When Calls the Heart Stars Speak Out After Mamie Laverock’s Accident

Watch : 'When Calls the Heart' Star Mamie Laverock on Life Support After Falling Off Balcony

Mamie Laverock's castmates are rallying around her.

After the 19-year-old fell from a five-story balcony and was put on life support May 26, a number of her fellow When Calls the Heart actors have shared their support, hopes for her recovery and the link to Mamie's GoFundMe page, created by her parents Rob and Nicole Compton.

Star Erin Krakow shared a screenshot of the fundraiser, writing, "I just donated. If you have the means to do so, I hope you will too," while Mamie's onscreen mother Johannah Newmarch wrote on her social media, "I love this wonderful family so much, and my heart is broken. Such a devastating time for them and all who care deeply for sweet Mamie. Please help if you can. They need all the support they can get to make it through this nightmare."

Andrea Brooks wrote on X, formerly Twitter, alongside the praying hands emoji, "This is heartbreaking news for the entire WCTH family. We love you Mamie," while actresses Gracyn Shinyei and Ava Grace Cooper both shared messages sending love to Mamie's family.

Fellow young actress Kadence Roach shared images of her and Mamie as kids on the Hallmark drama, captioning the May 28 post, "My heart breaks for Mamie and her family, I've donated, if you have the means to do so I hope you can support. My love goes out to you all."