Kelly Hyland Receives Support From Dance Moms Stars After Sharing Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Watch : 'Dance Moms' Kelly Hyland Reveals Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Dance Moms' Kelly Hyland isn't stepping through this journey alone.

After sharing her breast cancer diagnosis in an exclusive interview with E! News, the reality TV star received an outpouring of love and support on social media.

Among the heartfelt messages stacked tall like a pyramid were those from Kelly's children.

"The strongest person I know," daughter Paige Hyland wrote on Instagram Stories. "I love you more." Also singing the praise of her "strong mama," daughter Brooke Hyland added in a post, "I love you, mom."

In addition, Kelly—who's also mom to son Josh Hyland—was flooded with kind words from her daughters' former Dance Moms castmates.

"Love you so much @kellyhyland!" Nia Sioux added on Instagram Stories. "You're so strong." Similarly, Maddie Ziegler and Kenzie Ziegler expressed their love in the comments underneath Kelly's post, and Chloé Lukasiak shared the same sentiment with a series of heart emojis. Kalani Hilliker also offered some encouragement by writing, "You got this."