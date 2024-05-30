Where Vanderpump Rules' Breakout Star Ann Maddox Stands With Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix Today

It's time to raise a glass to Vanderpump Rules' breakout star Ann Maddox.
Tom Sandoval's scene-stealing former personal assistant, who quickly became a fan-favorite during the Bravo series' 11th season, is revealing how she really feels about her newfound fame and bonafide status as a Bravolebrity.
"I had no idea, it's such a wonderful surprise," Maddox exclusively told E! News. "I died when Amy Schumer did an impression of me. I just feel super lucky. It's been an adventure and I'm excited to see where it takes me."
While Maddox started off the most recent season working for Sandoval, she recently jumped ship to work with his ex Ariana Madix in the wake of his cheating scandal. However, there's no lingering bad blood between her and the TomTom co-owner.
"The last time we chatted was the third episode of the reunion," Maddox, who made a quick cameo during VPR's May 28 reunion episode, shared. "I was very nervous running into him, but he made a little joke at the end so I'm like, 'OK, this is a nice goodbye.'"
In addition to co-hosting her podcast We Signed an NDA, Maddox's next chapter also includes a job at Madix and Katie Maloney's newly opened West Hollywood sandwich shop Something About her.
"I'll be starting there any second now and I'm so freaking stoked," she told E!. "I'll be doing guest relations. I feel like Katie and Ariana really saw that one of my assets is being able to communicate with people and so they're lifting me from the assistant position to guest relations coordinating."
The career pivot is a major upgrade from cleaning up Sandoval's house parties and running errands.
"Being a personal assistant, you're just doing tasks that make your boss's life easier," she noted, "but working with Katie and Ariana, being friends and knowing them for a while, they want my creative input and they want to know what ideas I have to bring to the table and that is so rewarding and exciting."
"It's a dream working with awesome women," Maddox added. "A community for women made by women for women. And breaking bread with other women who are interested in the show sounds like a dream come true. Meeting other fans sounds so fun and rewarding and getting to talk to them face-to-face rather than just like on the phone, is it's going to be a blast."
And as she spent months keeping busy coordinating schedules with Sandoval and Madix as they negotiated their tense living environment post-Scandal, Maddox is no stranger to using all her resources to keeping her on her assistant A-game, which is why she recently partnered with Amazon Alexa.
As for Maddox's advice to whoever steps into her ole role as Sandoval's assistant? In addition to patience and a good attitude, she highly recommends a pair of the Alexa Echo Frames smart audio glasses.
"Honestly, you a pair of these," she shared, "they will help you. I'm always using my hands either cleaning up after parties or whatever, so I don't have hands to press buttons. So just being able to voice command anything is like, 'Hello doll!'"
