Yellowstone's Ryan Bingham Marries Costar Hassie Harrison in Western-Themed Wedding

Ryan Bingham and Hassie Harrison are breaking new ground on their romance.
A little over a year after confirming their romance, the Yellowstone stars recently wed in a ceremony at Hassie's family home in Texas.
"From the start, Ryan and I just really wanted to create a day that wasn't just a series of events—but a heartfelt experience that centered around emotions, comfort, intimacy, and genuine moments with the people we love the most," the 34-year-old told Vogue of their decision to tie the knot in their home state. "Every choice was a reflection of us, and getting to witness it all come to life was incredible."
The Western-themed affair maintained the couple's personal flair with a "cowboy black tie" dress code, and a pre-wedding extravaganza at the Crescent Club in Dallas, which Hassie noted is a favorite spot for her family. Of course, Ryan's three children—whom he shares with ex wife Anna Axster—also participated in the event as a ring bearer, flower girl, and to walk their dog down the aisle.
The 43-year-old's daughter even played a piece on the piano for the reception, which Hassie called, "a magical moment that we will never forget."
Although the pair worked together on Yellowstone, playing love interests Walker and Laramie until 2022, respectively, their paths actually romantically crossed thanks to Hassie's mother.
"She and Ryan met by chance through a mutual friend at a charity event in Dallas during a production break," The Tacoma FD alum explained. "I wasn't there, but it just happened to be during a time when both Ryan and I were transitioning into new chapters of our lives."
And evidently, her mother was equipped to play matchmaker as Hassie added, "They got to talking and discovered just how many Texas-based friends and acquaintances we had in common—so sensing an opportunity, she encouraged Ryan to give me a call."
Soon after, the pair's relationship, which began in 2023, became serious—and even led to two marriage proposals.
While Ryan ultimately proposed with a steak dinner, Hassie admits she first coaxed out of the singer after a night of him acting very nervous.
"He broke the silence and said, ‘I want to ask you to marry me, but only if you say yes.' I didn't hesitate a moment before telling him I would," she recalled. "It's true what they say—when you know, you just know."
