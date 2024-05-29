Why Real Housewives of Dubai's Caroline Stanbury Used Ozempic During "Midlife Crisis"

Watch : RHODubai Star Caroline Stanbury Dishes on Feud With Chanel Ayan

Caroline Stanbury doesn't regret giving Ozempic a shot.

The Real Housewives of Dubai star spoke out about using the Type 2 diabetes medication to lose weight after going through a "midlife crisis" at 45.

"After 40, we all know it's very, very hard to lose weight," Caroline said in the May 22 episode of her podcast Uncut & Uncensored With Caroline Stanbury. "But I met so many 40-year-old women going, 'How have you done it?' And I don't want to lie to you, I used Ozempic, which I think is one of the best tools if you're able to use it."

Although the 48-year-old didn't share how much weight she gained, she's in a much better place. "I know what I was before," she continued, "and I'm truly happy now."

This isn't the first time she's praised Ozempic. In September, she admitted to using the drug after the IVF process made her "blow up." However, not everyone in her family was on-board—namely her husband Sergio Carrallo.