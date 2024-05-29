Wheel of Fortune’s Pat Sajak Has a Must-See Response to Contestants Celebrating Incorrect Guess

This Wheel of Fortune guess left Pat Sajak's head spinning.
On the May 27 episode of the iconic game show, a moment of confusion among the contestants led to a hilarious outburst from the longtime host.
As contestants Cynthia King, Rufus Cumberlander, and Luidgi Altidor attempted to solve the toss-up puzzle, which read, "_ _N'_ _ _K A_ _Y," Rufus jumped in with a sufficient, but ultimately incorrect answer of, "Don't Look Away!"
Thinking him correct, Cynthia and Luidgi turned to congratulate their fellow contestant as Pat shouted, "No, no, no, no no!"
But oblivious to Pat's interjection, Luidgi gave Rufus a fist bump as Cynthia could be heard yelling, "Yes!"
"No," Pat emphasized, before the puzzle was revealed to actually read, "Can't Look Away."
And the 77-year-old, who has hosted the game series since 1981 and is currently in his last season, was quick to snap a joke about the confusion.
"Everybody is congratulating everybody," Pat said. "And, we get to keep the money!"
After laughs and cheers from the audience, he added, "Well it was nice of you to congratulate him."
The mishap comes just days after another contestant on the popular word puzzle series raised eyebrows with an NSFW guess.
During the May 23 episode of the series, Tavaris Williams attempted to solve the blank spaces for the phrase, "_ _ _ _ I _ T_ E B _ _ T!" with the jaw-dropping guess, "Right in the butt!"
His comment obviously earned immediate shock from the audience and his fellow contestants, as Pat later noted, "Tavaris, you've already made an impression on us."
At which point the contestant was able to diffuse the tension.
"I apologize, Pat," Tavaris said. "I was a little excited."
Ever the Wheel of Fortune veteran, Pat replied, "We'll figure out a way to handle that tastefully."