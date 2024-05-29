Bachelor Nation’s Ryan Sutter Shares Message on “Right Path” After Trista Sutter’s Absence

Ryan Sutter is doing his best to focus on what really matters.
Two weeks after sharing concerning posts about wife Trista Sutter's mysterious absence, the Bachelor Nation star got candid about his desire "to do and to be good" in a lengthy message.
"We make decisions not knowing the outcome but hoping we're on the right path," Ryan wrote in a May 29 Instagram post alongside a photo of the pair. "Hoping the questions will be answered in time. We try to be a positive example, to care, to trust the process and to believe others will trust our intent is not malicious or misguided or mean."
And doing his best isn't the 49-year-old's only goal. Ryan—who shares kids Maxwell, 16, and Blakesley, 15, with Trista—went on to stress the importance of living "towards a purpose," urging others to "build meaningful relationships and experiences and to contribute to a common good."
"Sometimes we land in just the right spot," he continued. "Sometimes there are moments, moments like this one, in which we get a glimpse of just how beautiful life can be—how beautiful it is when we take time to appreciate the places and the people in them. To appreciate what and who we love most."
Alongside the words of encouragement, Ryan shared a black-and-white photo of him sitting on the beach with Trista, her head resting on his shoulder and their backs to the camera as they looked out on the water.
The inspiring message comes two weeks after The Bachelorette alum shared his disappointment in not being able to talk to his wife while she was away on an undisclosed trip.
"I really wish I could talk to you," Ryan wrote on Instagram May 11 alongside a selfie of the couple, who wed in a televised ceremony in 2003. "Ask you how you're doing? How was your day. I'd really like to hear your voice - just for a minute."
Two weeks later, Trista spoke out to clarify the meaning behind her husband's cryptic words.
"Geez people. Can't a girl have a nervous breakdown/trial separation/midlife crisis/death/divorce in peace around here?!" the 51-year-old wrote on Instagram May 25. "In all seriousness, for those concerned, I'm safe and sound, happy and healthy, in love and grateful. For those who'd rather focus on being critical and searching way too hard for darkness, good luck with that."
Insisting that her family and friends were in full support of her taking an "opportunity for perspective and personal growth," Trista added, "I chose myself and betterment, knowing that my stay-at-home-mom job and my kids end-of-the-school-year needs were in the best, most capable hands."
