This Under-the-Radar, Affordable Fashion Brand Will Make You Look like an Influencer

Hey fashionistas, let me clue you in on a little secret: You don't need to splurge to slay. Enter VICI, the ultimate budget-friendly brand that's about to revolutionize your closet. With a stunning selection of trendy pieces that exude sophistication without the hefty price tag, VICI is your go-to destination for achieving that influencer-worthy look on a budget.
Forget about emptying your wallet for designer labels. VICI has got you covered with high-quality, on-trend pieces that won't leave you penniless. From chic dresses to versatile tops and everything in between, VICI is a treasure trove for fashion lovers who crave runway-worthy looks without the extravagant cost. Trust me, once you dive into the world of VICI fashion, you'll wonder why you ever spent a fortune elsewhere. Get ready to turn heads and receive compliments galore with VICI, the ultimate destination for budget-friendly yet undeniably stylish clothing.
VICI Brixton Denim Skort
Revamp your summer wardrobe with this denim skort, seamlessly combining the elegance of a skirt with the practicality of shorts. Fashioned from premium denim, it features a flattering high-waisted fit and an asymmetrical front for a contemporary look.
VICI Deena High Waisted Pocketed Shorts
Introducing your must-have summer essential: these high-waisted pocketed shorts in a bold shade of pink. The high-waisted silhouette elongates the legs, while the pockets add a practical yet chic touch.
VICI Lemon Spritz Long Sleeve Crop Top & Lemon Spritz Tropical Midi Skirt
Introducing your new summer ensemble: this vibrant long-sleeve crop top paired with a tropical midi skirt. The top boasts a playful lemon print, while the skirt features a matching design for a cohesive look. Made from lightweight fabric, this set promises comfort and breathability on warm days.
VICI Belinda Woven Slouchy Tote
Indulge in laid-back luxury with this exquisitely crafted tote. Featuring a stylish woven design, it effortlessly blends bohemian charm with modern sophistication.
VICI Ember Glow Tie Waist Jumpsuit
Step into effortless elegance with this stunning jumpsuit, featuring a flattering tie-waist silhouette and a rich terracotta hue. The plunging neckline adds a touch of allure, while the wide-leg design embodies chic sophistication.
VICI x Madison Erica Denim Midi Skirt
Upgrade your denim collection with this stunning midi skirt, boasting a sleek slit for added flair. Crafted from high-quality denim, it hugs your curves while offering comfort and style. The midi length exudes sophistication, while the slit adds a touch of allure.
Teresa Short Sleeve Lace Button Down Top
Embrace elegance with this delicate lace button-down top, ideal for infusing your outfit with a hint of romance. Made with intricate detailing and a soft, breathable fabric, it effortlessly combines style with comfort. The short sleeves offer a breezy feel, while the button-down front adds a timeless touch.
VICI Calhoun Slinky Knit Column Midi Dress
This slinky knit midi dress has a show-stopping open back detail you'll be obsessed with. Whether you're attending a cocktail party or a summer soirée, this dress is sure to turn heads and leave a lasting impression.
VICI Gold Coast Shell Clutch
This stunning, metallic clutch adds a touch of glamour to any outfit. Compact yet spacious enough to hold your essentials, it is both stylish and practical.
VICI Wagner Nylon Sling Backpack
This bag's minimalist design combines functionality with style, making it perfect for everyday use.
VICI Adria Tie Front Cropped Long Sleeve Top & Adria High Rise Tiered Wide Leg Pants
Pair this chic tie-front cropped long-sleeve top with tiered wide-leg fashion pants for effortless style. The top has a flattering silhouette with a tie-front detail, while the pants offer a flowy and elegant look.
VICI Alana Pocketed Satin Cargo Joggers
These joggers offer a sophisticated twist on a casual classic. The cargo-style pockets add a touch of utility and style, while the elasticized waistband ensures a comfortable fit. And, that satin fabric? It's to die for.
VICI Izzie Denim Pocketed Jumpsuit
You need this one-and-done outfit. It delivers a flattering silhouette with a hint of casual sophistication. The pocket detailing adds a practical yet chic touch, while the adjustable waist tie allows for a customized fit.
VICI Soulmate Large Bubble Heart Earrings
These large bubble heart earrings add a touch of whimsy to any outfit. Crafted with attention to detail, these earrings feature a playful design that is sure to turn heads. The lightweight construction ensures comfortable wear all day long, while the subtle sparkle adds a hint of glamour.
VICI Down To Ride Faux Leather Baseball Cap
Bring the cool factor to any outfit with a faux leather cap— the most stylish way to hide a bad hair day.
VICI Jennings Split Hem Straight Jeans
These jeans effortlessly blend style and comfort. The split hem detail adds a touch of edge, while the straight-leg design ensures a timeless look. Whether you're dressing up for a night out or keeping it casual for daytime errands, these versatile jeans are sure to become a staple in your wardrobe.
VICI Bradley Crochet Button Down Cover Up Top & Bradley Crochet Striped Coverup
Here's the ultimate summer duo: this crochet button-down cover-up top paired with striped crochet cover-up shorts. The top has intricate crochet detailing and a breezy button-down design, perfect for layering over your favorite swimsuit. Paired with the matching striped shorts, this set offers a chic and coordinated look for beach days or poolside lounging.
