Will Below Deck Med ‘s Captain Sandy Yawn Officiate Aesha Scott's Wedding? The Stew Says...

Aesha Scott is in no rush to walk down the aisle.
In fact, after getting engaged to boyfriend of four years Scott Dobson earlier this month, the Below Deck Mediterranean star revealed why they are planning a wedding date that's at least a year and a half away.
"We want to have a long engagement," the Chief Stew exclusively told E! News Correspondent Will Marfuggi, "because it's fun saying 'fiancé.' Then, with this global tribe, I want to give people enough time to save and really turn it into a holiday, because we want to get married in New Zealand." (For more exclusive scoop from Aesha, watch E! News tonight, May 30, at 11 p.m.)
Calling Scott's beachside proposal in their native New Zealand "amazing" and "so beautiful," Aesha also revealed how getting engaged has changed their dynamic.
"It's kind of turned me into a more regular person in terms of relationships," the 31-year-old explained, "because, ever since Scott and I first started dating, I've spent six months of the year apart from him. So, we've done a lot of long distance, it's never bothered me at all before."
However, that's totally changed since he put a ring on it.
"Ever since we got engaged, I'll be away from him for like two days and I'm like, 'Oh, I miss my man!'" Aesha continued. "I just feel so in love with him. It's a really cool feeling."
So, would the Bravo star ever consider asking her Below Deck Med boss Captain Sandy Yawn to preside over her and Scott's nuptials?
"I wouldn't have her officiate my wedding because, we're close, but we're not close enough that I'd give her that honor," Aesha explained. "But she will definitely be invited, I would love her to watch it."
Speaking of "I dos," Aesha attended Sandy's wedding to Leah Shafer earlier this month, which, naturally, took place on a yacht in Fort Lauderdale.
"It was beautiful, it was so nice," Aesha gushed of the ceremony, which saw Below Deck alum Kate Chastain among the guests. "We were all bawling our eyes out and it was so fitting for her, being on a super-yacht. It felt very right."
