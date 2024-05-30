Will Below Deck Med ‘s Captain Sandy Yawn Officiate Aesha Scott's Wedding? The Stew Says...

Watch : Captain Sandy Ships Jason Chambers With THIS 'Bravo-lebrity'

Aesha Scott is in no rush to walk down the aisle.

In fact, after getting engaged to boyfriend of four years Scott Dobson earlier this month, the Below Deck Mediterranean star revealed why they are planning a wedding date that's at least a year and a half away.

"We want to have a long engagement," the Chief Stew exclusively told E! News Correspondent Will Marfuggi, "because it's fun saying 'fiancé.' Then, with this global tribe, I want to give people enough time to save and really turn it into a holiday, because we want to get married in New Zealand." (For more exclusive scoop from Aesha, watch E! News tonight, May 30, at 11 p.m.)

Calling Scott's beachside proposal in their native New Zealand "amazing" and "so beautiful," Aesha also revealed how getting engaged has changed their dynamic.

"It's kind of turned me into a more regular person in terms of relationships," the 31-year-old explained, "because, ever since Scott and I first started dating, I've spent six months of the year apart from him. So, we've done a lot of long distance, it's never bothered me at all before."