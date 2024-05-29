Yellowstone's Ryan Bingham Marries Costar Hassie Harrison in Western-Themed Wedding

Watch : Yellowstone Co-Stars Ryan Bingham & Hassie Harrison Confirm ROMANCE

Ryan Bingham and Hassie Harrison are breaking new ground on their romance.

A little over a year after confirming their romance, the Yellowstone stars recently wed in a ceremony at Hassie's family home in Texas.

"From the start, Ryan and I just really wanted to create a day that wasn't just a series of events—but a heartfelt experience that centered around emotions, comfort, intimacy, and genuine moments with the people we love the most," the 34-year-old told Vogue of their decision to tie the knot in their home state. "Every choice was a reflection of us, and getting to witness it all come to life was incredible."

The Western-themed affair maintained the couple's personal flair with a "cowboy black tie" dress code, and a pre-wedding extravaganza at the Crescent Club in Dallas, which Hassie noted is a favorite spot for her family. Of course, Ryan's three children—whom he shares with ex wife Anna Axster—also participated in the event as a ring bearer, flower girl, and to walk their dog down the aisle.