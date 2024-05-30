NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyals
Gypsy Rose Blanchard Shares When She Knew Former Fiancé Ken Urker Was "The One"

In an exclusive E! News interview, Gypsy Rose Blanchard reflected on when she first met her former fiancé Ken Urker, with whom she recently reconciled.

By Corinne Heller May 30, 2024 4:00 PM
Gypsy Rose Blanchard remembers the day she fell in love with Ken Urker.

The 32-year-old is sharing new details on her recent reconciliation with her former fiancé amid her breakup from now-estranged husband Ryan Anderson—two relationships that began while she was serving seven years behind bars for her role in the 2015 murder of her mom Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard. Gypsy exclusively told E! News co-host Keltie Knight that while she did not expect to get back together with Ken, there was one thing she was certain of.

"When did I know he was the one?" Gypsy said in her interview, which is set to air May 30 at 11 p.m. "Probably the day I met him back in 2017."

The pair dated for two years before splitting; and although Gypsy went on to marry Ryan in 2022, she noted to E!, "Ken and I have kept a friendship this whole time."

"It wasn't until I filed for divorce that I kind of really realized that that spark, that connection [with Ken] is even better than I expected," she continued. "And we've grown a lot. I've matured. He's grown. And so I think right now is the time in our lives that it's the right time, right place, right everything."

Gypsy and Ken first met through a prison pen pal program and got engaged in October 2018 but called it quits in the summer of 2019. The reason for their breakup, Gypsy said, will be revealed on her upcoming Lifetime docuseries Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up.

TikTok / Gypsy Rose Blanchard

In 2020, Ryan wrote to Gypsy while she was in prison, starting a correspondence between them that would blossom into a relationship and a two-year marriage. But, as she told E!, "Unfortunately, that wasn't working out."

In March, three months after she was released from prison, Gypsy announced she and Ryan had separated. Days later, she and Ken were spotted out together for the first time, shopping at a Dollar General in her home state of Louisiana, and she soon filed for divorce from her estranged husband. It led to an epiphany for Gypsy that Ken was the one.

The two made their rekindled romance official April 30. "After reconnecting earlier this month, we realized that our love for each other is simply undeniable, and life is too short to not take a chance," Gypsy told TMZ in a statement at the time. "We have a history that made for the perfect foundation for a new beginning."

Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up will premiere on Lifetime June 3 at 9 p.m. ET.

Read on for more updates on Gypsy's life after prison...

Instagram

"First Selfie of Freedom!"

After being released from prison on Dec. 28, Gypsy Rose Blanchard snapped her first Instagram selfie.

Instagram

"Married Life"

Gypsy and husband Ryan Anderson shared a glimpse into their new era together.

Instagram / Gypsy Rose Blanchard

"Sister Love"

Gypsy reunited with her sister Mia Blanchard amid her new chapter.

Instagram

Goodbye 2023

"A New Years Eve Eve kiss with my hubby."

Instagram

Turning the Page

Gypsy also ended 2023 with an Instagram selfie.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Red Carpet Debut

Gypsy and her husband walked their first red carpet at the premiere of her Lifetime docuseries The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

PDA Alert

Gypsy and Ryan kissed on the red carpet at the premiere.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Breakup

In late March 2024, three months after her prison release, Gypsy shared that she and Ryan broke up.

"People have been asking what is going on in my life," she wrote in a statement on her private Facebook page, according to People. "Unfortunately my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents home down the bayou."

Days later, Gypsy was spotted out with her ex-fiancé Ken Urker. He said that the two are "just hanging out as friends."

JC Olivera / WireImage

Physical Transformation

Gypsy underwent a rhinopasty and septoplasty (nose job) April 5, 2024. Her physical transformation is set to be documented on Lifetime's Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up in June 2024.

Facebook

Divorce

Gypsy filed for divorce from Ryan on April 8, 2024, according to court documents obtained by TMZ. The filing came nearly two years after their July 2022 prison wedding.

TikTok / Gypsy Rose Blanchard

Gypsy's Tribute to Her "Soulmate"

In late April 2024, weeks after filing for divorce from Ryan Anderson, Gypsy announced she has gotten back together with ex-fiancé Ken Urker. The following May, she makes their rekindled romance social media official by sharing a video montage of their romantic moments on TikTok.

TikTok / Gypsy Rose Blanchard

Love Story

In her video, Gypsy described her love story with Ken Urker "legendary."

TikTok / Gypsy Rose Blanchard

The Burning Question

And when a fan, using her own past comments about ex Ryan Anderson, took the oppotunity to ask her in the comments a NSFW question about Ken, Gypsy responded quickly and candidly.

TikTok / Gypsy Rose Blanchard

Animal Style

Gypsy tried her first In-N-Out Burger, a Double-Double burger served animal-style. She rated it a 7.

