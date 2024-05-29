Jason and Kylie Kelce Receive Apology From Margate City Mayor After Heated Fan Interaction

Watch : Jason Kelce Reveals Gift He Got Wife Kylie for 6th Wedding Anniversary

A New Jersey mayor wasn't fumbling this attempt at a resolution.

Days after a video of a woman verbally harassing Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce during a date night in New Jersey went viral, Margate City Mayor Michael Collin expressed his regret over the incident.

"On behalf of the City of Margate, I'd like to formally apologize to Jason & Kylie Kelce for the experience they had in Margate City over the holiday weekend," he wrote on the city's Facebook page May 29. "As a father with young children, I know as well as anyone the importance of a date night with your wife and would like to offer a redo date night with dinner on me."

The video, which was taken May 25, showed a woman arguing with Kylie, yelling, "I don't care who you are, you will never be allowed in this town." As the camera panned away, Kylie was heard replying, "I can smell the alcohol on your breath. You're embarrassing yourself."