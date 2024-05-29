Wheel of Fortune’s Pat Sajak Has a Must-See Response to Contestants Celebrating Incorrect Guess

Watch : Pat Sajak Leaving Wheel of Fortune After 40 Years

This Wheel of Fortune guess left Pat Sajak's head spinning.

On the May 27 episode of the iconic game show, a moment of confusion among the contestants led to a hilarious outburst from the longtime host.

As contestants Cynthia King, Rufus Cumberlander, and Luidgi Altidor attempted to solve the toss-up puzzle, which read, "_ _N'_ _ _K A_ _Y," Rufus jumped in with a sufficient, but ultimately incorrect answer of, "Don't Look Away!"

Thinking him correct, Cynthia and Luidgi turned to congratulate their fellow contestant as Pat shouted, "No, no, no, no no!"

But oblivious to Pat's interjection, Luidgi gave Rufus a fist bump as Cynthia could be heard yelling, "Yes!"

"No," Pat emphasized, before the puzzle was revealed to actually read, "Can't Look Away."

And the 77-year-old, who has hosted the game series since 1981 and is currently in his last season, was quick to snap a joke about the confusion.