Selena Gomez Responds to Boyfriend Benny Blanco Revealing He Wants Marriage and Kids

Selena Gomez knows real love is a rare beauty.

Which is why when it comes to her relationship with Benny Blanco—who recently shared his desire to one day marry and have children with the beauty mogul—the revelation doesn't scare her.

"He can't lie to save his life," she joked in an interview with TIME, published May 29, after Benny's quotes were brought up. "If he's asked a question, he'll answer it."

But while the 31-year-old, whose private life has been subjected to public speculation and scrutiny for decades, is more cautious with what she shares, she doesn't fault him for it.

"I know what people can do to people I love," she explained. "My own fans, who I adore and feel like have shaped who I am, will say the most hurtful things to me about how I live my life. But he has the strength in him that none of that noise fazes him."

She continued, "It's really impressive, and I just cherish every moment with him. I don't know what the future holds, but I do know that he's not going anywhere any time soon."