Where Vanderpump Rules' Breakout Star Ann Maddox Stands With Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix Today

It's time to raise a glass to Vanderpump Rules' breakout star Ann Maddox.

Tom Sandoval's scene-stealing former personal assistant, who quickly became a fan-favorite during the Bravo series' 11th season, is revealing how she really feels about her newfound fame and bonafide status as a Bravolebrity.

"I had no idea, it's such a wonderful surprise," Maddox exclusively told E! News. "I died when Amy Schumer did an impression of me. I just feel super lucky. It's been an adventure and I'm excited to see where it takes me."

While Maddox started off the most recent season working for Sandoval, she recently jumped ship to work with his ex Ariana Madix in the wake of his cheating scandal. However, there's no lingering bad blood between her and the TomTom co-owner.

"The last time we chatted was the third episode of the reunion," Maddox, who made a quick cameo during VPR's May 28 reunion episode, shared. "I was very nervous running into him, but he made a little joke at the end so I'm like, 'OK, this is a nice goodbye.'"