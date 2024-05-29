Joe Jonas Seemingly References Sophie Turner Breakup on New Song

What a man gotta do after a breakup? Make music.
Joe Jonas seemingly alluded to his ongoing divorce from Sophie Turner in a new untitled song dropped on TikTok.
"Come on, Joe, you got so much more to be grateful for / Stop being sad because you're making the room uncomfortable," the Jonas Brothers singer lip-synced his track in a May 29 video, which showed him riding his bike along a path next to a green field. "OK, I get it, I know you're feeling so miserable / Sometimes I wish I had powers to be invisible."
He continued, "Even baddies get saddies and that's the hardest truth / Called your mommy and daddy, they don't know what to do."
Joe played it cool when fans reacted to the new song. "Joseph you did not," one user commented, to which he coyly replied, "I did."
The video comes eight months after Joe, 34, filed for divorce from Sophie, 28. In court documents obtained by E! News, he described their marriage as "irretrievably broken" and asked for "shared parental responsibility" of their two daughters: Willa, 3, and Delphine, 22 months.
"After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage," Joe and Sophie later shared in a September statement. "There are many speculative narratives as to why, but truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."
But the former couple were soon embroiled in a tense custody battle when Sophie filed a lawsuit against Joe for the alleged "wrong retention" of their kids. However, the Game of Thrones alum and the former Disney Channel star eventually reached a temporary custody agreement, with Sophie dropping her case in January as the pair continue to work through divorce proceedings.
Reflecting on their highly publicized fallout, Sophie recently said she was "unhappy with the way everything played out," especially when it came to the legal drama involving their daughters.
"They're the victims in all of this," she told British Vogue in an interview published May 15. "But I think we're doing the best we can."
As for where she stands with her ex? "I'm confident that we can figure it out," Sophie added. "Joe is a great father to our children and that's all that I can ask for."
