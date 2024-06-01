Dance Moms Alum Kelly Hyland Reveals How Her Kids Are Supporting Her Through Cancer Treatments

Kelly Hyland has a winning squad behind her.
The Dance Moms alum, who revealed she was diagnosed with breast cancer in May, shared that her kids with ex-husband Randy Hyland—Brooke Hyland, 26, Paige Hyland, 23, and Josh Hyland, 25—are going above and beyond to make her feel supported during her treatment process.
For one, the trio are taking turns accompanying her to her appointments, which will ultimately include six initial chemotherapy sessions, followed by surgery, radiation and then 11 more treatments.
"They are very long appointments," Kelly told E! News in an exclusive interview. "So, I don't want to put that responsibility on just one person."
Noting that her sister Carrie Matarazzo also trades off attending the 10-hour doctor visits, she added, "I have a long journey ahead."
And that's not the only way her family is supporting her since being diagnosed with invasive carcinoma stage 1, grade 3—a fast-moving form of breast cancer. Kelly also praised her daughters for helping her design a custom wig at Pittsburgh's Serenity Wig Salon to create a "more realistic look" as she suffers hair loss due to her chemotherapy plan.
"Both the salon and my girls being there with me made me feel comfortable and more confident," the 53-year-old shared, "as the thought of losing my hair has been hard for me."
Of course, Brooke, Paige and Josh understand that words of encouragement are equally as important to their mom. In fact, Brooke is hopeful that Kelly's family of cheerleaders is part of what will give her the strength to get through her health battle.
"She is the strongest woman I know and I am confident that she will come out on top of this and I will be there every step of the way," the Dance Mom veteran told E!. "She has so much love and support in her corner!"
