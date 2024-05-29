NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyals

Kelly Hyland Receives Support From Dance Moms Stars After Sharing Breast Cancer Diagnosis

After Kelly Hyland shared her breast cancer diagnosis, she received messages of love and support from her Dance Moms family. Read them here.

By Elyse Dupre May 29, 2024 8:10 PMTags
Breast CancerCelebritiesCancer
Watch: 'Dance Moms' Kelly Hyland Reveals Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Dance MomsKelly Hyland isn't stepping through this journey alone. 

After sharing her breast cancer diagnosis in an exclusive interview with E! News, the reality TV star received an outpouring of love and support on social media.

Among the heartfelt messages stacked tall like a pyramid were those from Kelly's children. 

"The strongest person I know," daughter Paige Hyland wrote on Instagram Stories. "I love you more." Also singing the praise of her "strong mama," daughter Brooke Hyland added in a post, "I love you, mom."

In addition, Kelly—who's also mom to son Josh Hyland—was flooded with kind words from her daughters' former Dance Moms castmates.

"Love you so much @kellyhyland!" Nia Sioux added on Instagram Stories. "You're so strong." Similarly, Maddie Ziegler and Kenzie Ziegler expressed their love in the comments underneath Kelly's post, and Chloé Lukasiak shared the same sentiment with a series of heart emojis. Kalani Hilliker also offered some encouragement by writing, "You got this."

photos
Famous Breast Cancer Survivors' Empowering Quotes

And you better believe their moms are in Kelly's corner, too.

Photo by Bonnie Biess/Getty Images for Lifetime

"Love you so much!" Maddie and Kenzie's mom Melissa Gisoni commented. "You got this, and we got you!" Added Chloé's mom Christi Lukasiak, "I love you and the kids. Forever have your back."

Kalani's mom Kira Girard also didn't miss a beat when it came to rallying around Kelly—commenting "you got this"—and neither did Nia's mother Holly Frazier, who wrote on Instagram Stories, "Keeping you lifted in prayer @kellyhyland." Kendall Vertes' mom Jill Vertes also cheered her on by adding, "You're so strong Kelly! Keep it up we are all here for you."  

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Dance Moms' Kelly Hyland Reveals Breast Cancer Diagnosis

2

Travis Kelce Reacts to Getting Booed While at NBA Playoffs Game

3

Selena Gomez Responds to Boyfriend Benny Blanco's Kids Revelation

In an exclusive interview with E! News, Kelly revealed she found a lump in her breast during a self-examination in March.

"I booked myself a mammogram," she continued. "I had just had one done eight months prior and the results came back clean. However, this new mammogram and sonogram did not, it came back showing a mass." 

The 53-year-old noted she was diagnosed with invasive carcinoma stage 1, grade 3 and that she is on her second of six initial chemotherapy treatments—with surgery, radiation and 11 more treatments to follow as part of her plan.

And as Kelly battles cancer, she knows she's fighting with her loved ones beside her.

"This is going to be a long, challenging year," Paige told E!, "but if anyone can kick cancer's butt, I'm confident it's my mom!" 

To learn more about Kelly's journey, keep reading.

Courtesy of Kelly Hyland

A Stunning Diagnosis

Just eight months after getting the all-clear, "I found a lump in my breast and booked myself a mammogram," Dance Moms alum Kelly Hyland revealed in an exclusive interview with E! News. Diagnosed with invasive carcinoma grade 3 this spring, she added, "I was shocked that it had grown that quickly." 

Courtesy of Kelly Hyland

Her Support Squad

With her kids Brooke Hyland, Josh Hyland and Paige Hyland alternating who accompanies her to chemotherapy appointments, Kelly has a solid team in place. As Josh told E! News, "I know my mom is strong enough to get through this."

Courtesy of Kelly Hyland

Livin' Off the Dance Floor

Kelly's support system includes not just her three kids, but their entire Dance Moms family.

Currently taping her podcasts Back to the Barre (with Chloé Lukasiak's mom Christi Lukasiak) and Dear Dance Mom... (with Maddie Ziegler and Kenzie Ziegler's mom Melissa Gisoni, Nia Sioux's mom Holly Frazier and Kendall Vertes' mom Jill Vertes) "all of my former costars are aware of what is going on," Kelly shared. "I’m very lucky to have such great friends and a flexible job that allows me to keep some normalcy during all of this."

Courtesy of Kelly Hyland

Her Treatment Plan

Currently on her second of six rounds of chemotherapy, Kelly will follow those treatments with surgery and radiation. "Then 11 more chemotherapy treatments," she shared. "I have a long journey ahead!"

Courtesy of Kelly Hyland

A Secret Weapon

In the hopes of preserving her hair, Kelly has been using scalp cooling system Amma during treatments. The cap "cools the scalp to a low temperature so that the blood vessels contract, reducing the blood flow to the hair follicles," she explained. "This limits the amount of chemo drugs to the hair follicles and reduces hair loss. Let's hope it works!"

Courtesy of Kelly Hyland

Shopping for a New Style

Paige and Brooke were on hand for Kelly's appointment at Pittsburgh's Serenity Wig Salon. "Both the salon and my girls being there with me made me feel comfortable and more confident," she explained, "as the thought of losing my hair has been hard for me."

Courtesy of Kelly Hyland

Her New Strands

Kelly walked away from her time at Serenity Wig Salon feeling confident in her choice. "They’re customizing the wig I chose to fit my head, coloring and styling it to my liking," she revealed of the winning look, "and even added some baby hairs for a more realistic look."

Courtesy of Kelly Hyland

Her Chemo Crew

Kelly's kids and her sister Carrie Matarazzo are taking turns accompanying her to the treatments, which can last upwards of 10 hours. "They are very long days," Kelly explained, "so I don’t want to put that responsibility on just one person."

Courtesy of Kelly Hyland

Source of Strength

"My children get me through the hard moments," Kelly said. And they inspire her to keep fighting for their shared future.

"I keep telling myself that I need to be strong for them," she explained. "I want to get healthy and onto the other side of this, so I can be there with my kids on their wedding days, to hold their children, and for every next step in their lives."

Courtesy of Kelly Hyland

Mother of the Bride

Brooke's May engagement to account manager Brian Thalman has proven to be "a great distraction," said Kelly, who's all in on wedding planning.

"I couldn’t be prouder of my daughters and my son," she added. "Despite all of the craziness that they have experienced throughout their childhood, they’ve all grown into mature, humble, fun-loving adults. They’re the best kids I could ask for and I’m beyond grateful to have them in my corner during all of this and beyond!"

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Dance Moms' Kelly Hyland Reveals Breast Cancer Diagnosis

2

Travis Kelce Reacts to Getting Booed While at NBA Playoffs Game

3

Selena Gomez Responds to Boyfriend Benny Blanco's Kids Revelation

4

Jason & Kylie Kelce Receive Apology From Mayor After Fan Interaction

5

Isabella Strahan Spent 19th Birthday Unconscious Amid Cancer Battle