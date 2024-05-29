Jason and Kylie Kelce Receive Apology From Margate City Mayor After Heated Fan Interaction

A New Jersey mayor wasn't fumbling this attempt at a resolution.
Days after a video of a woman verbally harassing Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce during a date night in New Jersey went viral, Margate City Mayor Michael Collin expressed his regret over the incident.
"On behalf of the City of Margate, I'd like to formally apologize to Jason & Kylie Kelce for the experience they had in Margate City over the holiday weekend," he wrote on the city's Facebook page May 29. "As a father with young children, I know as well as anyone the importance of a date night with your wife and would like to offer a redo date night with dinner on me."
The video, which was taken May 25, showed a woman arguing with Kylie, yelling, "I don't care who you are, you will never be allowed in this town." As the camera panned away, Kylie was heard replying, "I can smell the alcohol on your breath. You're embarrassing yourself."
However, the incident didn't rain on the former NFL player's Memorial Day weekend with his family. "We went to the beach," he explained to his younger brother Travis Kelce on the May 29 episode of New Heights, "and had a lot of fun with the girls."
And it's no surprise, as Kylie—who shares daughters Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 3, and Bennett, 14 months, with Jason—isn't afraid of confrontation when necessary.
"I am almost six feet tall, and I'm not thin—I will hold my ground," she said on the September episode of the podcast. "I said what I said!"
And Kylie understands that Jason's fame—as well as that of Travis and his romance with Taylor Swift—also means that sometimes fans will approach him for photos, which they are happy to do, but sometimes they don't think it's appropriate.
"Outside of the very rare—we're trying to do something quickly, or we're having dinner just the two of us or something sneaks in to get a picture or an autograph—outside of that," she explained, "I think he appreciates it."
It's clear the pair will always have each other's back. Keep reading to see where it all began for Kylie and Jason.