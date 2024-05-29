Kelly Hyland Receives Support From Dance Moms Stars After Sharing Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Dance Moms' Kelly Hyland isn't stepping through this journey alone.
After sharing her breast cancer diagnosis in an exclusive interview with E! News, the reality TV star received an outpouring of love and support on social media.
Among the heartfelt messages stacked tall like a pyramid were those from Kelly's children.
"The strongest person I know," daughter Paige Hyland wrote on Instagram Stories. "I love you more." Also singing the praise of her "strong mama," daughter Brooke Hyland added in a post, "I love you, mom."
In addition, Kelly—who's also mom to son Josh Hyland—was flooded with kind words from her daughters' former Dance Moms castmates.
"Love you so much @kellyhyland!" Nia Sioux added on Instagram Stories. "You're so strong." Similarly, Maddie Ziegler and Kenzie Ziegler expressed their love in the comments underneath Kelly's post, and Chloé Lukasiak shared the same sentiment with a series of heart emojis. Kalani Hilliker also offered some encouragement by writing, "You got this."
And you better believe their moms are in Kelly's corner, too.
"Love you so much!" Maddie and Kenzie's mom Melissa Gisoni commented. "You got this, and we got you!" Added Chloé's mom Christi Lukasiak, "I love you and the kids. Forever have your back."
Kalani's mom Kira Girard also didn't miss a beat when it came to rallying around Kelly—commenting "you got this"—and neither did Nia's mother Holly Frazier, who wrote on Instagram Stories, "Keeping you lifted in prayer @kellyhyland." Kendall Vertes' mom Jill Vertes also cheered her on by adding, "You're so strong Kelly! Keep it up we are all here for you."
In an exclusive interview with E! News, Kelly revealed she found a lump in her breast during a self-examination in March.
"I booked myself a mammogram," she continued. "I had just had one done eight months prior and the results came back clean. However, this new mammogram and sonogram did not, it came back showing a mass."
The 53-year-old noted she was diagnosed with invasive carcinoma stage 1, grade 3 and that she is on her second of six initial chemotherapy treatments—with surgery, radiation and 11 more treatments to follow as part of her plan.
And as Kelly battles cancer, she knows she's fighting with her loved ones beside her.
"This is going to be a long, challenging year," Paige told E!, "but if anyone can kick cancer's butt, I'm confident it's my mom!"
To learn more about Kelly's journey, keep reading.