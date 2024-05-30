Master the Sunset Blush Trend: Your Step-by-Step Guide to Summer 2024's Hottest Makeup Look

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

As the sun dips below the horizon, it paints the sky with breathtaking shades of peach, pink, and orange — colors that inspire one of this summer's hottest beauty looks: the sunset blush look. Embracing this trend means capturing the warmth and radiance of a summer sunset right on your cheeks, creating a mesmerizing, sun-kissed effect that's perfect for any occasion. Whether you're heading to a beach party, a summer wedding, or simply enjoying a day out, the sunset blush makeup trend will ensure you stand out with a dazzling, healthy glow.

But achieving this gorgeous look isn't just about the technique; it's also about having the right products in your beauty arsenal. From the perfect foundation that withstands summer heat to the ideal blend of blush shades that mimic the dreamy hues of a setting sun, we've curated a list of must-have products to help you master the sunset blush trend.

Dive into our detailed guide and discover the essential beauty buys that will help you glow, baby, glow from dawn to dusk.