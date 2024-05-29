Why Real Housewives of Dubai's Caroline Stanbury Used Ozempic During "Midlife Crisis"

Caroline Stanbury doesn't regret giving Ozempic a shot.
The Real Housewives of Dubai star spoke out about using the Type 2 diabetes medication to lose weight after going through a "midlife crisis" at 45.
"After 40, we all know it's very, very hard to lose weight," Caroline said in the May 22 episode of her podcast Uncut & Uncensored With Caroline Stanbury. "But I met so many 40-year-old women going, 'How have you done it?' And I don't want to lie to you, I used Ozempic, which I think is one of the best tools if you're able to use it."
Although the 48-year-old didn't share how much weight she gained, she's in a much better place. "I know what I was before," she continued, "and I'm truly happy now."
This isn't the first time she's praised Ozempic. In September, she admitted to using the drug after the IVF process made her "blow up." However, not everyone in her family was on-board—namely her husband Sergio Carrallo.
"Sergio was completely against it," Caroline admitted on her podcast. "I did it to lose weight from a treatment. That wasn't natural for my body to get me to exactly where I was before."
"I don't think anyone should be shamed for that," she added. "This is a way to get your life back."
Caroline's candid confession about Ozempic comes a few months after she publicly documented her facelift.
"I think about 46,000,000 people actually saw it," she exclusively told E! News about her November 2023 procedure. "I didn't know it was going out that big because I knew other celebrities, obviously, have had facelifts. I didn't know everyone would be that interested."
But there's a reason she showed every step of her plastic surgery process, including the recovery period.
"I wanted people to see how, when you come out, the scars and the cuts and what it really looks like," she explained, "because it's not easy. I had no idea going into it that I was going to come out looking exactly like that. I literally looked like I'd been in a car crash and the car had won. But five days later, you're presentable. Ten days later, I was in a restaurant completely fine."
The Bravolebrity is more than happy with the results. In fact, she joked she needs a new man.
"I look younger than Sergio now," she quipped about her 29-year-old husband. "I need a younger boyfriend."
As for why Caroline isn't afraid to keep it real? As she put it, "Being on a reality TV show, obviously it's going to look weird if I come back next season looking 10 years younger, which I do, obviously."
Of course, the reality TV star isn't the only one to speak out about using Ozempic and similar drugs to transform their bodies. Keep reading to see what other celebs have said about the medication.