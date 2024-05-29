Rumer Willis Shares Insight into Bruce Willis' Life as a Grandfather Amid Dementia Battle

Watch : Rumer Willis Talks Dad Bruce Willis' Latest Role: Being a Grandfather

When it comes to raising daughters, Bruce Willis has a sixth sense.

So after his eldest daughter Rumer Willis gave birth to a baby girl of her own, Louetta Isley Thomas Willis, the new grandfather and the now-13-month-old quickly formed an unbreakable bond.

"Lou is just starting to walk a little bit and she was walking over to [Bruce] and it was so sweet," Rumer told Today's Hoda Kotb May 29. "It's so nice because I feel like my dad is just, he's a girl dad through and through. It almost unlocks that kind of little kid, girl dad thing. He's so sweet with her."

Rumer, who shares her daughter with partner Derek Richard Thomas, posted a heartwarming photo of Bruce holding the toddler last month as part of a first birthday tribute to her little one. It marked a rare glimpse at the Die Hard actor, who stepped away from acting in 2022 and has been battling frontotemporal dementia.