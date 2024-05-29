Hollywood Makeup Artist Allie Shehorn Stabbed More Than 20 Times in Brutal Attack

Watch : The Truth Behind Our Obsession With True Crime Stories

Special effects makeup artist Allie Shehorn is on a long road to recovery after a vicious attack.

The 35-year-old—whose credits include 2022's Babylon and 2024's Mean Girls—was stabbed more than 20 times in her Los Angeles home on May 23, according to her friends.

"This is not the kind of thing that should happen to anybody," Christine White, who described herself as Shehorn's surrogate mother, told KTLA. "You don't think this is ever going to happen to you."

White said she was staying with Shehorn when the stabbing took place. The brutal incident left Shehorn with injuries to her arms, neck and abdomen.

"I found her and I had to go into the bedroom where it happened," White recounted. "That wasn't a pretty sight."

E! News has reached out to the Los Angeles Police Department for comment but hasn't heard back. However, law enforcement confirmed to the Los Angeles Times that a stabbing did take place in the Shadow Hills neighborhood just after 4:30 a.m. on May 23, though the alleged assailant fled before police arrived on scene.