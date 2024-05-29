Hollywood Makeup Artist Allie Shehorn Stabbed More Than 20 Times in Brutal Attack

Special effects makeup artist Allie Shehorn is on a long road to recovery after a vicious attack.
The 35-year-old—whose credits include 2022's Babylon and 2024's Mean Girls—was stabbed more than 20 times in her Los Angeles home on May 23, according to her friends.
"This is not the kind of thing that should happen to anybody," Christine White, who described herself as Shehorn's surrogate mother, told KTLA. "You don't think this is ever going to happen to you."
White said she was staying with Shehorn when the stabbing took place. The brutal incident left Shehorn with injuries to her arms, neck and abdomen.
"I found her and I had to go into the bedroom where it happened," White recounted. "That wasn't a pretty sight."
E! News has reached out to the Los Angeles Police Department for comment but hasn't heard back. However, law enforcement confirmed to the Los Angeles Times that a stabbing did take place in the Shadow Hills neighborhood just after 4:30 a.m. on May 23, though the alleged assailant fled before police arrived on scene.
In a GoFundMe campaign set up to cover Shehorn's medical costs, her friends said L.A. authorities told them that the alleged attacker was caught in Texas "trying to flee the country."
"I come to you today with a heavy heart and a plea for help for someone very dear to me, my friend Allie," Emily MacDonald and Jed Dornoff wrote in the fundraiser's description. "Recently, she faced a horrific and senseless act of violence."
They continued, "As a result, Allie is now in the hospital fighting for her life."
Shehorn has undergone three surgeries since the attack, MacDonald and Dornoff shared, with the latest operation on May 25 to treat stab wounds on the left side of her body. They said Shehorn has also been moved out of the intensive care unit, though it's "still a very long road but she is facing it with courage and determination."
"She is still determined not to let this beat her," Shehorn's friends added, "and is pushing through the pain to heal."