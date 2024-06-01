Summer Nail Trends for 2024: Shop the Best Nail Polish Colors to Pack for Vacation

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Summer is almost here, girlies, and that means sun, sand, and fun nail colors. And what better time to stock up on your favorite shades than today, National Nail Polish Day (June 1st, yes, it's a thing). But, who wants to be seen in last season's hues? That's why I've put together a list of the best summer nail color trends to offer you some inspo for your next salon appointment, DIY mani/pedi, or just what to pack when you need a touch-up while you're on vacation.
Bold hues are in and this year's summer colors are all about adventure and trying new things. You'll see reds, blues, greens, and yellows that are vibrant and deliver eye-catching pops of color. But, for those who want to tone it down, there's also creamy neutrals, pinks, and classic shades that are also on-trend and will make your manicure stand out.
So, keep on scrolling for the best nail polish colors that you'll want to rock all summer long. Add them to your cart, repeat. Nailed it.
The Best Summer 2024 Nail Color Trends
OPI Nail Lacquer, Cajun Shrimp
The latest red trend to hit nails this summer is: Cajun Shrimp. Your nails will be hot and spicy for the beach, pool, wherever. Plus, this lacquer keeps it shiny for up to 7 days of wear.
REVLON Ultra HD Snap Nail Polish, Makin' The Most
The butter yellow trend is everywhere this summer, from clothes to decor, and now nails. This sunny color is formulated with shea butter and green botanicals to strengthen your nails, and easily applies for a strong, opaque finish.
PLA Gel Polish, Ball Drop
Reminiscent of the Greek island of Santorini, this deep blue color is one you'll want on your fingers and toes throughout the season. I've been seeing it all over NYC, and this particular polish is toxin-free.
LONDONTOWN Perfecting Nail Veil, Cherry Blossom Pink
The Coquette trend is still going strong with this trendy pink color polish. It's pretty, feminine, and reviewers report that it looks good with just one coat.
Sally Hansen Hard as Nails Color, Limestone
Toxin-free and chip-resistant, this polish will leave your nails feeling strong and shiny. Plus, the bright green color makes a bold statement at the beach, the pool, on a road trip, or just soaking up some staycation vibes.
Essie expressie, Quick-Dry Nail Polish, Bearer Of Rad News
When you apply this nail polish, the warm orange color (aka Bearer of Rad News) immediately transports you to a warm sunset, drinking from a coconut, and feeling that cool, ocean breeze. You just need to apply two coats, the quick-drying formula works in a minute, and there's no need for a base or top coat.
OPI Nail Lacquer, Espresso Your Inner Self
If you find yourself saying, "That's that me, espresso" lately, then you need to espresso your inner self with this chocolaty brown hue. It's a more subtle shade that will go with every outfit, and the brand promises it'll give you 7 days of wear.
Dazzle Dry Nail Lacquer, Anticipation
Get a creamy gray with purple undertones for your next summer soiree. Reviewers report that the hue can even look different depending on the lighting. Best of all, the polish is quick-drying, long-lasting, and easy to remove when you've moved on to the next trend.
essie Salon-Quality Nail Polish, Snowy White
An Amazon reviewer, who is also a cosmetologist, said of this snowy white nail polish, "[I've] tried a million and one white polishes, this is by far the best one." And since it's after Memorial Day, this is the color to rock all summer long.
ILNP Boutique Nail Polish, Rainshower
Looking for a mermaidcore aesthetic? Then you need to add this polish to your cart. It's shiny, shimmery, and offers chip-resistant durability. And when you put it on, it'll look just like glittery mermaid scales.