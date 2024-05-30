NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyals
Will Below Deck Med ‘s Captain Sandy Yawn Officiate Aesha Scott's Wedding? The Stew Says...

Below Deck Mediterranean's newly engaged Chief Stew Aesha Scott revealed details of her upcoming wedding, if Sandy Yawn will be invited, plus inside scoop from the Captain's recent nuptials.

Watch: Captain Sandy Ships Jason Chambers With THIS 'Bravo-lebrity'

Aesha Scott is in no rush to walk down the aisle.

In fact, after getting engaged to boyfriend of four years Scott Dobson earlier this month, the Below Deck Mediterranean star revealed why they are planning a wedding date that's at least a year and a half away.

"We want to have a long engagement," the Chief Stew exclusively told E! News Correspondent Will Marfuggi, "because it's fun saying 'fiancé.' Then, with this global tribe, I want to give people enough time to save and really turn it into a holiday, because we want to get married in New Zealand." (For more exclusive scoop from Aesha, watch E! News tonight, May 30, at 11 p.m.)

Calling Scott's beachside proposal in their native New Zealand "amazing" and "so beautiful," Aesha also revealed how getting engaged has changed their dynamic.

"It's kind of turned me into a more regular person in terms of relationships," the 31-year-old explained, "because, ever since Scott and I first started dating, I've spent six months of the year apart from him. So, we've done a lot of long distance, it's never bothered me at all before." 

However, that's totally changed since he put a ring on it.

"Ever since we got engaged, I'll be away from him for like two days and I'm like, 'Oh, I miss my man!'" Aesha continued. "I just feel so in love with him. It's a really cool feeling."

So, would the Bravo star ever consider asking her Below Deck Med boss Captain Sandy Yawn to preside over her and Scott's nuptials?

"I wouldn't have her officiate my wedding because, we're close, but we're not close enough that I'd give her that honor," Aesha explained. "But she will definitely be invited, I would love her to watch it." 

Speaking of "I dos," Aesha attended Sandy's wedding to Leah Shafer earlier this month, which, naturally, took place on a yacht in Fort Lauderdale.

"It was beautiful, it was so nice," Aesha gushed of the ceremony, which saw Below Deck alum Kate Chastain among the guests. "We were all bawling our eyes out and it was so fitting for her, being on a super-yacht. It felt very right."

Don't miss Aesha and Sandy reunite when Below Deck Mediterranean season nine premieres Monday, June 3, at 9 p.m. on Bravo. And catch more of our interview with Aesha tonight on E! News at 11 p.m.

Keep reading to meet the new season nine crew.

Captain Sandy Yawn

Hometown: Bradenton, FL·

Birth date: Feb. 23·

Zodiac sign: Pisces·

Years of experience in the yachting industry: 36·

Favorite off-boat activities: "Snowboarding, skiing and playing in the water."

What is your wildest charter guest story from your career?

"I had guests shooting water balloons from a massive slingshot on deck into a crowd during the Cannes Film Festival. The guests were also dressed for a red carpet.·"

What was your first impression of Mustique?

"I was excited to run it because it was built in the same shipyard as the White Star, the vessel I became captain on in 2003."

Favorite place you’ve been on charter/place you traveled?

"I love the south of France and the Amalfi Coast."

What’s one thing about working and living on a boat that would surprise people?

"The show reveals it all, so no surprises there."

Chief Stew Aesha Scott

Hometown: Tauranga, New Zealand

Birthdate: Nov. 27

Zodiac sign: SagittariusYears of experience in yachting: 8

Favorite off-boat activities: "I love hiking, yoga and reading. Additionally, I love sipping a cocktail in the sun while reading a book. It’s probably my favorite activity."

What do you do in your off time in your room on the boat? "I’m usually so busy going over orders or preferences for the next charter guests. I try to send a message to Scott or nap if I can. Even 10 minutes of closed eyes is a dream.

"What is the best place on the boat to find privacy? "Privacy doesn’t really exist on a boat. Cleaning a guest bathroom is probably the most privacy I’ll get and I often enjoy quiet time in there. Otherwise, when I’m in the shower."

What’s one thing about working and living on a boat that would surprise people?

"Stews don’t spend much time outside. When you finish a season people are always shocked that we aren’t tan. 'But you work on a boat!?' We work inside and don’t see much sun and definitely don’t swim until the season is over."

Sum up this season in three words: "Management skills tested."

Deckhand Gael Cameron

Hometown: Sydney, Australia

Birth date: May 14

Zodiac sign: Taurus· Years of experience in the yachting industry: 3

Favorite off-boat activities: "Free diving, scuba diving and eating."

What Bravo shows do you watch?

"The Housewives."

What is your wildest charter guest story from your career?

"I have had an entire group get dropped off a day charter only to find they left someone behind with their head in the toilet."

Favorite place you’ve been on charter/place you traveled?

"Thailand. The water is beautiful, the food kills and the atmosphere is buzzer."

What’s one thing about working and living on a boat that would surprise people?

"As much as it seems like a dream job, there are sacrifices we make. We’re away from our friends and family for years at a time sometimes and maintaining a healthy long distance relationships can be very challenging."

Stew Bri Muller

Hometown: Port Elizabeth, South Africa

Birthdate: April 22

Zodiac sign: Taurus

Years of experience in the yachting industry: 3

Favorite off-boat activities: "Anything that involves getting in the water, such as snorkeling, scuba diving, tubing, going down slides and jumping off the sun deck."

Special skills: "I did a course on manicures and pedicures, but never got the certification due to lack of time before yachting again. I can do nails, though."

What is your wildest charter guest story from your career?

"So many crazy things have happened that crazy stories for other people are just normal day to day occurrences for me. I’d probably end up with a lawsuit if I had to tell you."

Favorite place you’ve been on charter/place you traveled?

"On charter, my favorite place has been the U.S. Virgin Islands and British Virgin Islands. I got to swim with dolphins and snorkel in my free time…a literal dream."

What’s one thing about working and living on a boat that would surprise people?

"Believe it or not, but land sickness is a thing after spending a lot of time on a yacht. Your world rocks for maybe three days after hopping off the boat."

Stew Elena Dubaich

Hometown: Škofja Loka, Slovenia

Birth date: July 5

Zodiac sign: Cancer

Years of experience in the yachting industry: 8

Favorite off-boat activities: "Weightlifting and gaining back the muscle mass I normally lose during a charter season."

Special skills: "I’m a massage therapist, personal trainer and yoga instructor. I love teaching guided meditations (Yoga Nidra)."

What is your wildest charter guest story from your career?

"I was invited by the yacht owner to go on my first helicopter ride overlooking the British Virgin Islands. I felt incredibly blessed in that moment."

Favorite place you’ve been on charter/place you traveled?

"The coolest place I’ve been to on a yacht was Cuba. Greenland, Patagonia and the Amazon River have also really stood out to me. As far as my own travels, I’ve really enjoyed Taiwan."

What’s one thing about working and living on a boat that would surprise people?

"How hard it is to stop yachting and get used to 'regular life.' It’s an addictive lifestyle as there’s few things to worry about—accommodation, food, laundry—as it’s all taken care of. Leaving that behind and coming back to regular life is a very hard transition for most of us."

Bosun Iain Maclean

Hometown: Cape Town, South Africa

Birth date: March 21

Zodiac sign: Aries

Years of experience in the yachting industry: 5

Favorite off-boat activities: "I like going to the gym, hiking, kloofing, surfing, jolling, music festivals, hanging out with friends and family and going to the beach."

Special skills: "Being friendly and positive all the time."

What was your first impression of the Mustique?

"In need of some good maintenance, but a good-sized strong ship with solid bones."

Favorite place you've been on charter? "Ponza and Palmarola, Italy."

What’s one thing about working and living on a boat that would surprise people?

"Honestly, I find that the job as a whole surprises most people that aren't in the industry."

Chef Johnathan Shillingford

Hometown: Roseau, Dominica

Birth date: July 7

Zodiac sign: Cancer

Years of experience in the yachting industry: 7

Special skills: "Twerking, singing, cooking all the food and design. I’m also great at accents."

What Bravo shows do you watch?

"Real Housewives, Queer Eye, Top Chef and Project Runway."

Who do you miss most from home when you’re traveling for work?

"My mom. Gilly is my rock and the best cheerleader anyone could ask for."

What was your first impression of the Mustique?

"She’s a cute, big, old girl who maybe needs a face lift."

Favorite place you’ve been on charter/place you traveled?

"I love French Polynesia and the Tuamotu Islands. Both are, literally, heaven on Earth."

Deckhand Joe Bradley

Hometown: Alicante, Spain

Birth date: March 18

Zodiac sign: Pisces

Years of experience in the yachting industry: 3

Favorite off-boat activities: "Rock climbing, go karting, motorbikes, the awe of sunsets, dancing, playing the guitar, piano and swimming."

Special skills: "I play the guitar, piano and speak fluent Spanish."

Who do you miss most from home when you’re traveling for work? "The most beautiful, kind and powerful woman this world has to offer … my mother."

What is your wildest charter story from your career?

"There was a Catamaran crash in Italy. A huge Catamaran lost power and crashed against all the boats."

What are the smallest tips you’ve ever gotten?

"I had a guy onboard who owned a nut packaging company and I got a packet of nuts. They weren’t even salted."

Deckhand Nathan Gallager

Hometown: Burtonport, Ireland

Birth date: June 19

Zodiac sign: Gemini

Years of experience in the yachting industry: 2

Favorite off-boat activities: "Everything to do with boats!"

Special skills: "Making people laugh."

What Bravo shows do you watch?

"Below Deck franchise and Summer House."

What do you do in your off time on the boat?

"I enjoy travelling on my time off. I’m currently saving for a house in Spain, so my time off is limited."

What are the biggest and smallest tips you’ve ever gotten?

"The tips I got while on the Mustique are the biggest. I’ve never received tips like that in my life."

What’s one thing about working and living on a boat that would surprise people?

"You can make friends with people you’d never make friends with in normal life."

