Gypsy Rose Blanchard Shares When She Knew Former Fiancé Ken Urker Was "The One"

Watch : Gypsy Rose Blanchard Details Why She Thinks “the Best” of Her Mom 8 Years After Her Murder

Gypsy Rose Blanchard remembers the day she fell in love with Ken Urker.

The 32-year-old is sharing new details on her recent reconciliation with her former fiancé amid her breakup from now-estranged husband Ryan Anderson—two relationships that began while she was serving seven years behind bars for her role in the 2015 murder of her mom Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard. Gypsy exclusively told E! News co-host Keltie Knight that while she did not expect to get back together with Ken, there was one thing she was certain of.

"When did I know he was the one?" Gypsy said in her interview, which is set to air May 30 at 11 p.m. "Probably the day I met him back in 2017."

The pair dated for two years before splitting; and although Gypsy went on to marry Ryan in 2022, she noted to E!, "Ken and I have kept a friendship this whole time."