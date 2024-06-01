Summer Nail Trends for 2024: Shop the Best Nail Polish Colors to Pack for Vacation

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Summer is almost here, girlies, and that means sun, sand, and fun nail colors. And what better time to stock up on your favorite shades than today, National Nail Polish Day (June 1st, yes, it's a thing). But, who wants to be seen in last season's hues? That's why I've put together a list of the best summer nail color trends to offer you some inspo for your next salon appointment, DIY mani/pedi, or just what to pack when you need a touch-up while you're on vacation.

Bold hues are in and this year's summer colors are all about adventure and trying new things. You'll see reds, blues, greens, and yellows that are vibrant and deliver eye-catching pops of color. But, for those who want to tone it down, there's also creamy neutrals, pinks, and classic shades that are also on-trend and will make your manicure stand out.

So, keep on scrolling for the best nail polish colors that you'll want to rock all summer long. Add them to your cart, repeat. Nailed it.