Rumer Willis Shares Insight into Bruce Willis' Life as a Grandfather Amid Dementia Battle

When it comes to raising daughters, Bruce Willis has a sixth sense.
So after his eldest daughter Rumer Willis gave birth to a baby girl of her own, Louetta Isley Thomas Willis, the new grandfather and the now-13-month-old quickly formed an unbreakable bond.
"Lou is just starting to walk a little bit and she was walking over to [Bruce] and it was so sweet," Rumer told Today's Hoda Kotb May 29. "It's so nice because I feel like my dad is just, he's a girl dad through and through. It almost unlocks that kind of little kid, girl dad thing. He's so sweet with her."
Rumer, who shares her daughter with partner Derek Richard Thomas, posted a heartwarming photo of Bruce holding the toddler last month as part of a first birthday tribute to her little one. It marked a rare glimpse at the Die Hard actor, who stepped away from acting in 2022 and has been battling frontotemporal dementia.
And seeing her mom Demi Moore and dad—who also share daughters Scout Willis, 32, and Tallulah Willis, 30—become grandparents, has been a magical experience for Rumer.
"Honestly, seeing them with her, it just, it almost unlocks all of these childhood memories because being a grandparent, I think, is the best. They have all of the love and joy without any of the responsibilities," Rumer said about her parents' relationship with Lou. "They get to just spoil her."
That blended family spoiling her also includes Bruce's daughters Mabel Willis, 12, and Evelyn Willis, 10, whom he shares with wife Emma Heming Willis.
In fact, Emma shared a heartfelt message alongside a peek at the full family gathering to celebrate Rumer's daughter
"Family and friends gathered to celebrate sweet Louetta's first birthday," she wrote on Instagram. "What a blessing she is and to see @rumerwillis blossom into motherhood so effortlessly has truly done something to my heart."
