Why Shania Twain Doesn’t “Hate” Ex-Husband Robert “Mutt” Lange for Alleged Affair

Holding Grudges? That don't impress Shania Twain much.

The "Man! I Feel Like a Woman!" singer shared where her relationship with ex-husband Robert "Mutt" Lange stands more than 15 years after his alleged affair with her close friend Marie-Anne Thiebaud ended their marriage.

"It's very hard to hate or not be able to forgive somebody that you believe is a human being that deserves empathy and understanding," Shania explained on the May 28 episode of the Great Company With Jamie Laing podcast. "I think we all do. So, do I hate my ex-husband for making a mistake? No, it's his mistake, not my mistake."

"It's so sad for him that he made such a grave mistake that he has to live with," she continued, "but that's not my weight."

And for the 58-year-old, it's important to look at these situations with a lens of compassion.

"Forgiveness, more specifically for me anyway, is not about forgetting necessarily," she explained. "It's about understanding the other person, and that might mean that they're wrong. Maybe you believe forever that whatever they did was wrong."