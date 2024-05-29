When Calls the Heart Stars Speak Out After Mamie Laverock’s Accident

Mamie Laverock's castmates are rallying around her.
After the 19-year-old fell from a five-story balcony and was put on life support May 26, a number of her fellow When Calls the Heart actors have shared their support, hopes for her recovery and the link to Mamie's GoFundMe page, created by her parents Rob and Nicole Compton.
Star Erin Krakow shared a screenshot of the fundraiser, writing, "I just donated. If you have the means to do so, I hope you will too," while Mamie's onscreen mother Johannah Newmarch wrote on her social media, "I love this wonderful family so much, and my heart is broken. Such a devastating time for them and all who care deeply for sweet Mamie. Please help if you can. They need all the support they can get to make it through this nightmare."
Andrea Brooks wrote on X, formerly Twitter, alongside the praying hands emoji, "This is heartbreaking news for the entire WCTH family. We love you Mamie," while actresses Gracyn Shinyei and Ava Grace Cooper both shared messages sending love to Mamie's family.
Fellow young actress Kadence Roach shared images of her and Mamie as kids on the Hallmark drama, captioning the May 28 post, "My heart breaks for Mamie and her family, I've donated, if you have the means to do so I hope you can support. My love goes out to you all."
Mamie's parents shared the news of her accident through the GoFundMe they created. While originally saying Mamie had been hospitalized after "having a medical emergency" on May 11, Rob and Nicole then shared an update: "We are deeply saddened to report that on May 26th, Mamie, who has been in intensive treatment for the past two weeks, was escorted out of a secure unit of the hospital and taken up to a balcony walkway from which she fell five stories."
"She sustained life threatening injuries, has undergone multiple extensive surgeries, and is currently on life support," her parents continued. "We are all devastated, in shock, at this intensely difficult time."
Mamie's parents have not shared an update at this time, and E! News was unable to locate a rep for Mamie for comment.
Mamie began her time on When Calls the Heart in 2014, appearing in a recurring role as Rosaleen Sullivan on the show's first two installments before returning in 2023 for the Hallmark series' 10th season. In 2015, Mamie received the Young Artists Award for best performance in a TV series for her role on the period piece.
Hallmark Channel also shared a message following Mamie's accident.
"We are deeply saddened to hear the news about Mamie Laverock," the network captioned a May 29 post, noting the network also donated to the family's GoFundMe. "As a beloved member of our When Calls the Heart community, we wish her and her family peace, comfort, and many prayers during this difficult time."