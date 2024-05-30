NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyals
Exclusive

Where Vanderpump Rules' Breakout Star Ann Maddox Stands With Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix Today

Tom Sandoval's former assistant Ann Maddox got candid about newfound fame, advice for her replacement and her promising new chapter working with Ariana Madix after Vanderpump Rules season 11.

By Brett Malec May 30, 2024 2:00 PMTags
TVReality TVExclusivesBravoVanderpump RulesNBCUTom SandovalAriana Madix
Watch: Ariana Madix and Katie Maloney Dish on Their New Sandwich Shop ‘Something About Her’

It's time to raise a glass to Vanderpump Rules' breakout star Ann Maddox.

Tom Sandoval's scene-stealing former personal assistant, who quickly became a fan-favorite during the Bravo series' 11th season, is revealing how she really feels about her newfound fame and bonafide status as a Bravolebrity.

"I had no idea, it's such a wonderful surprise," Maddox exclusively told E! News. "I died when Amy Schumer did an impression of me. I just feel super lucky. It's been an adventure and I'm excited to see where it takes me."

While Maddox started off the most recent season working for Sandoval, she recently jumped ship to work with his ex Ariana Madix in the wake of his cheating scandal. However, there's no lingering bad blood between her and the TomTom co-owner.

"The last time we chatted was the third episode of the reunion," Maddox, who made a quick cameo during VPR's May 28 reunion episode, shared. "I was very nervous running into him, but he made a little joke at the end so I'm like, 'OK, this is a nice goodbye.'"

photos
Vanderpump Rules Season 11 Reunion Looks

In addition to co-hosting her podcast We Signed an NDA, Maddox's next chapter also includes a job at Madix and Katie Maloney's newly opened West Hollywood sandwich shop Something About her.

Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images/Kevin Winter

"I'll be starting there any second now and I'm so freaking stoked," she told E!. "I'll be doing guest relations. I feel like Katie and Ariana really saw that one of my assets is being able to communicate with people and so they're lifting me from the assistant position to guest relations coordinating."

The career pivot is a major upgrade from cleaning up Sandoval's house parties and running errands.

"Being a personal assistant, you're just doing tasks that make your boss's life easier," she noted, "but working with Katie and Ariana, being friends and knowing them for a while, they want my creative input and they want to know what ideas I have to bring to the table and that is so rewarding and exciting."

"It's a dream working with awesome women," Maddox added. "A community for women made by women for women. And breaking bread with other women who are interested in the show sounds like a dream come true. Meeting other fans sounds so fun and rewarding and getting to talk to them face-to-face rather than just like on the phone, is it's going to be a blast."

Trending Stories

1

Hollywood Makeup Artist Allie Shehorn Stabbed More Than 20 Times

2

Blake Lively Is a Tortured Poet at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Madrid

3

Kate Middleton to Miss Trooping the Colour Event Amid Cancer Treatment

Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

And as she spent months keeping busy coordinating schedules with Sandoval and Madix as they negotiated their tense living environment post-Scandal, Maddox is no stranger to using all her resources to keeping her on her assistant A-game, which is why she recently partnered with Amazon Alexa.

As for Maddox's advice to whoever steps into her ole role as Sandoval's assistant? In addition to patience and a good attitude, she highly recommends a pair of the Alexa Echo Frames smart audio glasses.

Ann Maddox/Amazon

"Honestly, you a pair of these," she shared, "they will help you. I'm always using my hands either cleaning up after parties or whatever, so I don't have hands to press buttons. So just being able to voice command anything is like, 'Hello doll!'"

Keep reading to see more beloved assistants from movies and TV.

Barry Wetcher/Twentieth Century Fox
Emily Blunt, The Devil Wears Prada

Though that cube-of-cheese-a-day diet didn't do Emily's disposition any favors, she really did deserve to go on the Paris trip.

20TH CENTURY FOX
Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin & Dolly Parton, 9 to 5

Judy, Violet and Doralee fantasize about giving their chauvinistic boss his comeuppance—and it happens, albeit by comedic accident!

Universal Pictures
Minion, Despicable Me 2

Really, where would Gru be without his faithful—and adorable!—minions?

Claudette Barius/HBO
Rex Lee, Entourage

Lloyd suffered through years of belittling abuse from Jeremy Piven's Ari Gold—but at least he finally became an agent!

Barry Wetcher/20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock
Anne Hathaway, The Devil Wears Prada

Andy Sachs didn't know what she was getting herself into the day she showed up to interview for the job of Runway editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly's second assistant. But, she persevered and even ended up impressing the boss. That's all.

Jordin Althaus/AMC
Christina Hendricks, Mad Men

Office manager no more, Joan Harris (née Holloway) made partner overnight. Literally.

Warner Bros. Pictures
Christina Applegate, Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead

Sue Ellen doesn't know a QED report from a Clown Dog, but she manages to charm her boss and Josh Charles' fast-food worker at the same time.

Chris Haston/NBC
Jenna Fischer, The Office

Pam starts off as Dunder Mifflin's receptionist, tries and fails at sales and then craftily creates the position of office manager.

Lions Gate Entertainment
Maggie Gyllenhaal, Secretary

The seemingly meek Lee actually finds a perfect match in her S&M-inclined boss, played by James Spader.

Chris Haston/NBC
Ellie Kemper, The Office

So what if receptionist Erin doesn't get it (and by it, we mean anything)? She makes for a perky addition to Dunder Mifflin—and she always has at least two suitors vying for her affections!

NBC
Maulik Pancholy, 30 Rock

Jack Donaghy: Women want him and men want to be him. Or both, if you're Jonathan.

Justin Lubin/NBC, Michael Desmond/NBC
Allison Miller & Terrell Owens, Go On

Matthew Perry's Ryan has not one, but two assistants—but only one is crushing on him while the other is a scene-stealing NFL star.

FOX
Harry Shearer, The Simpsons

Mr. Burns' devoted assistant/valet/doormat Waylon Smithers is the ideal employee—he'll do anything for his boss, including release the hounds.

Industrial Light & Magic
Gwyneth Paltrow, Iron Man and The Avengers

Pepper Potts is repaid for her loyalty with both Tony Stark's heart (the metaphorical one that isn't protected by an arc reactor) and the CEO post at Stark Industries.

Twentieth Century Fox
Melanie Griffith, Working Girl

While the boss is away...Tess McGill comes up with great ideas and scores her own office with a view of the Manhattan skyline!

NEXT GALLERY: Stars playing teachers, for better or worse

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

We value your thoughts! Click here to share your feedback and help us improve!

Trending Stories

1

Hollywood Makeup Artist Allie Shehorn Stabbed More Than 20 Times

2

Blake Lively Is a Tortured Poet at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Madrid

3

Kate Middleton to Miss Trooping the Colour Event Amid Cancer Treatment

4
Exclusive

Dolly Parton Says This Is the Secret to Her 57-Year Marriage

5

Isabella Strahan Spent 19th Birthday Unconscious Amid Cancer Battle