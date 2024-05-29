Victoria Beckham Shares the Simple Reason She Keeps a “Very Disciplined” Diet

Watch : Hollywood’s Longest Lasting Couples: David and Victoria Beckham & More

Victoria Beckham doesn't like to spice up her diet.

The Spice Girls alum shared that she "works hard" to keep a strict wellness routine in order to maintain the physique she wants.

"I'm very disciplined with the way that I eat, the way that I work out and the way I work," Victoria told Grazia in an interview published May 28. "That's just who I am."

Through her health journey, the "Wannabe" singer also learned to let go of others' opinions on her appearance.

"You just become more accepting, don't you?" Victoria said. "This is how I look. I'm going to make the best of it, work hard at it."

And that's not to say that the 50-year-old never lets loose. In fact, Victoria—who shares sons Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 21, and Cruz, 19, as well as daughter Harper, 12, with husband David Beckham—admitted that she does "like to have a drink" every now and then.