Dance Moms Alum Kelly Hyland Reveals How Her Kids Are Supporting Her Through Cancer Treatments

Watch : 'Dance Moms' Kelly Hyland Reveals Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Kelly Hyland has a winning squad behind her.

The Dance Moms alum, who revealed she was diagnosed with breast cancer in May, shared that her kids with ex-husband Randy Hyland—Brooke Hyland, 26, Paige Hyland, 23, and Josh Hyland, 25—are going above and beyond to make her feel supported during her treatment process.

For one, the trio are taking turns accompanying her to her appointments, which will ultimately include six initial chemotherapy sessions, followed by surgery, radiation and then 11 more treatments.

"They are very long appointments," Kelly told E! News in an exclusive interview. "So, I don't want to put that responsibility on just one person."

Noting that her sister Carrie Matarazzo also trades off attending the 10-hour doctor visits, she added, "I have a long journey ahead."

And that's not the only way her family is supporting her since being diagnosed with invasive carcinoma stage 1, grade 3—a fast-moving form of breast cancer. Kelly also praised her daughters for helping her design a custom wig at Pittsburgh's Serenity Wig Salon to create a "more realistic look" as she suffers hair loss due to her chemotherapy plan.