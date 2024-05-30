Master the Sunset Blush Trend: Your Step-by-Step Guide to Summer 2024's Hottest Makeup Look

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
As the sun dips below the horizon, it paints the sky with breathtaking shades of peach, pink, and orange — colors that inspire one of this summer's hottest beauty looks: the sunset blush look. Embracing this trend means capturing the warmth and radiance of a summer sunset right on your cheeks, creating a mesmerizing, sun-kissed effect that's perfect for any occasion. Whether you're heading to a beach party, a summer wedding, or simply enjoying a day out, the sunset blush makeup trend will ensure you stand out with a dazzling, healthy glow.
But achieving this gorgeous look isn't just about the technique; it's also about having the right products in your beauty arsenal. From the perfect foundation that withstands summer heat to the ideal blend of blush shades that mimic the dreamy hues of a setting sun, we've curated a list of must-have products to help you master the sunset blush trend.
Dive into our detailed guide and discover the essential beauty buys that will help you glow, baby, glow from dawn to dusk.
Step 1: Apply Pink Blush
Dab a sponge or brush into a vibrant pink liquid blush, applying it generously onto the apples of your cheeks. Sweep upwards towards your temples for a radiant flush. For cream or powder blush, layer a bit more product for intense color payoff, ensuring seamless blending for a flawless finish.
Next, we'll apply an orange blush and a champagne highlighter to create a glowing, ombré sunset effect. Some beauty gurus prefer to blend all the blush and highlighter colors together at the end. However, if you're unsure about the pigmentation and want more control, we recommend blending each color individually at first until you get the hang of it.
Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Soft Pinch Liquid Blush - Lucky
First on our must-have list is Rare Beauty's Soft Pinch Liquid Blush in the radiant shade Lucky, a vibrant dewy hot pink hue that sets the stage for achieving the stunning sunset makeup trend. The featherweight formula effortlessly blends and builds, imparting a soft, effortlessly radiant flush that lasts all day.
Winky Lux Cheeky Rose Liquid Blush - Lovely
Winky Lux's liquid blush features a highly pigmented formula that boasts buildable color intensity, perfect for achieving the radiant hues of a summer sunset. Infused with skin-loving calendula oil and evening primrose extract, its gel-cream texture blends seamlessly, delivering a velvet finish for a natural, flawless flush. Plus, the unique dome-tip sponge applicator ensures precise application, allowing you to sculpt and enhance with ease.
Too Faced Cloud Crush Blush - Velvet Crush
Elevate your makeup game with the Too Faced Cloud Crush Blush. Its highly pigmented formula offers a customized flush of color that's impressively buildable. Effortlessly layer and blend in the shade Velvet Crush to achieve a subtle yet stunning interpretation of the sunset blush trend, embracing the dreamy hues of dusk with every application.
Step 2: Apply Orange Blush
Once you've applied the pink blush, seamlessly transition to an orange blush, starting at the outer edges of the pink. Choose a peachy or coral shade to capture the sunset's warmth. Smile and gently blend the blush onto the apples of your cheeks, then sweep it upward toward your temples for a lifted, radiant finish.
Maybelline Sunkisser Multi-Use Liquid Blush - Rooftop Views
Capture the epitome of sun-kissed allure with this Maybelline liquid blush in shade Rooftop Views. The stunning orange hue, adorned with golden pearls, delivers a radiant warmth to your complexion reminiscent of balmy evenings. With its melt-to-skin formula and long-lasting wear of up to 12 hours, this vitamin E-enriched liquid blush enhances your natural beauty.
Joah Beauty Serum Blush Tint - Peach Flush
Joah Beauty's multi-tasking blush tint offers a hydrating burst of coral peach color that effortlessly captures the glow of a painting-worthy sunset. Formulated with a lightweight serum texture, this blush blends seamlessly onto your skin, providing buildable coverage that sets to a velvety, almost powder-like finish. Enriched with ceramides and vitamin B5, it not only delivers a natural flush but also deeply hydrates your skin.
Too Faced Cloud Crush Blush - Tequila Sunset
TBH, the name "Tequila Sunset" says it all. Inspired by the serene hues of a summer evening, this muted peach shade delivers a seamless wash of buildable color, offering a natural blurring effect with its ultra-smooth, cushiony velvet powder formula. Infused with 93% naturally derived ingredients, it not only enhances your cheeks but also nourishes your skin with every application.
Step 3: Apply Highlighter
Lightly dab on some liquid highlighter right above your blush, making sure not to mix the two. If your skin tends to get a bit oily, you might prefer a powder highlighter instead. Just blend it in gently until you've got the perfect amount of shimmer. And for that extra sunset glow, try adding a touch of golden shimmer blush or highlighter above your blush for a seamless blend.
e.l.f. Cosmetics Halo Glow Highlight Beauty Wand - Champagne Campaign
Illuminate your sunset blush look with this e.l.f. Cosmetics highlighter in the shade Champagne Campaign. The magic wand delivers a dewy radiance infused with hydrating squalane, effortlessly blending into your skin for a lit-from-within glow. Perfect for the sunset blush trend, simply glide the cushion tip along the high points of your face for instant illumination, adding a touch of warmth and luminosity to your complexion.
Saie Glowy Super Gel Lightweight Dewy Multipurpose Illuminator - Starglow
Elevate your sunset blush makeup look with Saie's multipurpose illuminator in the captivating champagne hue Starglow. Infused with nourishing plant-derived glycerin and squalane, this nourishing beauty essential not only provides skin-quenching moisture but also imparts a radiant, lit-from-within glow. With its fine micropearl particles, the liquid formula delivers an effortless luminosity that seamlessly blends into the skin to ensure a natural, dewy finish without any chunky glitter or shimmer.
Too Faced Moon Crush Highlighter - Shooting Star
This champagne-colored highlighter from Too Faced Cosmetics imparts a radiant glow on your face reminiscent of the sun-kissed horizon. Crafted with a pearly luminescence, this easy-to-use powder formula delivers a luminous shimmer that's truly out of this world. Plus, indulge your senses as it delights with the fresh, crisp scent of apples.
Step 4: Apply Purple Blush (optional)
For a more dynamic look, lightly layer a touch of purple blush over the pink and orange shades.
Glossier Cloud Paint - Wisp
Add a finishing touch of ethereal charm to your cheeks with this delicate soft lilac hue of Glossier's signature Cloud Paint blush. The bouncy formula effortlessly glides over your skin, imparting a natural, dewy glow without streaks or chalkiness. Plus, its special blurring pigments ensure a smooth finish that doesn't accentuate pores or texture.
Nars Afterglow Liquid Blush - Wanderlust
Infuse your look with dreamy allure using the Nars Afterglow Liquid Blush in Wanderlust, a soft lilac shade that adds a touch of whimsy. Enriched with hydrating Sodium Hyaluronate, this blush not only provides a burst of color but also offers eight-hour hydration, leaving your skin looking vibrant, radiant, and free of streaks.
Too Faced Killer Liner 36-Hour Waterproof Gel Eyeliner Pencil
Or, bring some unexpected flair to your sunset blush look with purple eyeliner. With its waterproof formula, this transfer-resistant Too Faced pencil liner effortlessly glides on, delivering razor-sharp lines that stay put for up to 36 hours. Its smooth application and extended playtime allow you to blend and smoke out the liner for added drama with ease.
Tips for Achieving the Perfect Sunset Blush Makeup Look
Prep your face
Begin by cleansing your face with a gentle cleanser to whisk away dirt, oil, and impurities. Next, treat your skin to an exfoliating scrub to sweep away dead skin cells, revealing a smoother, refreshed complexion. Finally, follow up with your pre-makeup skincare routine to ensure your face is thoroughly hydrated for flawless makeup application and blending.
Good Molecules Pineapple Exfoliating Powder
Revitalize your skin with the Good Molecules Pineapple Exfoliating Powder, a gentle yet effective formula designed to slough away dead skin cells and reveal a brighter, more radiant complexion. Using the power of pineapple enzymes, this exfoliating powder buffs away dullness and leaves your skin feeling smooth, refreshed, and glowing.
Apply a high-quality primer
A primer not only smooths out your skin, creating a flawless base, but also helps your makeup last longer and ensures seamless blush application. Focus on areas where your makeup tends to wear off quickly.
e.l.f. Cosmetics Liquid Poreless Putty Primer
This e.l.f. Cosmetics primer is a cult-classic favorite in the beauty community for its unbeatable performance and price. Infused with squalane, it nourishes your skin while gripping onto makeup for long-lasting wear, creating the perfect, visibly pore-free canvas for consequent blush application.
Choose the right foundation
Using a foundation or skin tint that matches your skin tone is crucial for a flawless look. Opt for a lightweight, breathable formula that offers buildable coverage. For summer, consider using a waterproof or sweat-resistant foundation to ensure your makeup stays put in the heat and humidity. Apply it evenly all over your face using a makeup sponge or brush, blending it well into your skin.
Urban Decay Face Bond Self-Setting Waterproof Foundation
Urban Decay's Face Bond waterproof foundation earns its holy grail status with good reason. Beyond its remarkable 40-shade range, this formula is tailored for sensitive skin, featuring a non-comedogenic blend infused with niacinamide. This powerhouse ingredient works wonders, smoothing skin texture and reducing the visibility of redness, acne scars, blemishes, and pores. What's more, its self-setting powder attribute guarantees a flawless, natural matte finish that lasts from dawn to dusk, cementing its place as an essential addition to any beauty collection.
