Victoria Beckham Shares the Simple Reason She Keeps a “Very Disciplined” Diet

Victoria Beckham doesn't like to spice up her diet.
The Spice Girls alum shared that she "works hard" to keep a strict wellness routine in order to maintain the physique she wants.
"I'm very disciplined with the way that I eat, the way that I work out and the way I work," Victoria told Grazia in an interview published May 28. "That's just who I am."
Through her health journey, the "Wannabe" singer also learned to let go of others' opinions on her appearance.
"You just become more accepting, don't you?" Victoria said. "This is how I look. I'm going to make the best of it, work hard at it."
And that's not to say that the 50-year-old never lets loose. In fact, Victoria—who shares sons Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 21, and Cruz, 19, as well as daughter Harper, 12, with husband David Beckham—admitted that she does "like to have a drink" every now and then.
"I'm not going to be one of these, ‘Ah, there are too many calories in a glass of wine' types," she explained. "Whatever. Life's too short. Let's have a nice time."
But most of the time, the key is consistency. Back in December, David shared that his wife has "eaten the same thing for the last 25 years."
"Since I met her she only eats grilled fish [and] steamed vegetables," the retired soccer star said during an episode of Ruthie's Table 4 podcast. "She will very rarely deviate from that."
And David only has one memory of Victoria making an exception to her eating rules.
"The only time she's probably ever shared something that's been on my plate was actually when she was pregnant with Harper and it was the most amazing thing," he recalled. "It was one of my favorite evenings."
Keep reading to revisit Victoria's evolution through the years.