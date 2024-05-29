Sofía Vergara Reveals She Gets Botox and Her Future Plastic Surgery Plans

Watch : Sofia Vergara Says She Felt Empowered Sharing the Reason Behind Her Divorce

Sofía Vergara isn't afraid to defy the aging process.

In fact, the Modern Family alum revealed she plans to get plastic surgery—but there's a reason she hasn't quite gone under the knife just yet.

"I'm going to do every plastic surgery that I can do when I'm ready," Sofía told Allure in an interview published May 28. "I wish I had more downtime; I would've done stuff already. [But] because I'm in front of the camera, it's not like I can do something and then sit in my house recuperating for weeks."

However, there is one beauty procedure she does on a regular basis to maintain her appearance.

"I've been doing Botox for a long time in my neck, [around] my eyes," she confessed, before noting, "I don't believe in filler. I feel filler does good when you're really young and you want a little bit more cheeks or to plump your lips a little bit. At my age—51—I feel it's not going to make you look younger. It is going to make you look more done."