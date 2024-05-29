Joe Jonas Seemingly References Sophie Turner Breakup on New Song

Watch : Sophie Turner Shares Frustration at Being Considered One of “The Wives” During Joe Jonas Marriage

What a man gotta do after a breakup? Make music.

Joe Jonas seemingly alluded to his ongoing divorce from Sophie Turner in a new untitled song dropped on TikTok.

"Come on, Joe, you got so much more to be grateful for / Stop being sad because you're making the room uncomfortable," the Jonas Brothers singer lip-synced his track in a May 29 video, which showed him riding his bike along a path next to a green field. "OK, I get it, I know you're feeling so miserable / Sometimes I wish I had powers to be invisible."

He continued, "Even baddies get saddies and that's the hardest truth / Called your mommy and daddy, they don't know what to do."

Joe played it cool when fans reacted to the new song. "Joseph you did not," one user commented, to which he coyly replied, "I did."

The video comes eight months after Joe, 34, filed for divorce from Sophie, 28. In court documents obtained by E! News, he described their marriage as "irretrievably broken" and asked for "shared parental responsibility" of their two daughters: Willa, 3, and Delphine, 22 months.