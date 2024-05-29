NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyals

Yellowstone's Ryan Bingham Marries Costar Hassie Harrison in Western-Themed Wedding

Over a year after confirming their romance, Yellowstone costars Ryan Bingham and Cassie Harrison are married, with the pair tying the knot in in Texas.

May 29, 2024
Celebrities
Watch: Yellowstone Co-Stars Ryan Bingham & Hassie Harrison Confirm ROMANCE

Ryan Bingham and Hassie Harrison are breaking new ground on their romance. 

A little over a year after confirming their romance, the Yellowstone stars recently wed in a ceremony at Hassie's family home in Texas.

"From the start, Ryan and I just really wanted to create a day that wasn't just a series of events—but a heartfelt experience that centered around emotions, comfort, intimacy, and genuine moments with the people we love the most," the 34-year-old told Vogue of their decision to tie the knot in their home state. "Every choice was a reflection of us, and getting to witness it all come to life was incredible."

The Western-themed affair maintained the couple's personal flair with a "cowboy black tie" dress code, and a pre-wedding extravaganza at the Crescent Club in Dallas, which Hassie noted is a favorite spot for her family. Of course, Ryan's three children—whom he shares with ex wife Anna Axster—also participated in the event as a ring bearer, flower girl, and to walk their dog down the aisle. 

The 43-year-old's daughter even played a piece on the piano for the reception, which Hassie called, "a magical moment that we will never forget."

Although the pair worked together on Yellowstone, playing love interests Walker and Laramie until 2022, respectively, their paths actually romantically crossed thanks to Hassie's mother.

"She and Ryan met by chance through a mutual friend at a charity event in Dallas during a production break," The Tacoma FD alum explained. "I wasn't there, but it just happened to be during a time when both Ryan and I were transitioning into new chapters of our lives."

Greg Doherty/Getty Images for Bingham's Bourbon

And evidently, her mother was equipped to play matchmaker as Hassie added, "They got to talking and discovered just how many Texas-based friends and acquaintances we had in common—so sensing an opportunity, she encouraged Ryan to give me a call."

Soon after, the pair's relationship, which began in 2023, became serious—and even led to two marriage proposals. 

While Ryan ultimately proposed with a steak dinner, Hassie admits she first coaxed out of the singer after a night of him acting very nervous. 

"He broke the silence and said, ‘I want to ask you to marry me, but only if you say yes.' I didn't hesitate a moment before telling him I would," she recalled. "It's true what they say—when you know, you just know."

Keep reading to see more awe-worthy celebrity vow exchanges. 

Greg Doherty/Getty Images for Bingham's Bourbon

Hassie Harrison & Ryan Bingham 

The former Yellowstone actors announced in May 2024 that they'd exchanged vows after a year of dating—as Hassie noted to Vogue, "It’s true what they say—when you know, you just know.”

Instagram/Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown & Jake Bongiovi

The Stranger Things actress and the son of singer Jon Bon Jovi said "I do" during a private May ceremony, multiple outlets reported.

Instagram

Hailie Jade & Evan McClintock

The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in May 2024, which came a little over a year after they announced their engagement.

Arnold Jerocki/WireImage

Taylor Kinney & Ashley Cruger

The Chicago Fire star tied the knot with the model in a private ceremony in Chicago on April 30 after two years together.

Instagram/Leah Shafer

Sandy Yawn & Leah Shafer

The Below Deck Captain married her fiancée after five years of dating in a May 11 ceremony which, naturally, took place on a yacht. 

TikTok

Sheri Easterling & Jess Curtis

Addison Rae's mom announced on May 11 that she and the high school football coach have been married, "One whole week today."

Photo by Emma McIntyre/Variety via Getty Images

Nick Viall & Natalie Joy

The Bachelor alum and his girlfriend of about four years got married on April 27 in an elegant wedding ceremony on a Georgia farm owned by Natalie's family. The nuptials arrived two months after the couple welcomed their first child together, a daughter named River Rose Viall

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Paramount+

Alex Cooper & Matt Kaplan

The Call Her Daddy host and the film producer tied the knot in an intimate Mexico ceremony on April 4 after four years of dating.  

Gerardo Mora/Getty Images

Kimberly J. Brown & Daniel Kountz

The Halloweentown II costars married on April 19, 2024, several years after reconnecting.

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Don Lemon & Tim Malone

The former CNN anchor married the real estate broker at a church in New York City April 6, five years to the day they got engaged and on Tim's 40th birthday.

Jenna Brandt/Instagram

Brock Purdy & Jenna Brandt

The San Francisco 49ers quarterback married his partner in Des Moines, Iowa March 9, almost a month after his team faced off against the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2024 Super Bowl.

Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Shohei Ohtani

The Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher, who previously made headlines for his $700 million contract with the team, announced in February that he quietly got married. While he didn't name his wife, he did say she was someone "who is very special to me."

Instagram

Johnny & Morgan Galecki

The actor kicked off a new chapter in his life with a big bang, sharing in February that he and his now-wife Morgan privately got married and welcomed a baby girl.

Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Donald Glover & Michelle White

Mr. & Mrs. Glover, no Smith here: In early February, the Atlanta star revealed he privately tied the knot with his longtime partner Michelle.

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images

Lauren Alaina & Cam Arnold

The American Idol alum and her now-husband tied the knot during a celebration in downtown Nashville on Feb. 4.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Candace Cameron Bure’s Son Lev & Elliot Dunham

The Full House alum announced her son Lev and his now-wife Elliot tied the knot at the end of January.

JOHN FLEENOR / DISNEY

Gerry Turner & Theresa Nist

The couple officially kicked off the new year as newlyweds, tying the knot during the Golden Wedding, which aired Jan. 4. The duo announced their separation just a few months later in April 2024. 

