Selena Gomez Responds to Boyfriend Benny Blanco Revealing He Wants Marriage and Kids

Selena Gomez is locked in with boyfriend Benny Blanco—and his comments about marriage and kids in the future won't deter her.

May 29, 2024
EngagementsSelena GomezCeleb KidsCouplesCelebritiesBenny Blanco
Watch: Benny Blanco Says Having Kids With Selena Gomez is the "Next Goal"

Selena Gomez knows real love is a rare beauty. 

Which is why when it comes to her relationship with Benny Blancowho recently shared his desire to one day marry and have children with the beauty mogul—the revelation doesn't scare her. 

"He can't lie to save his life," she joked in an interview with TIME, published May 29, after Benny's quotes were brought up. "If he's asked a question, he'll answer it."

But while the 31-year-old, whose private life has been subjected to public speculation and scrutiny for decades, is more cautious with what she shares, she doesn't fault him for it. 

"I know what people can do to people I love," she explained. "My own fans, who I adore and feel like have shaped who I am, will say the most hurtful things to me about how I live my life. But he has the strength in him that none of that noise fazes him."

She continued, "It's really impressive, and I just cherish every moment with him. I don't know what the future holds, but I do know that he's not going anywhere any time soon."

photos
Selena Gomez Through the Years

So instead of worrying about the future or dwelling in the past, since debuting her new romance in December, Selena is enjoying her love in the present. 

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Dance Moms' Kelly Hyland Reveals Breast Cancer Diagnosis

2

Isabella Strahan Spent 19th Birthday Unconscious Amid Cancer Battle

3

Travis Kelce Reacts to Getting Booed While at NBA Playoffs Game

"I was alone for five years, and I got really used to it," she reflected. "A lot of people are afraid of being alone and I probably tortured myself in my head for like two years being alone, and then I kind of accepted it. Then I came up with my plan, which was I was going to adopt at 35 if I had not met anyone." 

But instead of meeting someone new, Selena suddenly realized that her feelings for her longtime friend Benny had shifted. As she put it, "It just happens when you least expect it."

Selena's comments come a month after Benny shared his ideas for the future. 

"I want to have kids," he told Howard Stern during a May 14 appearance on The Howard Stern Show. "That's the next goal, to check the box. I have a ton of godkids, I've got a ton of nephews. I love being around kids." 

And while he confirmed he hasn't bough a ring, he did adorably tell the host, "When I do look at her, I'm always like, ‘I don't know a world where it could be better than this.'"

So until Benny and Selena decide whether or not to embark on those next steps, keep reading to see all the ways they've shown they love each other like a love song. 

Kevin Winter/WireImage / Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Rare Impact Fund

Blossoming Romance

Amid romance rumors in early December 2023, Selena Gomez commented on a fan page's Instagram post, regarding Benny Blanco, "He is my absolute everything in my heart."

She continued, "Why has he been the best thing that's ever happened to me. He's still better than anyone I've ever been with."

The Rare Beauty founder also shared a photo on her Instagram Story of her leaning her head on what looked to be Benny's chest.

Instagram/@selenagomez

With This Ring...

After appearing to confirm her relationship with Benny, Selena shared this pic on her Instagram Stories, which shows her wearing a bejeweled "B" ring.

Instagram/@selenagomez

That Kiss

...including a pic of the two kissing. 

Instagram / Selena Gomez

Quality Time

In mid-December, Selena shared several photos of herself hanging out in New York City with Benny and their friends.

Instagram, Selena Gomez

Appreciating Art

Two days after Christmas 2023, Selena shared new pics of the couple at what appeared to be an art exhibit.

Instagram / Selena Gomez

PDA Alert

Selena posted this pic of herself and Benny one day before New Year's Eve 2023.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Slam Dunk Date Night

The pair attended the Los Angeles Lakers' home game against the Miami Heat in January 2024.

Instagram/Selena Gomez

Can't Keep Their Hands to Themselves

The couple packed on PDA in this February 2024 snapshot.

Instagram/Selena Gomez

Open Book

Selena celebrated the release of Benny's Open Wide in April 2024, captioning photos of the pair enjoying a cake shaped like his cookbook, "So proud."

