Gypsy Rose Blanchard Shares When She Knew Former Fiancé Ken Urker Was "The One"

Gypsy Rose Blanchard remembers the day she fell in love with Ken Urker.
The 32-year-old is sharing new details on her recent reconciliation with her former fiancé amid her breakup from now-estranged husband Ryan Anderson—two relationships that began while she was serving seven years behind bars for her role in the 2015 murder of her mom Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard. Gypsy exclusively told E! News co-host Keltie Knight that while she did not expect to get back together with Ken, there was one thing she was certain of.
"When did I know he was the one?" Gypsy said in her interview, which is set to air May 30 at 11 p.m. "Probably the day I met him back in 2017."
The pair dated for two years before splitting; and although Gypsy went on to marry Ryan in 2022, she noted to E!, "Ken and I have kept a friendship this whole time."
"It wasn't until I filed for divorce that I kind of really realized that that spark, that connection [with Ken] is even better than I expected," she continued. "And we've grown a lot. I've matured. He's grown. And so I think right now is the time in our lives that it's the right time, right place, right everything."
Gypsy and Ken first met through a prison pen pal program and got engaged in October 2018 but called it quits in the summer of 2019. The reason for their breakup, Gypsy said, will be revealed on her upcoming Lifetime docuseries Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up.
In 2020, Ryan wrote to Gypsy while she was in prison, starting a correspondence between them that would blossom into a relationship and a two-year marriage. But, as she told E!, "Unfortunately, that wasn't working out."
In March, three months after she was released from prison, Gypsy announced she and Ryan had separated. Days later, she and Ken were spotted out together for the first time, shopping at a Dollar General in her home state of Louisiana, and she soon filed for divorce from her estranged husband. It led to an epiphany for Gypsy that Ken was the one.
The two made their rekindled romance official April 30. "After reconnecting earlier this month, we realized that our love for each other is simply undeniable, and life is too short to not take a chance," Gypsy told TMZ in a statement at the time. "We have a history that made for the perfect foundation for a new beginning."
Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up will premiere on Lifetime June 3 at 9 p.m. ET.
Read on for more updates on Gypsy's life after prison...