who are facing an ultimatum to either get married or break up. No specific premiere date has been revealed, but it will hit screens some time in December 2024.
As for Queer Love, JoAnna Garcia Swisher will return to host the 10 episodes of season two.
"Six new couples, made up of women and non-binary people, are at a crossroads in their relationship," reads a synopsis from Netflix. "One partner is ready for marriage, the other may have doubts. An ultimatum is issued. And in just over eight weeks, each couple will either get married, or get out, after they each choose new potential partners in a life-changing opportunity to get a glimpse of two different futures."
No release date has been revealed following the series' debut in May 2023.
Fortunately, there's more from Netflix's reality TV universe to tide us over until then. The company also shared that Love Is Blind: UK will be launching in August 2024, with 11 episodes hosted by Matt and Emma Willis.
"British singles who want to be loved for who they are have signed up for a less conventional approach to modern dating, and will choose someone to marry without ever meeting them," Netflix shared in a press release May 30. "Over several weeks, the newly engaged couples will move in together, plan their wedding, and find out if their physical connection matches their strong emotional bond developed in the pods."
But, as the synopsis teases, "When their wedding day arrives, will real-world realities and external factors push them apart, or will they marry the person they fell blindly in love with?"
In the meantime, read on to check up on the relationship status of Ultimatum couples.