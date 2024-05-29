Selena Gomez Responds to Boyfriend Benny Blanco Revealing He Wants Marriage and Kids

Selena Gomez knows real love is a rare beauty.
Which is why when it comes to her relationship with Benny Blanco—who recently shared his desire to one day marry and have children with the beauty mogul—the revelation doesn't scare her.
"He can't lie to save his life," she joked in an interview with TIME, published May 29, after Benny's quotes were brought up. "If he's asked a question, he'll answer it."
But while the 31-year-old, whose private life has been subjected to public speculation and scrutiny for decades, is more cautious with what she shares, she doesn't fault him for it.
"I know what people can do to people I love," she explained. "My own fans, who I adore and feel like have shaped who I am, will say the most hurtful things to me about how I live my life. But he has the strength in him that none of that noise fazes him."
She continued, "It's really impressive, and I just cherish every moment with him. I don't know what the future holds, but I do know that he's not going anywhere any time soon."
So instead of worrying about the future or dwelling in the past, since debuting her new romance in December, Selena is enjoying her love in the present.
"I was alone for five years, and I got really used to it," she reflected. "A lot of people are afraid of being alone and I probably tortured myself in my head for like two years being alone, and then I kind of accepted it. Then I came up with my plan, which was I was going to adopt at 35 if I had not met anyone."
But instead of meeting someone new, Selena suddenly realized that her feelings for her longtime friend Benny had shifted. As she put it, "It just happens when you least expect it."
Selena's comments come a month after Benny shared his ideas for the future.
"I want to have kids," he told Howard Stern during a May 14 appearance on The Howard Stern Show. "That's the next goal, to check the box. I have a ton of godkids, I've got a ton of nephews. I love being around kids."
And while he confirmed he hasn't bough a ring, he did adorably tell the host, "When I do look at her, I'm always like, ‘I don't know a world where it could be better than this.'"
So until Benny and Selena decide whether or not to embark on those next steps, keep reading to see all the ways they've shown they love each other like a love song.