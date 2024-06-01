NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyals
Exclusive

Dance Moms Alum Kelly Hyland Reveals How Her Kids Are Supporting Her Through Cancer Treatments

Dance Moms alum Kelly Hyland shared how her kids—Brooke, Paige and Josh—are helping her through her breast cancer battle, explaining that the trio alternate attending her chemotherapy sessions.

Kelly Hyland has a winning squad behind her. 

The Dance Moms alum, who revealed she was diagnosed with breast cancer in May, shared that her kids with ex-husband Randy HylandBrooke Hyland, 26, Paige Hyland, 23, and Josh Hyland, 25—are going above and beyond to make her feel supported during her treatment process. 

For one, the trio are taking turns accompanying her to her appointments, which will ultimately include six initial chemotherapy sessions, followed by surgery, radiation and then 11 more treatments. 

"They are very long appointments," Kelly told E! News in an exclusive interview. "So, I don't want to put that responsibility on just one person." 

Noting that her sister Carrie Matarazzo also trades off attending the 10-hour doctor visits, she added, "I have a long journey ahead."

And that's not the only way her family is supporting her since being diagnosed with invasive carcinoma stage 1, grade 3—a fast-moving form of breast cancer. Kelly also praised her daughters for helping her design a custom wig at Pittsburgh's Serenity Wig Salon to create a "more realistic look" as she suffers hair loss due to her chemotherapy plan. 

"Both the salon and my girls being there with me made me feel comfortable and more confident," the 53-year-old shared, "as the thought of losing my hair has been hard for me."

Photo by Bonnie Biess/Getty Images for Lifetime

Of course, Brooke, Paige and Josh understand that words of encouragement are equally as important to their mom. In fact, Brooke is hopeful that Kelly's family of cheerleaders is part of what will give her the strength to get through her health battle.  

"She is the strongest woman I know and I am confident that she will come out on top of this and I will be there every step of the way," the Dance Mom veteran told E!. "She has so much love and support in her corner!"

Keep reading to learn more about Kelly's breast cancer journey.

Courtesy of Kelly Hyland

A Stunning Diagnosis

Just eight months after getting the all-clear, "I found a lump in my breast and booked myself a mammogram," Dance Moms alum Kelly Hyland revealed in an exclusive interview with E! News. Diagnosed with invasive carcinoma grade 3 this spring, she added, "I was shocked that it had grown that quickly." 

Courtesy of Kelly Hyland

Her Support Squad

With her kids Brooke Hyland, Josh Hyland and Paige Hyland alternating who accompanies her to chemotherapy appointments, Kelly has a solid team in place. As Josh told E! News, "I know my mom is strong enough to get through this."

Courtesy of Kelly Hyland

Livin' Off the Dance Floor

Kelly's support system includes not just her three kids, but their entire Dance Moms family.

Currently taping her podcasts Back to the Barre (with Chloé Lukasiak's mom Christi Lukasiak) and Dear Dance Mom... (with Maddie Ziegler and Kenzie Ziegler's mom Melissa Gisoni, Nia Sioux's mom Holly Frazier and Kendall Vertes' mom Jill Vertes) "all of my former costars are aware of what is going on," Kelly shared. "I’m very lucky to have such great friends and a flexible job that allows me to keep some normalcy during all of this."

Courtesy of Kelly Hyland

Her Treatment Plan

Currently on her second of six rounds of chemotherapy, Kelly will follow those treatments with surgery and radiation. "Then 11 more chemotherapy treatments," she shared. "I have a long journey ahead!"

Courtesy of Kelly Hyland

A Secret Weapon

In the hopes of preserving her hair, Kelly has been using scalp cooling system Amma during treatments. The cap "cools the scalp to a low temperature so that the blood vessels contract, reducing the blood flow to the hair follicles," she explained. "This limits the amount of chemo drugs to the hair follicles and reduces hair loss. Let's hope it works!"

Courtesy of Kelly Hyland

Shopping for a New Style

Paige and Brooke were on hand for Kelly's appointment at Pittsburgh's Serenity Wig Salon. "Both the salon and my girls being there with me made me feel comfortable and more confident," she explained, "as the thought of losing my hair has been hard for me."

Courtesy of Kelly Hyland

Her New Strands

Kelly walked away from her time at Serenity Wig Salon feeling confident in her choice. "They’re customizing the wig I chose to fit my head, coloring and styling it to my liking," she revealed of the winning look, "and even added some baby hairs for a more realistic look."

Courtesy of Kelly Hyland

Her Chemo Crew

Kelly's kids and her sister Carrie Matarazzo are taking turns accompanying her to the treatments, which can last upwards of 10 hours. "They are very long days," Kelly explained, "so I don’t want to put that responsibility on just one person."

Courtesy of Kelly Hyland

Source of Strength

"My children get me through the hard moments," Kelly said. And they inspire her to keep fighting for their shared future.

"I keep telling myself that I need to be strong for them," she explained. "I want to get healthy and onto the other side of this, so I can be there with my kids on their wedding days, to hold their children, and for every next step in their lives."

Courtesy of Kelly Hyland

Mother of the Bride

Brooke's May engagement to account manager Brian Thalman has proven to be "a great distraction," said Kelly, who's all in on wedding planning.

"I couldn’t be prouder of my daughters and my son," she added. "Despite all of the craziness that they have experienced throughout their childhood, they’ve all grown into mature, humble, fun-loving adults. They’re the best kids I could ask for and I’m beyond grateful to have them in my corner during all of this and beyond!"

